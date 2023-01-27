Read full article on original website
Related
sneakernews.com
A Bodacious Array Of Textiles Fill The Nike Air Force 1
For the last few seasons, an amalgamation of textures and fabrics has continued to claim the Beaverton brand’s silhouettes accentuated via an exaggerated sole unit. While the latter’s infusion within the Nike Air Force 1 has returned to the model’s typical tooling, a concoction of materials returns to envelop the iconic Bruce Kilgore design.
sneakernews.com
Detailed Look At Blake Griffin’s Air Jordan 10 PE
Blake Griffin, like many Jordan Brand athletes, has received several Player Exclusives over the course of his career, from Superbad-inspired Air Jordan 35s to Clippers-themed Air Jordan 1s. And thanks to sneaker collector @englishsole, we’re receiving a look at Griffin’s Air Jordan 10, another PE from the athlete’s days in LA.
sneakernews.com
“Black/University Blue” Takes Over The Latest Nike Air Max 90
Although the Nike Air Max 90 debuted thirty-three years ago, the silhouette continues to play an important role in the Swoosh’s lineup of products. Ahead of spring and summer, Tinker Hatfield’s iconic design has emerged in a “Black’ and “University Blue” ensemble. Akin to...
sneakernews.com
Multi-Color Cotton Candy Coats The Nike Vapormax Plus
Inspired by the iconic Nike Air Max Plus, the modernized Vapormax Plus has effectively cemented itself within the cushioned sneaker community in under half a decade. Maintaining its widely-adorned appreciation through a reinvigorated slate of offerings, yet another colorful gradient coats the silhouette’s plush neoprene mimicking the multi-color cotton candy found at ballparks.
sneakernews.com
The Jordan Two Trey Prepares Its Own “Lucky Green” Colorway
Jordan Brand is clearly fixated on “Lucky Green,” applying it to classics the likes of the Air Jordan 1 and Air Jordan 3. Even silhouettes beyond the core line-up are receiving a Celtics-friendly makeover, as further evidenced by this newly-revealed Jordan Two Trey. Adding to a healthy supply...
sneakernews.com
The Premium Goods x Nike Air Force 1 “The Sophia” Releases Tomorrow
Established back in 2004, Premium Goods has become a pivotal piece of the Houston community, serving up sneakers beyond what you’d find at your average corporate store. And after almost two decades, founder Jennifer Ford has earned the opportunity to craft a sneaker of her own: a Nike Air Force 1 designed like the finest of jewelry.
sneakernews.com
The Nike Dunk Low Remastered Dawns A Turquoise Accented Panda Scheme
While the Nike Dunk’s revitalization presides in the rearview, the silhouette’s retooled cousins have begun expanding their efforts for the start of the new year, such as the Dunk Low Remastered and its revised slate of inline propositions. Next up, the experimental take on Peter Moore’s design indulges in the silhouette’s famed “Panda” scheme with a hint of turquoise.
sneakernews.com
Stüssy Unveils A Third Tan And Black Style Of Its Nike Air Penny 2 Collaboration
Stüssy has been an a roll with its solo and collaborative efforts over the last few years. At the end of 2022, the streetwear godfather launched two styles of the Nike Air Penny 2 to notable success. Recently, a third style of the Nike Basketball classic surfaced. Built with...
sneakernews.com
The Air Jordan 1 Zoom CMFT 2 “Valentine’s Day” Releases On February 9th
While hearts are filled with admiration in February, The Swoosh is making sure your feet are feeling the love too with their latest collection of intimately-colored propositions for Valentine’s Day. Having already bore witness to a trio of Air Force 1’s and a dark maroon-shaded Nike Dunk Low, the reconfigured Air Jordan 1 Zoom CMFT 2 now joins the fray.
sneakernews.com
The Nike Air More Uptempo Slides Are Releasing In The OG “Black/White”
Hate it or love it, the Nike Air More Uptempo Slides have only begun to stake their claim within the Beaverton brand’s slip-on catalog. Continuing to add a diverse level of design language into the Scottie Pippen-endorsed silhouette, a monochromatic black/white ensemble invigorates the latest ensemble. Last receiving the...
sneakernews.com
The adidas Y-3 Superstar Surfaces In New “Unity Ink” Colorway
The Superstar is, without question, one of the Three Stripes’ most recognizable sneakers, sharing history with icons the likes of Run DMC. Even Yohji Yamamoto’s Y-3 has recently taken in the silhouette as one of their own, reimagining its design in a way elevated yet still faithful to the original. And alongside a blacked out style, said model will be releasing later this year in a simple, “Unity Ink” colorway.
