ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carmel Hamlet, NY

Former Carmel Historian Publishes Book on Indian Point

By Bob Dumas
TAPinto.net
TAPinto.net
 5 days ago

MAHOPAC, N.Y. - Brian Vangor has worn many hats over his career. The mechanical engineer worked at the Indian Point Energy Center for 43 years and was the senior reactor operator in the control room of reactor Unit 3 for 32 years. He was also the Carmel town historian from 2009 to 2015 and has worked extensively with the Carmel Historical Society.

The Mahopac resident brought these experiences together to write “Images of America: Indian Point Nuclear Power Plant” (Arcadia Publishing), which was released on Jan. 23.

“Over the decades, I have become the photographer, videographer, and historian of Indian Point,” said Vangor, who had previously contributed to the Arcadia book “Images of America: Mahopac” by Eugene J. Boesch, Gregory J. Amato, and Barbara Lacina Bosch. “I wrote the book for two reasons: as a dedication to all the people who worked at the plant over its 59-year life, and so that the general public could have a view inside the plant and a better understanding of how it all worked.”

Before it ceased operating in 2021, the facility on the banks of the Hudson River near Peekskill generated about 2,000 megawatts of power and provided up to 25 percent of the electricity used in New York City and Westchester.

From childhood fascination to vocation﻿ ﻿

The Yonkers-born, Mahopac-based engineer and historian was fascinated by railroads and other technologies as a child. His first memories of Indian Point go back to a visit in the plant’s early years, when Vangor was just seven years old.

“I remember standing on a little porch behind the little tiny visitor center where you looked out and you saw the dome of Indian Point Unit 1,” he said.

After graduating from Manhattan College, he began working at the plant as a shift technical advisor (STA).

“Right before I graduated, the Three Mile Island accident happened,” Vangor said.

The partial meltdown at a Pennsylvania nuclear facility in 1979 brought national attention to nuclear safety. As a result, “the Nuclear Regulatory Commission mandated that each nuclear plant would have an engineer on watch around the clock,” he continued. “I got hired as one of the six new STAs and they put us on watch. We learned and eventually took over.”

The motivation to write a book about Indian Point came from a desire to document the knowledge and dedication of the men and women who worked there. Despite any controversies the plant faced, Vangor said the hundreds of people who kept it running always tried to do the right thing.

“I want readers to take away that we worked very hard here to make this plant very safe,” said Vangor, who is currently working with other employees of the plant to remove the remaining nuclear fuel from reactors two and three, a job estimated to be complete by next November. Unit 1 was decommissioned in 1974 and has been empty for decades.

The book is split up into six chapters, ranging from the amusement park that once stood at Indian Point to the construction of the plant in 1956 all the way to its decommissioning in April 2021. Vangor gathered over 200 photos, both from the four companies that owned the plant over the decades and his original prints.

While his own expansive knowledge from his decades at Indian Point years provide the bulk of the story, Vangor also had access to official documents.

“I could go to records here in the plant and pull information out, but I pretty much knew all of it,” he said. “There were only little details that I had to research to fill in some gaps. You think you know something until you try to explain it to someone!”

The true challenge came from tracking down the hundreds of former employees who had retired or moved away after the plant’s decommissioning.

“That was a big job. I did call old timers who are retired and asked them questions about how things worked, especially at Indian Point Unit 1,” Vangor said. “Nobody here remembers it, there’s nobody here left at the plant who worked with it.”

Vangor is planning to hold book signings after the release date and is scheduled to give a presentation on the book at Mahopac Public Library on Saturday, March 4, at 1 p.m.

He also has a YouTube channel under his name, where he has posted videos of the final refueling of Indian Point Unit 3 as well as retrospectives on both units he worked on.

