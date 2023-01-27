ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roseland, NJ

Bus vs. House Accident Closes Passaic Ave. in Roseland and West Caldwell

TAPinto.net
TAPinto.net
 5 days ago

WEST CALDWELL, NJ -- A school bus with no children aboard slammed into a house around 9 a.m. Friday, forcing Passaic Avenue to be closed in West Caldwell and Roseland.

According to WNBC Channel 4 News, the bus hit the residence hard enough to partially shift the foundation. According to the report, the home was not occupied at the time.

Police said that the driver let off students at West Caldwell Tech three miles away a few minutes before the crash.

The incident remained under investigation Friday afternoon. WNBC-4 reported that the bus driver was led away from the scene in handcuffs.

The Roseland Police Department sent out an alert at 9:15 a.m. Friday:

Please be advised that there is a traffic accident on Passaic Ave going towards West Caldwell near the intersection of Harrison Ave. Until the accident is cleared, Passaic Ave is closed in that area. Please avoid the area and plan an alternate route.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DArY3_0kTbs4Oo00

TAPinto.net

Thursday, Feb. 2: Road Closures in Plainfield

PLAINFIELD, NJ — The Plainfield Police Department advises residents on the following road closures around town for Thursday, Feb. 2. It is suggested residents plan alternate routes, and expect delays in these areas. George St. from Hillcrest Ave. to Harvey Pl. 7 AM — 3 PM 10 block Leland Ave. to North Plainfield border 7 AM — 3 PM Carlisle Terr. at East 2nd St. 7 AM — 3 PM Geneva Pl. / St. Nicholas Blvd. 7 AM — 3 PM  Academy Ave. / Milton Pl. 7 AM — 3 PM  Wiley Ave. / East Front St. 7 AM — 3 PM  803 South Ave. 8 AM — 4 PM  264 Garfield Ave. 7 AM — 3 PM  Watchung Ave. at East 5th St. 8 AM — 3 PM 1369 South Ave. 8 AM — 6 PM Note: Locations are subject to change.
PLAINFIELD, NJ
TAPinto.net

Caldwell Woman Charged with DUI After Crash at Essex County Airport

FAIRFIELD, NJ -- Fairfield police arrested a Caldwell woman following an accident near the property of Essex County Airport late Saturday night. According to Fairfield police, at approximately 10:19 p.m. Jan. 28, police received a 9-1-1 call reporting that a vehicle had just crashed into the fence on the property of the Essex County Airport located at 125 Passaic Ave. It was reported that the vehicle was a white Nissan SUV and was smoking heavily. As officers were responding to the scene, the 9-1-1 caller reported that the vehicle had made a U-turn and was now traveling north on Passaic Avenue. The caller remained...
FAIRFIELD, NJ
TAPinto.net

Vehicle Strikes Utility Pole, Catches Fire in Plainfield

PLAINFIELD, NJ — A vehicle caught fire early Tuesday evening after striking a utility pole outside the Walgreens on Leland Avenue. The vehicle was approaching the intersection at South Avenue. Members of the Plainfield Fire Division worked to extinguish the fire, while police directed traffic. Breaking News Network alerts stated wires were down, and there was a gas leak — the smell of gas was in the air — and County Hazmat was also on the scene, with BNN noting it was for fluid containment. A PSE&G truck was seen arriving, too. TAPinto Plainfield has reached out to Fire Director Kenneth Childress for comment, and will post an update if a response is received.
PLAINFIELD, NJ
TAPinto.net

Franklin Traffic Alert: Easton Avenue Road Closure

SOMERSET, NJ - Commuters should avoid Easton Avenue between Davidson Avenue and Cedar Grove Lane due to a road closure, according to an alert from the county. The road is closed in both directions. The alert was sent at 5:03 am.  The Township of Franklin issued an alert at 2:48 am notifying residents of a road closure on Easton Avenue between Davidson Avenue and Cedar Grove Lane due to down power wires. Please read below for announcement from Somerset County: AVOID EASTON AVENUE BETWEEN DAVIDSON AVENUE AND CEDAR GROVE LANE, EASTON AVENUE IS CLOSED IN BOTH DIRECTIONS IN FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE
FRANKLIN, NJ
wrnjradio.com

Pedestrian struck, killed on Route 15 in Morris County

JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – A pedestrian was struck and killed Monday afternoon in Morris County. The crash happened at around 2:13 p.m. at the intersection of Route 15 North and Taylor Road, according to Jefferson Township Captain Robert Bush. Wilson Noriega, 78, of Jefferson Township was struck...
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
TAPinto.net

Injured Man, Severed Leg Transported to St. Joseph's Health After Monday Crash

PATERSON, NJ – A 67-year-old man is said to be in stable condition after having his leg severed when he was hit by a car on Monday, Paterson Public Safety Director Jerry Speziale said. According to reports, members of the Paterson Fire Department responded to the scene in the area of Union and Manchester Ave. where they found the victim on the ground suffering from the gruesome injury. Firefighters at the scene, assisted by members of the St. Joseph’s Advanced Life Support, applied a tourniquet to stop the bleeding and transported the victim to St. Joseph's Health. The severed limb was recovered by members of the Paterson Fire Department and also transported to the hospital packed in ice which was taken from a nearby liquor store at the scene.
PATERSON, NJ
tapinto.net

Bridgewater Police Release Police Blotter, With Car Thefts, Shoplifting Incidents

BRIDGEWATER, NJ - The Bridgewater Township Police Department released its police blotter for the end of December and early January. A Sherlin Drive resident reported Dec. 22 that their vehicle was stolen from their driveway. According to police, the victim had been unloading items from their vehicle when someone entered the vehicle and fled the scene. The car was unoccupied and the key to the vehicle was still inside at the time.
BRIDGEWATER, NJ
TAPinto.net

Verbal Sparring on Train Turns Into Fisticuffs That Spilled Onto Main Street, Glen Rock

GLEN ROCK, NJ - A fight on a train spilled onto Main Street near Rock Road between a resident and a Teaneck man who exchanged punches, police said. The "assault involved mutual combatants," police said, "which is a non-indictable offense." On January 23 at 11 p.m., both Glen Rock and NJ Transit Police were called to handle a fight that police said started onboard a NJ Transit Train and continued onto Main Street. A police investigation determined that the two individuals involved, a 29-year-old Glen Rock man and a 37-year-old Teaneck man, got into a verbal exchange while on the train. "The hostilities escalated, and both men exchanged punches," police said. "During the course of the fight, both men were injured." The Glen Rock man was transported to Hackensack University Medical Center, by the Glen Rock Ambulance Corps, for treatment. The Teaneck man was provided medical attention by EMT’s at Police Headquarters; however, he refused transportation to a hospital, police said. Ridgewood Police and EMS also assisted on scene. A follow-up investigation by detectives failed to locate any video footage, nor were any independent witnesses identified.  Police said both men were advised of their right to sign complaints against each other with the Glen Rock Municipal Court.
GLEN ROCK, NJ
TAPinto.net

Special Master Assigned to Caldwell Sewer Utility Confirms Capacity Availability

CALDWELL, NJ -- The highly anticipated report from the special master assigned to all litigation regarding the Caldwell Wastewater Treat Plant (WWTP) that was released Jan. 16 confirmed that available capacity can provide wastewater treatment to all parties requesting it. The report was prepared by James F. Cosgrove, Jr., P.E., principal of One Water Consulting LLC, who was appointed by Justice Robert H. Gardner of the New Jersey Superior Court in June to assist the court-appointed special master Frank Banish.  The special master was appointed by the court to assist on all matters related to available capacity at the treatment plant. The Caldwell Wastewater...
CALDWELL, NJ
TAPinto.net

Hawthorne Woman Identified as Victim in Glen Rock Hit-and-Run

GLEN ROCK, NJ - Hawthorne resident Angela Sanzari, 83, was identified as the victim in the fatal hit-and-run crash on Monday morning. The police are now seeking the public's help to find that hit-and-run driver. Sanzari was discovered laying in the roadway when police arrived on the scene January 30 after 6:30 a.m. Police said the vehicle that struck the Hawthorne pedestrian on Lincoln Avenue, between Dixie Avenue and Parker Avenue in Glen Rock, had left the scene. As a result of the investigation and the collection of evidence recovered at the scene, it is believed that the victim was struck by a dark-colored, older-model Honda CRV which was traveling northbound on Lincoln Avenue. Police said the vehicle involved is expected to have signs of moderate front-end damage, which may include a damaged or missing front headlight and a missing windshield wiper.  Anyone with information regarding this hit-and-run investigation is encouraged to contact the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office Tip Line at 201-226-5532, or the Glen Rock Police Department at 201-652-3800. 
GLEN ROCK, NJ
TAPinto.net

Shrub Oak Man Stabbed at Mahopac Smoke Shop

MAHOPAC, N.Y. - Carmel police arrested a Mahopac man for attempted murder this past Monday, after a reported stabbing at the Cloud House Smoke Shop at 898 Route 6.  In a statement, police said responding officers found the 22-year-old male victim from Shrub Oak “outside the business bleeding profusely from what appeared to be two stab wounds.”  Officers found the alleged 24-year-old perpetrator Anas Mousa of Mahopac inside the shop, the department said.  “Mr. Mousa was subsequently taken into custody without further incident,” the statement said. “Carmel Police detectives determined an altercation had occurred inside the business, which resulted in the victim being stabbed once in the chest and once in the back.”  The victim, who is from Shrub Oak but has not been named, was taken to Danbury Hospital in critical, but stable condition, Carmel PD said. Carmel Police Chief Anthony Hoffmann said he remained hospitalized as of Tuesday morning. Mousa has been charged with attempted murder in the second degree, first-degree assault and criminal possession of a weapon in the fourth degree.  At press time, Mousa was being held pending arraignment. 
CARMEL HAMLET, NY
TAPinto.net

Bayonne Officials Calling for Safety Measures Along Dangerous Stretch of Roadway

BAYONNE, NJ - In March 2012 Jack Santopietro, a 21-year-old Bayonne man who had hopes of joining the Bayonne Fire Department, lost his life after the motorcycle he was driving collided with a minivan on Avenue E and East 10th Street. There have been other traffic fatalities in the area, makeshift memorials honoring those lost, notoriously dangerous, many say, because the roadway narrows due partially to the construction of the elevated portion of the Hudson Bergen Light Rail  “We try to leave them up for a while out of respect for the families, but eventually we have to take them down,” Councilman...
BAYONNE, NJ
TAPinto.net

Paramus Harmon Face Values' Store Closing, 1 of 6 in Bergen County

PARAMUS, NJ — The Harmon Face Values is closing, one of six locations closing throughout Bergen County. On Monday, the Hackensack Harmon Face Values store in the Summit Plaza was among locations listed on the website for its parent company, Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. By the afternoon, the list of locations —30 of them in New Jersey — was removed and instead a notice on the website advised that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. is closing the health and beauty aid stores.  The Hackensack store is one of six in Bergen County, including Carlstadt, Closter, Edgewater, Paramus, and Westwood. In a statement, the company confirmed that...
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
TAPinto.net

Driver was Intoxicated When He Struck Pedestrian in Hoboken Intersection, Police Say

HOBOKEN, NJ - A 26-year-old Flanders man was arrested by members of the Hoboken Police Department Saturday night after he reportedly strcuk a pedestrian in the area of River Street and Hudson Place. Paul Holt, a statement said, was charged with driving while intoxicated, reckless driving, open container, leaving the scene of accident and failure to provide insurance. He was additionally charged with assault by auto for striking a pedestrian that was crossing the street.  The victim was transported to a local hospital for non-life threaten injuries while Holt was processed and later released to a responsible party.  
HOBOKEN, NJ
TAPinto.net

Police Are Asking For the Community's Help Locating Morristown 25 Year Old Woman

MORRISTOWN, NJ - Have you seen Imani? Imani Glover, a 25-year-old black female from Morristown, was last seen by a family member in New York, in the area of 239 West 15th Street on Wednesday, January 4 with another female, announced Morris County Prosecutor Robert J. Carroll, Chief of Detectives Christoph Kimker and Morristown Police Department Chief Darnell Richardson. Imani failed to appear for two scheduled court dates; January 3 and January 30, said police. She is described as 5 feet 3 inches tall with brown eyes and black hair. She weighs approximately 160 pounds and has a tattoo on her left wrist and one on the back of her neck. Her mother reported her missing on January 8.  The Morristown Police Department with the assistance of the Morris County Prosecutor's Office, as well as outside agencies, including municipal and out of state law enforcement agencies have been trying to locate Imani. Anyone with information regarding Imani's whereabouts or this investigation is encouraged to call the Morristown Police Department at 973-538-2200 or the Morris County Prosecutor's Office Missing Persons Unit at 973-285-2900. Anyone with information who wants to remain anonymous can call the Morris County CrimeStoppers at 1-800-743-7433    
MORRISTOWN, NJ
TAPinto.net

Informations Sought in Shooting Death of Jersey City Man

JERSEY CITY, NJ - Gun violence claimed the life of a 25-year-old man in the most northerly portion of Jersey City Saturday, prompting an investigation by the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide Unit and the Jersey City Police Department. The man, identified as Rafael Gomez, was shot dead on Summit Avenue a block off of Kennedy Boulevard near where Paterson Plank Road crosses into Jersey City. One block south of the Union City boundary, the neighborhood is mostly residential with a few car repair shops, a Dominos pizza, local bakery, laundromats and strip mall including a Walgreens, auto supply store and McDonald's. Local police said the area is not known for gang activity or gun violence, and day workers tend to wait for construction and other jobs on the corner of Summit and Secaucus Road a block away. Members of the Jersey City Police Department were called to the area at approximately 9:35 p.m. on the day of the incident and investigators are asking anyone with information to contact the Office of the Hudson County Prosecutor at 201-915-1345 or to leave an anonymous tip by clicking here.  All information will be kept confidential.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
wrnjradio.com

Morris County man accused of DWI, crashing with kids in car

DENVILLE TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – A Morris County man has been arrested and is accused of driving drunk and crashing in Denville Township with kids in the car, according to police. The single-vehicle crash happened on Sunday, January 29 on Route 10 westbound. While on scene, officers determined...
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
TAPinto.net

Montclair Police Chief Todd Conforti: Statement on Memphis Police beating death of Tyre Nichols

Montclair, NJ – Montclair Police Department officials have issued at statement on the Tyre Nichols incident. They stated the following: "The release of the Tyre Nichols video tonight will undoubtedly evoke feelings of anger, fear, and profound sadness. This was an unspeakable act that is contrary to the values of the Montclair Police Department. The officers who assaulted and ultimately killed Mr. Nichols should be held accountable for their actions and their failure to intercede." "The Montclair Police Department sends its deepest condolences to the Nichols family," added Montclair Police Chief Todd Conforti & Deputy Chief Wil Young.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
TAPinto.net

Montclair Police Search for Man Accused of Stealing Bin from U.S. Postal Service Truck

MONTCLAIR, NJ — Last weekend in Montclair, a man is being accused of stealing a bin off of the letter carrier's U.S Postal Service truck as he was delivering mail, according to police. In response to the theft, which happened on Oxford Street on Saturday, the Montclair Police Department issued the following statement: “A letter carrier for the U.S. Post Office reported that he was delivering mail on his route when he observed that a black Hyundai Elantra had pulled up next to his mail truck. He then observed a male exit his truck with a bin full of mail, entered the Elantra, and fled west on Oxford Street.” According to Montclair police, the suspect is a described as a thin male between the heights of 5 feet and 5 inches. He was wearing a black COVID-style cloth mask, black pants and a black hooded jacket.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
