Bus vs. House Accident Closes Passaic Ave. in Roseland and West Caldwell

WEST CALDWELL, NJ -- A school bus with no children aboard slammed into a house around 9 a.m. Friday, forcing Passaic Avenue to be closed in West Caldwell and Roseland.

According to WNBC Channel 4 News, the bus hit the residence hard enough to partially shift the foundation. According to the report, the home was not occupied at the time.

Police said that the driver let off students at West Caldwell Tech three miles away a few minutes before the crash.

The incident remained under investigation Friday afternoon. WNBC-4 reported that the bus driver was led away from the scene in handcuffs.

The Roseland Police Department sent out an alert at 9:15 a.m. Friday:

Please be advised that there is a traffic accident on Passaic Ave going towards West Caldwell near the intersection of Harrison Ave. Until the accident is cleared, Passaic Ave is closed in that area. Please avoid the area and plan an alternate route.