“Take a look at it and you’ll understand way, way more about this place than I could ever explain to you,” Vangor said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EUnaX_0kTbsGuH00

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
TAPinto.net

People to Watch in 2023: Mark Finkelstein, Educational Services Commission of New Jersey

NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ – Mark Finkelstein’s name is synonymous with “special education” in Middlesex County, after serving his entire professional career as an educator who served area children with the most challenging disabilities. And now that he has announced his June 30 retirement as superintendent of the Educational Services Commission of New Jersey (ESCNJ), after 27 years at the helm, Finkelstein has certainly earned a slot amongst TAPinto New Brunswick’s People to Watch in 2023. And why? Because of what is next. He is newly appointed as chair of the Board of Trustees at Middlesex College, which means the longtime New Brunswick...
MIDDLESEX COUNTY, NJ
TAPinto.net

Girl Scout Silver Award Project Promotes the Benefits of Sensory Play at the Piscataway YMCA

PISCATAWAY, NJ – Piscataway eighth-grader, Laila Simmons, a member of Troop 81105 completed her take-action project to earn her Girl Scout Silver Award, the highest award for Girl Scout Cadettes. To earn the award, a Girl Scout must dedicate at least 50 hours of service on a project she organizes and leads that addresses a problem in their community or the world at large. The project should be one that "can lead to lasting change," according to the Girl Scouts of the USA. For her Girl Scout Silver Award Project, Simmons assembled and donated a mobile cart filled with fun, educational sensory...
PISCATAWAY TOWNSHIP, NJ
TAPinto.net

Newark Hospital Among the Top 5 in NJ for Pulmonary Care

A Newark hospital is ranked among the top five in the state for pulmonary care, according to a new analysis by Healthgrades, a hospital ratings agency. Saint Michael’s Medical Center ranks was listed number five in the state by Healthgrades for the treatment of respiratory diseases, including asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), pneumonia, bronchitis, emphysema, and other complex lung diseases. “Being recognized as one of the Top 5 in New Jersey for pulmonary care is a tremendous achievement that speaks to Saint Michael’s ongoing commitment to high-quality care,” said Healthgrades Chief Medical Officer Brad Bowman, MD, who is also the organization’s head of...
NEWARK, NJ
TAPinto.net

The Hindu Swayamsevak Sangh Organization conducted Yogathon in Parsippany

PARIPPANY, NJ -The Hindu Swayamsevak Sangh (HSS) organization conducted a Yogathon(Yoga Marathon) event to encourage/promote health/fitness awareness at the PAL center in Parsippany on Sunday, January 29th.  The purpose of the event was to encourage every person in the northern jersey area regardless of age, gender, ethnicity, faith, nationality to participate and achieve personal goals of a healthy lifestyle.   “Yoga for Health; Health for Humanity - Yogathon" event was participated by more than 100+ people (including children) where all the participants did continuous yoga (Surya Namaskar - Sun Salutation) for two hours. Parsippany Mayor James Barberio attended the inaugural event and presented the Proclamation to the organization, appreciating the health/fitness event.  Parsippany Councilman Justin Musella also participated in...
PARSIPPANY-TROY HILLS, NJ
TAPinto.net

Wood-Ridge Council Meeting for February 1 is Canceled

WOOD-RIDGE, NJ - The February 1, 2023, meeting of the Wood-Ridge Mayor and Council has been canceled, due to a lack of an agenda, according to a message from Borough officials. The next meeting of the Wood-Ridge Mayor and Council is scheduled for February 15, 2023, at 7 pm in Council Chambers.
WOOD-RIDGE, NJ
TAPinto.net

Police Seek Public Assistance to Find Suspect in Mount Kisco Hit and Run

MOUNT KISCO, N.Y. – The public is being asked to help identify the driver in a hit-and-run in Mount Kisco that put a pedestrian in the hospital. According to the Westchester County Police Department, the incident occurred at 5:49 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 30 at the intersection of Main and Boltis streets. The 53-year-old victim suffered serious injuries and remains, as of this writing, at the Westchester Medical Center in Valhalla, police said. The vehicle was described as a dark-colored SUV. Anyone who may have witnessed the accident, or any resident or business with video from that area that may have captured an image of...
MOUNT KISCO, NY
TAPinto.net