sneakernews.com
The Coveted Nike ACG Mountain Fly GORE-TEX “Khaki” Is Back
The Nike ACG Mountain Fly GORE-TEX debuted in October 2020, but it continues to be a go-to option for countless hikers. Recently, the silhouette “Khaki” style surfaced in release calendars overseas. The GORE-TEX protected pair’s return is sure to excite some fans that haven’t wanted to pay over...
sneakernews.com
“Pulse Mint” Animates The adidas Adizero Prime X Strung
As a new running season gets going, the adidas Adizero Prime X Strung has recently surfaced in an all-new “Pulse Mint” and “Lucid Fuchsia” makeover. Engineered for longer marathon training sessions, the silhouette features the Three Stripes’ Strung upper. Innovative, flexible, and lightweight, the technology allows for optimal fit and comfort, which works in-tandem with a fine-tuned sole unit underfoot featuring layered Lightstrike Pro and carbon fiber components. Altogether, the shoe makes a statement regardless of the place.
sneakernews.com
A Kid’s Nike Zoom Freak 4 Appears With “Fuchsia Dream” Swooshes Ahead Of NBA All-Star Weekend 2023
Ahead of NBA All-Star Weekend 2023, Giannis Antetokounmpo’s Nike Zoom Freak 4 has released in a “White” and “Fuchsia Dream” accented style for kids. A colorful take on the “Greek Freak”‘s fourth signature basketball shoe, the newly-surfaced pair sees an abstract pattern on the outsole, “Blue Lightning” flair on the collar, and panels of quiet “Football Grey” all throughout. Antetokounmpo hasn’t played several games this month, but the Milwaukee Bucks forward is currently averaging more than 30 points per game. The one-time NBA champion won’t wear the kid’s Zoom Freak 4 during the All-Star Game, but you can.
sneakernews.com
Cordura Tooling Pairs With Stow Pockets For A Duo Of New Balance 1906R’s
For the past few seasons, New Balance’s lifestyle-centric offerings have begun incorporating additional storage opportunities. Most recently appearing atop the widely-adorned New Balance 2002R, the inclusion of stash pockets now lay claim to the latter silhouette’s successor paired with Cordura tooling in a duo of offerings. Curing both...
sneakernews.com
Drake Goes Deep Water Diving In New NOCTA x Nike Swim Fin
When he took the stage at the historic Apollo Theater in New York City, Drake revealed to his fans that new music was just around the corner. Little did we know, his partnership with Nike, too, has quite a bit in store for 2023, starting with one of the artist’s most unconventional collaborations yet: the NOCTA x Nike Swim Fin.
sneakernews.com
“Blue Haze” Mixes With Tan Accents Along The New Balance 9060
In tandem with the collaborative aid of Joe Freshgoods, the New Balance 9060 has carved out a sizable following amongst the Boston brand’s futuristic cushioning efforts. With a boastful array of inline propositions closing out 2022, October saw a first look at the silhouette dressed in the 998s crisp “Pool Blue” composition, which has recently been made available in official imagery.
sneakernews.com
“Safety Orange” Accents Liven The GS Nike Air Max TW
Introducing the running ecosystem to Air cushioning via its 1978 constructed Nike Tailwind, the silhouette that started it all has since undergone a bevy of disparate constructions and design knives in its over four decades of existence, such as last summers Air Max infused effort. Now coordinating a slew of...
sneakernews.com
Royal And Navy Dual Across This GS Nike Air Force 1 Low
Bruce Kilgore’s iconic design from 1982 may not be enjoying the same overwhelming run of propositions as seen throughout the silhouette’s 40th anniversary, but the Beaverton-based brand continues to provide seldom textured updates to the Nike Air Force 1, such as the return of miniaturized Swooshes upon the brand’s grade school offerings.
sneakernews.com
The Nike Blazer Mid ’77 Trades In Its Usual Swooshes For Five New Ones
Over-branding is something of a Nike speciality. And while they have showed a bit of restraint these past few years, every once in a while, the brand does fall back on old habits. Such is the case with this newly-revealed Blazer Mid ’77, which flaunts five different checks instead of the ones we’re accustomed to.
Comments / 0