The Superstar is, without question, one of the Three Stripes’ most recognizable sneakers, sharing history with icons the likes of Run DMC. Even Yohji Yamamoto’s Y-3 has recently taken in the silhouette as one of their own, reimagining its design in a way elevated yet still faithful to the original. And alongside a blacked out style, said model will be releasing later this year in a simple, “Unity Ink” colorway.

6 HOURS AGO