9 Cattaraugus County Residents Test Positive for COVID Jan. 30

Nine Cattaraugus County residents tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday, according to data from the New York State Department of Health. The state data indicated that 19,130 county residents have tested positive since the start of the pandemic.  The New York State Statewide COVID-19 Hospitalizations and Bed site showed that on Monday, seven people were either in observation beds or in-patient beds in Olean General Hospital, and among them, three had been admitted because of COVID-19 or complications from the virus.  The state's Positive Tests Over Time by Region and County site showed that Monday's daily positivity rate in Cattaraugus County was 20%, and seven-day positivity rate was 10.6%. In the state's Western New York Region, which includes Cattaraugus County, Monday's daily positivity rate was 14.4%, and its seven-day positivity rate also was 13.1%. Among the 1,037 people tested in the region on Monday, 146 were positive.
CATTARAUGUS COUNTY, NY
TAPinto.net

Sparta Township Council Hears Details of Proposed New $2.275 Million Salt Shed

SPARTA, NJ – Three members of the township council heard from Sparta Department of Public Works Jim Zepp about his request for a new salt shed. The bond ordinance 22-17 for $2,275,000 to construct a salt shed was initially put in front of the council members on November 22, 2022.  The ordinance was not approved with no votes from then councilwoman Molly Whilesmith and councilman Dan Chiraiello.  Their comments were that they had not heard details about the project and the high price tag was something that warranted a deeper discussion.  They also said the makeup of the council was about to...
SPARTA TOWNSHIP, NJ
TAPinto.net

Hamilton School's 2023 Summer Camp Registration Now Open

HAMILTON, NJ -- Registration for the Hamilton Township School District's 2023 Summer Camp is now open for local children in grades Kindergarten through Grade 12.  Once again, the Hamilton Township School District (HTSD) is offering four weeks of camp to provide enrichment in Humanities, Science, Technology, Music, Arts, Engineering, Math, and Sports. All camps are taught by our talented certified teaching staff. “Each summer HTSD offers an exciting and engaging group of program offerings for a variety of student interests. The summer of 2023 will be another great season for enrichment, fun and engaging sessions that children in our community will enjoy,”...
HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, NJ
TAPinto.net

Jackpot! Lottery Ticket Sold at Mount Laurel Deli Hits for $50K

MOUNT LAUREL, NJ -- One lucky lottery player picked up a sandwich, a soda and a winning lottery ticket at a Rancocas Woods deli this week.  A New Jersey Powerball ticket sold at BJ's Deli located at 115 Creek Road in Mount Laurel was one of five tickets that matched four of the five white balls and the Power Ball in the Monday, January 30 drawing.  These ticket holders each won a $50,000 second-tier prize.  One additional ticket sold in Egg Harbor Township also has the Power Play option multiplying that win to $100,000.  The winning numbers for the Monday, January 30, drawing were: 01, 04, 12, 36, and 49. The Red Power Ball number was 05. The Powerball jackpot rolls to $653,000,000 for the next drawing to be held Wednesday, February 1, at 10:59 pm. For more information on redeeming winning tickets or playing the NJ Lottery visit their website.
MOUNT LAUREL, NJ
TAPinto.net

Podium 1st Place for Sparta Varsity Boy's Ski Team

VERNON, NJ - The Sparta varsity boys' ski team raced to a 1st place victory at Sunday's second slalom race of the season at Winter 4 Kids with a team time of 6:23.87 ahead of Blair Academy and Ridgewood. “Our boy's varsity racers were ecstatic to clinch a 1st place win,” Coach Calafati said. “This makes two podium placements in a row, both delivered by the same ‘Steady Four’.”  The four are Captain Kanna Pasunuri who finished third  in a field of 41, with a combined time of 1:31:39, Drew Young finishing sixth, Assistant Captain James Kressman finishing 10 and George Flint...
VERNON TOWNSHIP, NJ
TAPinto.net

Piscataway Wrestling Gets Three Grapplers into GMC Finals

PISCATAWAY, NJ -- The annual Greater Middlesex Conference wrestling championships were held at Piscataway High School on Friday and Saturday. The host Chiefs put forth a solid showing placing fifth in the conference and fifth overall as a team with 86 points. “This year’s GMC Tournament was great for our team to experience and witness,” PHS coach Daniel Smith said. “We have a lot of new and or young wrestlers on our team, so it was definitely valuable for them to be a part of it.” Brian Butler at 138 pounds, Richard Boateng Baah at 215 pounds, and Malachi Byatt at 285 pounds all...
PISCATAWAY TOWNSHIP, NJ
TAPinto.net

