FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
KGUN 9
Police close park after hiker finds skull
PHOENIX (AP) — Portions of South Mountain Park and Preserve in Phoenix have been temporarily closed as investigators search for evidence in a homicide, police said Sunday. A hiker reported finding a human skull at the preserve on Saturday, Jan. 14. During a search Saturday, police said detectives located...
KTAR.com
1 dead after confrontation with Phoenix homeowner leads to gunfire
PHOENIX — A homeowner allegedly shot and killed a man after being confronted by multiple people at his north Phoenix house Sunday morning, authorities said. The homeowner cooperated with investigators and wasn’t arrested, the Phoenix Police Department said in a press release. Officers responded to a call about...
12news.com
Police find additional human remains on South Mountain during investigation into skull
Phoenix police said the hiker found the skull on the afternoon of Jan. 14. As of Jan. 28, it is being treated as a homicide investigation.
KTAR.com
Goodyear police fatally shoot armed suspect in morning confrontation
PHOENIX – Police in Goodyear said an officer fatally shot an armed suspect during a confrontation early Monday. The Goodyear Police Department said the unidentified man was shot around 1:46 a.m. near Estrella Parkway and Van Buren Street. Another man, found with gunshot wounds at an apartment complex, was...
KTAR.com
Two Valley men killed in separate shootings on Saturday
PHOENIX — Police are investigating two separate shootings that left two Valley men dead on Saturday. Phoenix police responded to a call of a shooting near 44th and Whitton avenues just after 8 p.m., according to a press release. They found a victim there and he was transported to...
Mysterious Boom Heard Across Arizona And No One Knows What It Was
Police received multiple calls about the loud noise.
Woman steals ambulance from Phoenix hospital, police say
PHOENIX — A woman is in jail after allegedly stealing an ambulance from a west Phoenix hospital and driving it across town, the Phoenix Police Department said. Around 1 in the morning on Sunday, police got the call that an ambulance had been stolen from Banner Estrella Medical Center near Thomas Road and Loop-101.
Home invasion suspect shot in El Mirage, police say
EL MIRAGE, Ariz. — A man has died after being shot during a home invasion in El Mirage Saturday night, according to the El Mirage Police Department. Police said the shooting happened Saturday evening at about 5:30 p.m. Officers responded to the area of Thunderbird and El Mirage roads, where they found a man suffering gunshot wounds.
KTAR.com
Phoenix shooting leaves man dead, person at scene detained
PHOENIX — A man died after a shooting in Phoenix on Saturday evening, authorities said. Officers responded to the area of 12th Street and Highland Avenue just before 6:30 p.m. to calls of a shooting, the Phoenix Police Department said in a press release. A man with a gunshot...
AZFamily
Did you hear it? Mystery boom reported across Scottsdale
SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Many people in one east Valley city say they heard a loud boom or explosion early Sunday morning. Some took to social media saying they felt a vibration in Old Town Scottsdale. Others said their houses shook, and they saw a flash and heard planes shortly after the boom.
One person killed in Scottsdale crash, police say
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — A deadly crash is under investigation in Scottsdale. The two-vehicle crash happened on Saturday near Thompson Peak Parkway and Grayhawk Drive, according to the Scottsdale Police Department. Police said one person was killed in the crash and a second individual rushed to the hospital. The the...
fox10phoenix.com
Phoenix officers seen on video hitting, kicking man will not be charged: attorney's office
PHOENIX - Two Phoenix Police officers seen on video hitting and kicking a suspect inside a convenience store will not be charged. The incident happened on Oct. 27 of last year at a QuikTrip convenience store near 59th Avenue and Buckeye Road after police say a 38-year-old Harry Denman shot at the officers' patrol car.
KTAR.com
Man dies nearly a month after allegedly being shot by teenager near Phoenix bus stop
PHOENIX — A man has died in a hospital nearly a month after he was shot by a teenager near a bus stop in Phoenix, authorities said. The victim, identified as 51-year-old Shawn Hall, was shot near 27th Avenue and Indian School Road on Dec. 23, the Phoenix Police Department said in a press release on Friday.
fsrmagazine.com
Twin Peaks to Open New Unit in Phoenix Market
Sports fans looking for a break from the heat or those cold desert nights will soon have a Twin Peaks Restaurant in Deer Valley to get away from the weather and enjoy gameday. Located at 3063 W. Agua Fria Fwy., next to Deer Valley Town Center, the new sports lodge will be the perfect spot for everyone to gather and watch a game or to simply enjoy scratch-made food, 29-degree beers and scenic views. When the Phoenix area’s second Twin Peaks opens in the coming months, it’ll mark the brand’s fifth location in Arizona and push the brand to almost 100 lodges systemwide.
fox10phoenix.com
Have you seen these two? French Bulldogs stolen from Ahwatukee home
PHOENIX - The search is on for two French Bulldogs who were stolen from an Ahwatukee Foothills home. Surveillance video was sent over by the owner who says the dogs were taken on Thursday, Jan. 26 during a home burglary. You can see a man wearing a red hoodie snatch one dog and then come back for the other.
12news.com
'It can take months': Identifying human remains isn't like the movies
PHOENIX — Multiple gruesome discoveries have been made on Valley hiking trails recently, including human skulls and bones. Two sets of remains were found on South Mountain within two weeks, Phoenix police said. Around the same time, a human skull was found in a remote Buckeye desert. All three...
2 missing Arizona teens found dead in water basin after leaving group home
MESA, Ariz. (TCD) -- A 15-year-old and 17-year-old were found dead in a water basin and positively identified after they were reported missing from a local group home earlier this month. On Saturday, Jan. 21, at approximately 6 p.m., a pedestrian on Southern Avenue and Superstition Springs Boulevard reportedly saw...
AZFamily
Family of man killed by Phoenix police struggling to get body back to Mexico
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -Three weeks after a man with scissors was shot and killed by police in south Phoenix, his family says they’re scrambling to get his body back to Mexico. They say the father of four came to the Valley seven years ago to provide for his wife and kids in Mexico and they’re struggling to understand what led up to that deadly shooting with police. Cosme Medina Núñez was 46 years old and originally from Sinaloa. His wife tells Arizona’s Family he had been working in construction and at a tire shop in Phoenix, sending back money to his wife, kids and parents.
East Valley Tribune
Squatters, off-roaders threaten Twin Knolls’ beauty
Residents of an unincorporated county island just east of Mesa are trying to raise the alarm with Maricopa County officials that Twin Knolls, a privately owned series of hills rising above the surrounding neighborhood, is becoming a village for squatters, a dumping ground and a magnet for off-roading. In drone...
Teen arrested for deadly shooting at bus stop in Phoenix
PHOENIX — A teenage male has been arrested in connection with a deadly shooting at a west Phoenix bus stop, according to the Phoenix Police Department. Police said on Friday, December 23, 2022, at about 5:21 p.m., Phoenix officers received word a man had been shot at a bus stop near 27th Avenue and Indian School Road.
