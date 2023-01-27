Read full article on original website
Three children die in Davidson, Okla. house fire
DAVIDSON, Okla. (KSWO) - Three children died in an overnight fire on January 29, officials confirmed Monday. UPDATE 4:20 p.m.: Assistant State Fire Marshal James Fullingim has released officials details into the fatal overnight fire in Davidson. According to the release, the fire was initially reported around 10 p.m. on...
kswo.com
‘Star Wars’ actor connects with fans in Lawton
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Star Wars fans probably remember the character “Boba Fett”. Lawton community members had the chance to meet the actor who brought the beloved character to life. Daniel Logan is best known for his portrayal in the 2002 film, Star Wars: Episode II- Attack of...
New QuickTrip Opens in Wichita Falls, Texas
I had absolutely no idea QuickTrips are this awesome. They're like a smaller version of Buc-ees, and one just opened in Wichita Falls at 1526 Old Iowa Park Road. My mother has been trying to tell me how great these stores are for about a year now. I texted her today before I drove over there to check it out and asked her to remind me why she liked them so much.
Some of Those Mini Fireball Bottles in Wichita Falls are NOT Fireball
I have seen these at several gas stations around Wichita Falls and turns out if you bought one. You may have gotten ripped off. I know for a fact all of the Stripes locations in Wichita Falls currently have a display set up for these things. It's like a bucket of Fireball you can buy, but the bucket is filled up with mini shots. I didn't think any thing of it the past few weeks, but wait a minute. How in the hell is a gas station in Texas selling liquor. Texas has some of the hardest liquor laws in the country.
newschannel6now.com
WFFD extinguishes fire on Lucky Lane
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Fire Department fought a house fire Thursday night in the 5500 block of Lucky Lane. Firefighters were called to the scene around 9:18 p.m. and reported smoke showing from the attic. They reportedly entered the home, found the fire in the kitchen area and extinguished it after about 15 minutes.
wbap.com
Winter Storm Watch in Effect for North Texas
FORT WORTH (WBAP/KLIF) – A Winter Storm Watch is in effect for North Texas. Freezing rain and a wintry mix could lead to and dangerous conditions beginning Monday. The Winter Storm Watch includes Montague, Cooke, Grayson, Fannin, Lamar, Jack, Wise, Denton, Collin, Hunt, Delta, Hopkins, Palo Pinto, Parker, Tarrant, Dallas, Rockwall, Kaufman, Eastland, Erath, Hood and Somervell County until 9:00am Wednesday.
newschannel6now.com
Cold by Sunday
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Saturday looks nice and mild. Highs will reach into the 60s with winds out of the southwest. Enjoy Saturday’s mild weather because that will be it for a while. An Arctic front arrives early Sunday, with north winds and temperatures taking a nosedive. Highs on Sunday may struggle to get out of the 30s. Cold air will be in place early next week with some moisture trying to get involved. This could lead to what looks like some light sleet or freezing rain at times.
Trademark Pancake Festival returns for 67th year
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Pancake batter is mixing, pancakes fresh off the grill and sausage ready to eat. “It’s good to get the tradition back going and seeing the support from the community,” University Kiwanis Club Member Douglas James said. The 67th Annual Pancake Festival is back on schedule after having a drive-thru event in […]
newschannel6now.com
Clay County sheriff’s court hearing moved to February
HENRIETTA, Texas (KAUZ) - Clay County Sheriff Jeffrey Lyde’s in-person hearing scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023, was moved to a remote hearing on Monday, Jan. 30, 2023, due to winter weather. The result was the tentative scheduling of another hearing for Feb. 14, 2023. The next hearing comes...
newschannel6now.com
Hirschi High School selling old yearbooks
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) -The Hirschi High School Yearbook Department is selling old yearbooks from the years 1999-2015 for $25. All years are available, except 2000, 2003 and 2014, according to the high school. To buy the yearbooks, e-mail Mark Bryant at mbryant@wfisd.net to schedule a pick up. On their...
newschannel6now.com
Kiwanis Club starts 67th annual pancake festival
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - On Jan. 28th the Ag Center was filled with people enjoying some pancakes and sausage, the festival provided a space for the Wichita Falls community to come together and enjoy each other’s company. The pancake festival wouldn’t be possible without the club’s senior members...
Ice and sleet could fall in Texoma and Wichita Falls next week
A blast of Artic air is on the way with a strong cold front and it may bring some winter precipitation along with it on Tuesday Jan. 31, 2023.
More Store Closings at the Central Plaza in Lawton, OK.
If you haven't heard the unfortunate news yet, there are more stores closing at the Central Plaza in Lawton, Fort Sill. It seems more and more retailers are exiting the old mall to open elsewhere or to leave town. SCROLL DOWN TO SEE WHAT NEW STORES HAVE CLOSED AT CENTRAL...
Winter Weather Closings and Delays for Wichita Falls, TX
The National Weather Service is issuing a winter storm warning for Wichita Falls and the surrounding until Wednesday, February 1st at noon. With poor weather conditions expected, it is recommended to keep a close eye on weather and road conditions and to avoid traveling if possible. A list of school closures and other business delays can be found on the KAUZ News Channel 6 and KFDX Channel 3 official Facebook pages.
kswo.com
Charges filed in Lawton deadly shooting
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Court documents have revealed more details on a deadly shooting that took place Wednesday afternoon in Lawton. Johnny Clifton Taylor is charged with first degree murder in the death of Joe Sawyer. The shooting happened Wednesday afternoon at a home off NW Birch and Fort Sill...
Two announce they’re running for Wichita Falls Mayor Thursday
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Two Wichitans announced they are going into politics Thursday. Wichita Falls business owner, State Farm Agent, Tim Short, and co-owner of a Wichita Falls coffee house, “Frank and Joe’s” and “Lula and Flora’s,” Carol Murray, both announced they are running for Mayor of Wichita Falls on Thursday, January 26, 2023. Short […]
newschannel6now.com
United Regional unveils new transition clinic
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - United regional is celebrating the unveiling of a bigger and better transition clinic. The original was built to provide assistance to discharged patients with financial resources and support to lead a healthier lifestyle leaving the hospital. This new facility has 70% more space than the...
Wichita Falls Road Rage in McDonald’s Drive Thru on Kemp [VIDEO]
SOMEONE GET THIS GUY A HAPPY MEAL! He's clearly having a bad day. Another Wichita Falls drive thru beat down? Yeah this isn't the first time this has happened. Back in 2021, we had a pretty crazy fight happen at a Whataburger drive thru in town. The fight that happened this week is a little different. Mainly for the fact it happened during the day. Let's face it, that Whataburger one late at night, I am assuming alcohol was involved.
kswo.com
Person taken into custody after police surround Lawton home
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - One person appeared to have been taken into custody after a large number of officers surrounded a home in Lawton. Police were on the scene of a home off 69th street and Delta avenue Thursday evening. Our 7News photographer on the scene reported seeing officers on...
kswo.com
Court documents provide details on murder outside Lawton bar
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Court documents are revealing more details about what happened the night of Lawton’s first murder of 2023. Christian Lane is charged with second degree murder in the death of Elijah Jones. Jones was shot and killed outside the Aces and Eights bar on Cache Road in the early morning hours of January 17th.