Sprinkler System Does its Job with Help from Hillsborough Firefighters

HILLSBOROUGH, NJ - Township Police received a water flow alarm from Suite 8 at the Amwell Mall, 450 Amwell Road at 2:23 p.m. Tuesday, and responded with firefighters and Robert Wood Johnson EMS. When they arrived, they discovered a smoke condition in the rear of the building, s retail strip mall with office space on the second floor which was extinguished by the sprinkler system in the building and firefighters. There were no injuries. The fire is not suspicious but remains under investigation by the Hillsborough Bureau of Fire Safety. In addition to the Hillsborough Police Department, the following fire companies and agencies responded: Hillsborough Fire Stations 10, 36, 37, 38, and 48; Somerset County Hazmat; Hillsborough OEM, and the Hillsborough Township Building Department.
HILLSBOROUGH TOWNSHIP, NJ
TAPinto.net

Mount Laurel Chief of Police, Township Officials React to Death of Tyre Nichols

MOUNT LAUREL, NJ — The Mount Laurel Chief of Police, as well as the Township’s Mayor, Deputy Mayor and Council are reacting to the killing of Tyre Nichols, an African American man from Memphis, TN who was severely beaten by five officers from the Memphis Police Department after a traffic stop. Mr. Nichols was hospitalized and died three days later due to injuries suffered during the violent arrest. Body camera footage of the encounter was released to the public on Friday. The five officers involved in the killing have been fired by the Memphis Police Department and charged with murder. Mount Laurel Police Chief...
MOUNT LAUREL, NJ
TAPinto.net

Ally Sweeney's 35 Points Drives Sparta Girls Basketball to Beat Blair

SPARTA, NJ – Ally Sweeney dominated the court In the first game of the night played in Sparta High School’s gym as the girls basketball squad defeated Blair 57-44. Sweeney put up 35 points; eight 2’s, four from outside the arc and dropped in seven of seven from the foul line. Bailey Chapman added 12 with three rebounds. Mason Munier, Malaya Dobbs and Molly Chapman contributed to the win. Sweeney passed the 400 point total in this game, pushing her career total to 1378 points.  She also has 448 career rebounds and 415 assists. Sparta’s record stands at 13-5.  They head to Gill St. Barnard’s on Thursday.  Their next home appearance is on Saturday up against Hunterdon Central in the quarterfinal round of the H/W/S tournament. That game is scheduled to start at 8:43 p.m.
SPARTA TOWNSHIP, NJ
TAPinto.net

Boys Basketball: Carteret Edges JFK Iselin, 53-49

CARTERET, NJ — Ramber’s senior Andre Diaz scored 13 points to lead Carteret to a 53-49 boys basketball victory over John F. Kennedy of Iselin on Monday. CG Opara grabbed a team-high 11 rebounds to go with 10 points, five steals and two blocked shots for the Ramblers (7-11), who outscored the Mustangs, 34-27, in the second half. Junior Asi Powell finished with 11 points and a team-high seven steals, and Abraham Lowman, also a junior, handed out a team-high six assists to go with eight points for Carteret. Marcus Bullock led JFK (5-14) with 15 points and Harsh Borkhetaria, Apurva Amin and Abraham Louis each finished with 10 points in the loss.
CARTERET, NJ
TAPinto.net

Girls Basketball: Piscataway Chiefs Honor All-Time Leading Scorer at Surprise Ceremony

PISCATAWAY, NJ – The energy was high for Piscataway girls basketball who faced Newark’s St. Benedict’s Prep at home on Thursday. Before game time, the Chiefs’ head coach Chris Puder surprised former player, Danaejah Grant, now an assistant coach for the Gray Bees with a ceremony honoring her for her long list of achievements and retiring her No. 24 jersey. Grant, a 2012 alum scored 2,565 points and grabbed 411 steals through her four years as a starter for the Lady Chiefs who went 89-18 during her time on the team, records that still stand for girls and boys basketball, according to...
PISCATAWAY TOWNSHIP, NJ
TAPinto.net

