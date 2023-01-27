Read full article on original website
'Disheartening to see' | Video shows 5 jailers pin Clayton County inmate down, use Taser before his death
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A man in custody at the Clayton County Jail hung from a second-floor railing in a struggle with jailers, was shocked by a stun gun and left lifeless for 20 minutes before emergency medical officials arrived, according to a newly-released timeline from the medical examiner's office.
'My husband deserves justice' | Widow frustrated, wants to see movement in case after 41-year-old killed
SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — Months after a LaGrange man was killed in South Fulton during a police chase, the victim's widow is demanding justice. The Fulton County District Attorney's Office confirmed on Monday no police agency has sought charges for the 2022 death of 41-year-old Jonathon Denham. His widow,...
Police believe missing Gwinnett teen may have gotten into car before disappearance
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — The Gwinnett Police Department released new details about a 16-year-old who hasn't been seen by her family since last summer. Detectives announced Monday they believe Susana Morales might have gotten into a car as she was walking home from a friend's house on July 26, 2022.
Retired police dog dies in Gwinnett County
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A retired police dog died Saturday in Gwinnett County. K9 officer Viggo died with his handler, Sgt. C. Huggins, by his side, according to a statement from Gwinnett County Police. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Viggo retired in 2015 after...
Suspects in deadly Barcelona Wine Bar robbery plead guilty
ATLANTA — The four men charged in a murder investigation at Barcelona Wine Bar in Atlanta pleaded guilty on Monday, court officials confirmed. Back in 2018, Carlous Bailey, Terry Jones, Samuel Ott, and Ira Williams initially pleaded not guilty, waiving their arraignments in court. The men were charged in...
Officer stops vehicle rushing to hospital with shooting victim, police say
An Atlanta officer stopped a vehicle traveling on the right shoulder of the Downtown Connector on Saturday afternoon and...
APD finds man suffering from gunshot wound on Downtown Connector after traffic stop, later dies
ATLANTA — Atlanta Police officers who pulled a car over on the Downtown Connector Saturday found a man inside who was suffering from a gunshot wound. He later died from his injuries on the interstate. At 3:45 p.m., APD said they performed a traffic stop on a car who...
Daycare owner accused of assaulting at least 5 children in Paulding County
PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. — Deputies arrested a Paulding County day care owner accused of assaulting at least five children who were in her care. The victims range in ages 8 months old to three years old. Paulding County Sheriff’s Office arrested Goldia Marie Lipsky, 63, on Wednesday. She owns...
Man dies while being transported to hospital after shooting, Atlanta police say
ATLANTA — The Atlanta Police Department is investigating what is now being called a homicide after a man was shot and died on the way to the hospital by private vehicle. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Just before 4 p.m., an Atlanta police officer...
Ga. man sentenced to 25 years in prison after Henry County gas station armed robbery
HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia man will spend the next 25 years behind bars after deputies say he robbed a Henry County gas station at gunpoint. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. On Thursday, a Henry County jury found Corey Criswell, 33, of Pike...
Polk Jail report – Monday, January 30, 2023
Officials from the Polk County Jail provide arrest reports on weekday mornings. Find the Monday, January 30, 2023 report below. The post Polk Jail report – Monday, January 30, 2023 appeared first on Polk Today.
Police searching for suspect in shooting death of man inside cafeteria in Atlanta
New surveillance video shows the suspect inside the cafeteria. Here's his description.
Police arrest 20-year-old woman in connection with stabbing in DeKalb County
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -The DeKalb Police Department arrested in connection with the stabbing of a 50-year-old man. According to police, officers responded to the 2600 block of Rambling Way in reference to a person injured. Upon arrival, officers located the victim with multiple lacerations and stab wounds. The...
Cousin of 13-year-old killed in shooting near skating rink to start non-profit in his honor
DULUTH, Ga. — A family member of Deshon DuBose, a teenage boy shot and killed after enjoying a night of skating with friends, is turning the tragedy into action in hopes of reducing gun violence. She's known as "Trap the Barber," and T'Naya Hoover plans on combining her love...
Deputy accused of assaulting YSL defendant fired from metro Atlanta police department in 2020
ATLANTA — A deputy accused of assaulting and injuring a defendant in the YSL RICO trial during a scuffle was fired from a local police department in 2020 after he lied about using excessive force on a suspect and failed to activate his body camera, according to state records reviewed by Channel 2 Action News.
Teenager Attacks And Fractures Teacher’s Leg In Rockdale County School
A high school student from Rockdale County will be charged with assault after punching a teacher in a classroom. On Friday, Tyisha Fernandes of Channel 2 was at Heritage High School where a ninth-grader was seen on camera fighting with and assaulting her teacher. The teacher, who has not been...
Arrest made in Newnan High threat
A 16-year-old Newnan High School student is facing criminal charges for allegedly scrawling a bomb threat on a bathroom wall at the school. The threat was discovered at the main campus of NHS on LaGrange Street shortly before 3 p.m. on Jan. 19, prompting searches of both the main campus and Cougar Village at CEC and the main campus.
Troup County man charged with felonies after incident on Youngs Mill Road
TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - The Troup County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man on multiple charges including interference with government property. On January 25 at 5:21 p.m., deputies with the Troup County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to 1281 Youngs Mill Road, along with the Troup County Fire Department.
Man arrested in Clayton County after shooting rifle in air, police say
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A shelter-in-place has been lifted for some Clayton County residents. According to a police spokesperson, officers responded to the 1500th block of Arbor Place Drive in Morrow after reports of an armed subject shooting in the air with a rifle. Police said after officers...
Homeless man charged with molesting 12-year-old girl at park
Police arrested a man accused of drugging and molesting a 12-year-old girl at a park. The child told investigators that Douglas Darch offered her a water bottle while she was walking in the woods at Shaw Park on Saturday. According to the arrest warrant, the girl felt dizzy after taking...
