Art Carts are returning to the streets of Lexington

 5 days ago
The Art Carts are a wheely nice addition to your downtown stroll. | Photo by LEXtoday

After painting the town and seeing success after its launch last May, the Art on the Town program is returning for a second year this spring .

Through the initiative, the city provides
free mobile art carts for local artists to display, demonstrate, and sell their work . Think: live watercolor or oil paintings, pottery, basket weaving, and more.

There are eight carts available that can be set up along Vine Street on the Town Branch Commons , between the Marriott and Broadway.

Interested Kentucky artists are invited to apply and reserve their spot by emailing Heather Lyons , Lexington Director of Arts and Cultural Affairs. Note: Artists are required to attend one of these upcoming Artist Orientation Sessions. 👇

  • Wednesday, Feb. 1 at 5:30 p.m.
  • Thursday, Feb. 9 at 5:30 p.m.
Find more details on the program .