Barnegat Routs Pennsauken Tech 66-36 in Boys Hoops Contest

BARNEGAT - The Barnegat Boys Basketball team defeated Pennsauken Tech 66-36 on Tuesday. Four Bengals scored in double digits in the rout.  Sophomore Forward Cole Toddings scored 18 points, junior guardJamari Smith added 14 with four three point baskets. Junior forward Shawn Javines scored 11 and sophomore guard Mason Krey chipped in with 10.   Pennsauken Tech (7-13) 6 7 16 7 36 Barnegat (7-12) 23 12 16 15 66 Team Stats Player Stats Pennsauken Tech Game Stats Player 2PT 3PT FTM FTA PTS REB AST BLK STL Nigel Davis 0 0 1 4 1 0 0 0 0 Dajour Maldonado 3 0 0 1 6 0 0 0 0 Jordan Underwood 1 2 1 4 9 0 0 0 0 Cairo Murray 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Hanif Qadar 4 1 1 1 12 0 0 0 0 Xavier Martinez 1 0 0 0 2 0 0 0 0 Omari Spencer 3 0 0 0 6 0 0 0 0 Totals: 12 3 3 10 36 0 0 0 0 Barnegat Game Stats Player 2PT 3PT FTM FTA PTS REB AST BLK STL Tommy Szukalski 0 1 0 0 3 0 0 0 0 Mason Krey 0 2 4 4 10 0 0 0 0 Luke Tortorici 2 0 0 0 4 0 0 0 0 Shawn Javines 5 0 1 1 11 0 0 0 0 Cole Toddings 7 0 4 4 18 0 0 0 0 Stephen Griffin 1 0 0 0 2 0 0 0 0 Todd Muhammad 0 0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0 Kyle Greenleaf 1 0 0 0 2 0 0 0 0 Kalil O'Neal 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Jamari Smith 2 4 0 0 16 0 0 0 0 Totals: 18 7 9 11 66 0 0 0 0
BARNEGAT TOWNSHIP, NJ
TAPinto.net

Several Car Break-Ins Reported in South Brunswick, Police are Asking for Public's Assistance

SOUTH BRUNSWICK, NJ - Police are investigating a series of car break-ins that occurred during the overnight hours at the apartment complexes off of Northumberland Way. Residents are advised to make sure their vehicles are locked at night. Anyone with information about these break-ins is advised to contact the South Brunswick Police Department. According to authorities, thieves were targeting several unlocked vehicles. At least five residents have reported car break-ins and their valuables have been stolen. Residents are reminded to always lock their vehicles and remove any valuables. Police are asking for the public’s assistance. Anyone who believes their vehicle has been broken into is asked to contact the authorities immediately. Anyone with additional information can contact Detective Benbow at (732)329-4000 ext. 7443.
SOUTH BRUNSWICK TOWNSHIP, NJ
TAPinto.net

Hamilton Man Dies After Being Struck by a Car in Ewing

EWING, NJ -- A Hamilton Township man has died after being struck by a motor vehicle at an Ewing intersection during the Wednesday evening commuting hours according to the Ewing Township Police Department (ETPD.) At approximately 5:48 p.m, Ewing police officers responded to a call that a pedestrian was involved in a motor vehicle crash at the intersection of Pennington Road and Somerset Street. The victim, Michael Roche, 60, of Hamilton, whose identity was confirmed to TAPinto by ETPD, was struck by a single vehicle. ETPD says that the unidentified driver stopped the vehicle, remained at the scene, and is cooperating with the investigation.  Roche was taken to Capital Health Regional Medical Center for treatment but passed away from injuries sustained in the accident.  The crash is being investigated by Officer Stephen Arnold of the Ewing Police Department with the assistance of the Mercer County Prosecutor's Office Serious Collision Response Team (SCRT.)  Members of the public who may have witnessed the crash or have additional information should contact Detective Justin Quinlan at (606) 882-1313 ext. 7512 or via email at jquinlan@ewingnj.org. Information also can be confidentially reported to the ETPD tip line at (609) 882-7530 or via email to policetipline.org.
EWING TOWNSHIP, NJ
TAPinto.net

TAPinto.net

3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
422K+
Views
ABOUT

TAPinto is a network of more than 90 franchised online local news and digital marketing platforms that provide original local news reporting 24/7 and enable businesses to reach local, engaged readers effectively and affordably.

 http://www.tapinto.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy