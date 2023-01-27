ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yahoo Sports

Georgia Football Schedule 2023: Analysis, Breakdown, 3 Things To Know

Georgia football schedule 2023: Who do the Bulldogs miss on the SEC schedule and what are 3 things to know?. Oct 28 Florida (in Jacksonville) Georgia Football Schedule What To Know: Who do the Bulldogs miss from the SEC slate?. The two-time defending national champs don’t have to deal with...
ATHENS, GA
WGAU

Former UGA track coach dies

Hall of Fame head coach John Mitchell recently passed away after spending 10 seasons as Georgia’s head track and field coach from 1989-99. Mitchell’s time in Athens saw the Bulldogs post 13 top-10 national team finishes, including a runner-up showing at the 1996 NCAA Indoor Championships for the women’s squad. Featuring one of the most decorated collegiate and international talents in history in Debbie Ferguson, the Lady Bulldogs won the 1995 SEC Outdoor Championships and the program collected 56 Southeastern Conference individual titles.
ATHENS, GA
13WMAZ

Former Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett arrested in Texas

DALLAS — Fresh off a second national championship, former University of Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett was arrested early Sunday morning for public intoxication. The 25-year-old was taken into custody around 6 a.m. CST after reports that a man was banging on doors along Tribeca Way in Old East Dallas, police told 11Alive sister station WFAA.
ATHENS, GA
WGAU

UGA Athletic Dept updates crash probe

The University of Georgia Athletic Department has put out a second statement on the January 15 car crash that claimed the lives of Georgia Bulldog football player Devin Willock and UGA recruiting staffer Chandler LeCroy, saying LeCroy was, at the time of the accident, not authorized to drive the SUV that wrecked on Barnett Shoals Road in Athens.
ATHENS, GA
247Sports

2024 four-star athlete Dwight Phillips Jr. commits to Georgia

While National Signing Day for the 2023 class is closing in, Georgia head coach Kirby Smart and the rest of the Bulldogs’ coaching staff continue to make moves with future classes. Those efforts paid off Saturday with the team adding another commitment to its 2024 class. Four-star athlete Dwight...
ATHENS, GA
Albany Herald

BREAKING: UGA Lands World Class Speed in Latest Commit

Ask anyone that follows or covers college football objectively. If you ask them to name the top-5 coaching jobs in America, it won't be long before you hear the University of Georgia mentioned. History, tradition, access to funds, facilities, and the list of pros for the position is relatively long.
ATHENS, GA
thecomeback.com

Details from tragic Georgia incident revealed

The Georgia Bulldogs were struck with tragedy less than a week after celebrating their second consecutive College Football Playoff national title. Georgia offensive lineman Devin Willock and recruiting staffer Chandler LeCroy were killed in an automobile accident earlier this month. Now, athletic department officials at the University of Georgia are...
ATHENS, GA
The Spun

Georgia Provides New Information After Deadly Car Crash

Earlier this month, Georgia offensive lineman Devin Willock and recruiting staff member Chandler LeCroy were killed in a car accident in Athens.  This fatal car accident occurred on Jan. 15, just hours after the Bulldogs' championship parade.  On Saturday, the University of ...
ATHENS, GA
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Pizza Places in Georgia

If you live in Georgia and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza spots in Georgia that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
GEORGIA STATE
QSR magazine

Big Dave's Opens Fourth Location in Lawrenceville, Georgia

Derrick Hayes, CEO and founder of Big Dave’s Cheesesteaks, is continuing to expand his award-winning cheesesteak empire, this time to Lawrenceville, Georgia, with a location set to open this summer. Located within Lawrenceville Marketplace, the 1,500-square-foot outpost will serve as the brand’s fourth Atlanta-area location in addition to stores in downtown Atlanta, Doraville, Georgia, and a forthcoming Jonesboro Road location set to open this spring.
LAWRENCEVILLE, GA
FOX Carolina

Earthquake reported in Georgia Friday morning

EATONTON, GA (FOX Carolina) - The United States Geological Survey reported a 2.1 magnitude earthquake in Georgia Friday morning. The quake hit at 7:13 a.m. and had a depth of 3 kilometers. USGS says the earthquake hit 9.6 miles away from Eatonton, Ga, 31.4 miles from Macon, Ga and 72.7...
EATONTON, GA
WMAZ

One Georgia restaurant cracks Yelp's 2023 Top 100 Places to Eat list

DECATUR, Ga. — If you're thinking of the best place to eat in Georgia, what immediately springs to mind? Barbecue? Wings? Soul food?. Yelp has released its list of top 100 places around the country to eat for 2023, and only one Georgia restaurant cracked the list - Decatur's Buena Gente Cuban Bakery.
DECATUR, GA
WGAU

Oconee Co names STAR students, teachers

The Oconee County School District names this year’s STAR Students, and those students choose their STAR Teachers. Victor Huang takes the honor at Oconee County High School and selects English teacher Zach Beebe as his STAR Teacher. North Oconee STAR Student Michelle Li names AP calculus instructor Jackson Huckaby as her choice for STAR Teacher.
OCONEE COUNTY, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy