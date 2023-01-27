ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hiram, GA

11Alive

Suspects in deadly Barcelona Wine Bar robbery plead guilty

ATLANTA — The four men charged in a murder investigation at Barcelona Wine Bar in Atlanta pleaded guilty on Monday, court officials confirmed. Back in 2018, Carlous Bailey, Terry Jones, Samuel Ott, and Ira Williams initially pleaded not guilty, waiving their arraignments in court. The men were charged in...
ATLANTA, GA
californiaexaminer.net

Teenager Attacks And Fractures Teacher’s Leg In Rockdale County School

A high school student from Rockdale County will be charged with assault after punching a teacher in a classroom. On Friday, Tyisha Fernandes of Channel 2 was at Heritage High School where a ninth-grader was seen on camera fighting with and assaulting her teacher. The teacher, who has not been...
Newnan Times-Herald

Arrest made in Newnan High threat

A 16-year-old Newnan High School student is facing criminal charges for allegedly scrawling a bomb threat on a bathroom wall at the school. The threat was discovered at the main campus of NHS on LaGrange Street shortly before 3 p.m. on Jan. 19, prompting searches of both the main campus and Cougar Village at CEC and the main campus.
NEWNAN, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Homeless man charged with molesting 12-year-old girl at park

Police arrested a man accused of drugging and molesting a 12-year-old girl at a park. The child told investigators that Douglas Darch offered her a water bottle while she was walking in the woods at Shaw Park on Saturday. According to the arrest warrant, the girl felt dizzy after taking...
COBB COUNTY, GA
