Art Carts are returning to the streets of Lexington
After painting the town and seeing success after its launch last May, the Art on the Town program is returning for a second year this spring .
Through the initiative, the city provides free mobile art carts for local artists to display, demonstrate, and sell their work . Think: live watercolor or oil paintings, pottery, basket weaving, and more.
There are eight carts available that can be set up along Vine Street on the Town Branch Commons , between the Marriott and Broadway.
Interested Kentucky artists are invited to apply and reserve their spot by emailing Heather Lyons , Lexington Director of Arts and Cultural Affairs. Note: Artists are required to attend one of these upcoming Artist Orientation Sessions. 👇
- Wednesday, Feb. 1 at 5:30 p.m.
- Thursday, Feb. 9 at 5:30 p.m.
