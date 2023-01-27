Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Top Football Star ArrestedOnlyHomersDallas, TX
The Largest Flea Market in Georgia is a Must VisitTravel MavenGeorgia State
4 FoCo football moms share stories about their sons, UGA, and the road to becoming national championsMichelle HallForsyth County, GA
Sports Illustrated unveils the new Georgia Bulldogs championship coverSports with Dr. ShakiraAthens, GA
4 Amazing Burger Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Related
Stacy Searels, Bryan McClendon share how much Georgia has changed since 1st stints
The Georgia Bulldogs had an intriguing mix of new assistant coaches before the 2022 season, as two of the on-staff hires were young coaches new to Athens and two were veterans who had coached for the Bulldogs before. Both assistants reflected on how different their second tenures at Georgia are in the lead-up to the Bulldogs’ second national championship.
Yahoo Sports
Georgia Football Schedule 2023: Analysis, Breakdown, 3 Things To Know
Georgia football schedule 2023: Who do the Bulldogs miss on the SEC schedule and what are 3 things to know?. Oct 28 Florida (in Jacksonville) Georgia Football Schedule What To Know: Who do the Bulldogs miss from the SEC slate?. The two-time defending national champs don’t have to deal with...
tdalabamamag.com
Georgia 5-Star LB Commit Jadon Perlotte has ‘one of the most amazing visits ever’ to Alabama
Jadon Perlotte visited Alabama football for junior day Saturday and was blown away by the visit. Perlotte attends Buford High School in Georgia, and he is currently verbally committed to the Georgia Bulldogs. He is projected to be one of the top linebacker prospects in the 2025 recruiting class. Alabama...
Former UGA track coach dies
Hall of Fame head coach John Mitchell recently passed away after spending 10 seasons as Georgia’s head track and field coach from 1989-99. Mitchell’s time in Athens saw the Bulldogs post 13 top-10 national team finishes, including a runner-up showing at the 1996 NCAA Indoor Championships for the women’s squad. Featuring one of the most decorated collegiate and international talents in history in Debbie Ferguson, the Lady Bulldogs won the 1995 SEC Outdoor Championships and the program collected 56 Southeastern Conference individual titles.
Former Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett arrested in Texas
DALLAS — Fresh off a second national championship, former University of Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett was arrested early Sunday morning for public intoxication. The 25-year-old was taken into custody around 6 a.m. CST after reports that a man was banging on doors along Tribeca Way in Old East Dallas, police told 11Alive sister station WFAA.
dawgpost.com
Kirby Smart, Georgia Bulldogs Get Commitment from One of the Fastest Players in Nation
ATHENS - Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs got a commitment Saturday night from one of the fastest players in the country. Pebblebrook ATH Dwight Phillips, Jr annouced on social media that he had committed to Kirby and the Bulldogs Satuday night. Phillips was on a trip to UGA. “Phillips...
Former UGA quarterback Stetson Bennett arrested in Dallas in public intoxication case
Former UGA quarterback Stetson Bennett was arrested on charges of public intoxication in Dallas, Texas, on Sunday morning, according to police.
UGA Athletic Dept updates crash probe
The University of Georgia Athletic Department has put out a second statement on the January 15 car crash that claimed the lives of Georgia Bulldog football player Devin Willock and UGA recruiting staffer Chandler LeCroy, saying LeCroy was, at the time of the accident, not authorized to drive the SUV that wrecked on Barnett Shoals Road in Athens.
2024 four-star athlete Dwight Phillips Jr. commits to Georgia
While National Signing Day for the 2023 class is closing in, Georgia head coach Kirby Smart and the rest of the Bulldogs’ coaching staff continue to make moves with future classes. Those efforts paid off Saturday with the team adding another commitment to its 2024 class. Four-star athlete Dwight...
Albany Herald
BREAKING: UGA Lands World Class Speed in Latest Commit
Ask anyone that follows or covers college football objectively. If you ask them to name the top-5 coaching jobs in America, it won't be long before you hear the University of Georgia mentioned. History, tradition, access to funds, facilities, and the list of pros for the position is relatively long.
thecomeback.com
Details from tragic Georgia incident revealed
The Georgia Bulldogs were struck with tragedy less than a week after celebrating their second consecutive College Football Playoff national title. Georgia offensive lineman Devin Willock and recruiting staffer Chandler LeCroy were killed in an automobile accident earlier this month. Now, athletic department officials at the University of Georgia are...
Georgia Provides New Information After Deadly Car Crash
Earlier this month, Georgia offensive lineman Devin Willock and recruiting staff member Chandler LeCroy were killed in a car accident in Athens. This fatal car accident occurred on Jan. 15, just hours after the Bulldogs' championship parade. On Saturday, the University of ...
UGA: Football staffer unauthorized to drive vehicle involved in fatal crash
The University of Georgia says a football recruiting assistant should not have been in the possession of a luxury SUV rented by the university when she was involved in a crash that killed a football player.
4 Amazing Pizza Places in Georgia
If you live in Georgia and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza spots in Georgia that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
QSR magazine
Big Dave's Opens Fourth Location in Lawrenceville, Georgia
Derrick Hayes, CEO and founder of Big Dave’s Cheesesteaks, is continuing to expand his award-winning cheesesteak empire, this time to Lawrenceville, Georgia, with a location set to open this summer. Located within Lawrenceville Marketplace, the 1,500-square-foot outpost will serve as the brand’s fourth Atlanta-area location in addition to stores in downtown Atlanta, Doraville, Georgia, and a forthcoming Jonesboro Road location set to open this spring.
FOX Carolina
Earthquake reported in Georgia Friday morning
EATONTON, GA (FOX Carolina) - The United States Geological Survey reported a 2.1 magnitude earthquake in Georgia Friday morning. The quake hit at 7:13 a.m. and had a depth of 3 kilometers. USGS says the earthquake hit 9.6 miles away from Eatonton, Ga, 31.4 miles from Macon, Ga and 72.7...
WMAZ
One Georgia restaurant cracks Yelp's 2023 Top 100 Places to Eat list
DECATUR, Ga. — If you're thinking of the best place to eat in Georgia, what immediately springs to mind? Barbecue? Wings? Soul food?. Yelp has released its list of top 100 places around the country to eat for 2023, and only one Georgia restaurant cracked the list - Decatur's Buena Gente Cuban Bakery.
Oconee Co names STAR students, teachers
The Oconee County School District names this year’s STAR Students, and those students choose their STAR Teachers. Victor Huang takes the honor at Oconee County High School and selects English teacher Zach Beebe as his STAR Teacher. North Oconee STAR Student Michelle Li names AP calculus instructor Jackson Huckaby as her choice for STAR Teacher.
Gwinnett County teachers leaving their jobs at one of the highest rates in the state
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga — Gwinnett County teachers have some of the highest turnover rates in the state,. More than 13% of teachers left the district or moved to other schools. This rate is 4% higher than the Georgia average. Cathy Hardin, human resources officer at Gwinnett County Schools Chief...
Pilot of a small plane might have ignored advice from metro Atlanta airport staff, NTSB says
DAWSON COUNTY, Ga. — Investigators told Channel 2 Action News the pilot of a small plane might have ignored advice from airport staff before he crashed. According to the investigation, the plane left Cherokee County Airport in Canton Thursday and crashed in Dawson County around 8:17 p.m. on Jan. 12.
Comments / 0