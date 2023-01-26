Former Carmel Historian Publishes Book on Indian Point

MAHOPAC, N.Y. - Brian Vangor has worn many hats over his career. The mechanical engineer worked at the Indian Point Energy Center for 43 years and was the senior reactor operator in the control room of reactor Unit 3 for 32 years. He was also the Carmel town historian from 2009 to 2015 and has worked extensively with the Carmel Historical Society.

The Mahopac resident brought these experiences together to write “Images of America: Indian Point Nuclear Power Plant” (Arcadia Publishing), which was released on Jan. 23.

“Over the decades, I have become the photographer, videographer, and historian of Indian Point,” said Vangor, who had previously contributed to the Arcadia book “Images of America: Mahopac” by Eugene J. Boesch, Gregory J. Amato, and Barbara Lacina Bosch. “I wrote the book for two reasons: as a dedication to all the people who worked at the plant over its 59-year life, and so that the general public could have a view inside the plant and a better understanding of how it all worked.”

Before it ceased operating in 2021, the facility on the banks of the Hudson River near Peekskill generated about 2,000 megawatts of power and provided up to 25 percent of the electricity used in New York City and Westchester.

From childhood fascination to vocation﻿ ﻿

The Yonkers-born, Mahopac-based engineer and historian was fascinated by railroads and other technologies as a child. His first memories of Indian Point go back to a visit in the plant’s early years, when Vangor was just seven years old.

“I remember standing on a little porch behind the little tiny visitor center where you looked out and you saw the dome of Indian Point Unit 1,” he said.

After graduating from Manhattan College, he began working at the plant as a shift technical advisor (STA).

“Right before I graduated, the Three Mile Island accident happened,” Vangor said.

The partial meltdown at a Pennsylvania nuclear facility in 1979 brought national attention to nuclear safety. As a result, “the Nuclear Regulatory Commission mandated that each nuclear plant would have an engineer on watch around the clock,” he continued. “I got hired as one of the six new STAs and they put us on watch. We learned and eventually took over.”

The motivation to write a book about Indian Point came from a desire to document the knowledge and dedication of the men and women who worked there. Despite any controversies the plant faced, Vangor said the hundreds of people who kept it running always tried to do the right thing.

“I want readers to take away that we worked very hard here to make this plant very safe,” said Vangor, who is currently working with other employees of the plant to remove the remaining nuclear fuel from reactors two and three, a job estimated to be complete by next November. Unit 1 was decommissioned in 1974 and has been empty for decades.

The book is split up into six chapters, ranging from the amusement park that once stood at Indian Point to the construction of the plant in 1956 all the way to its decommissioning in April 2021. Vangor gathered over 200 photos, both from the four companies that owned the plant over the decades and his original prints.

While his own expansive knowledge from his decades at Indian Point years provide the bulk of the story, Vangor also had access to official documents.

“I could go to records here in the plant and pull information out, but I pretty much knew all of it,” he said. “There were only little details that I had to research to fill in some gaps. You think you know something until you try to explain it to someone!”

The true challenge came from tracking down the hundreds of former employees who had retired or moved away after the plant’s decommissioning.

“That was a big job. I did call old timers who are retired and asked them questions about how things worked, especially at Indian Point Unit 1,” Vangor said. “Nobody here remembers it, there’s nobody here left at the plant who worked with it.”

Vangor is planning to hold book signings after the release date and is scheduled to give a presentation on the book at Mahopac Public Library on Saturday, March 4, at 1 p.m.

He also has a YouTube channel under his name, where he has posted videos of the final refueling of Indian Point Unit 3 as well as retrospectives on both units he worked on.

“Take a look at it and you’ll understand way, way more about this place than I could ever explain to you,” Vangor said.



