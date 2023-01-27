ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FIFA 23 TOTY Honourable Mentions reveal: full squad released

By Marco Wutz
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LkDis_0kTbrTAh00

Check out who’s now available in FUT packs.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LgaPJ_0kTbrTAh00
TOTY Honourable Mentions cards are revealed and released, find the full team here.

EA Sports

It’s the grand finale of FIFA 23 ’s Team of the Year promo , better known as TOTY. While Erling Haaland joins the TOTY squad as the 12th Man and gets a fully upgraded TOTY card for his troubles, which is available in FIFA Ultimate Team (FUT) packs now, another wave of special edition cards has been revealed and released on January 27, 2023: TOTY Honourable Mentions .

TOTY Honourable Mentions cards aren’t quite as powerful as proper TOTY items, but are still very valuable assets to your club in FUT, so they’re a great catch. Here’s the full list of TOTY Honourable Mentions cards in FIFA 23.

FIFA 23 TOTY Honourable Mentions: full team

  • Harry Kane – Tottenham Hotspur (92 OVR)
  • Vinícius Jr. – Real Madrid (91 OVR)
  • Kalidou Koulibaly – Chelsea FC (91 OVR)
  • João Cancelo – Manchester City (91 OVR)
  • Pedri – FC Barcelona (90 OVR)
  • Federico Valverde – Real Madrid (89 OVR)
  • Bukayo Saka – Arsenal FC (89 OVR)
  • Mike Maignan – AC Milan (89 OVR)
  • Nabil Fekir – Betis Sevilla (88 OVR)
  • Alphonso Davies – FC Bayern München (88 OVR)
  • Bremer – Juventus (87 OVR)

These TOTY Honourable Mentions cards join the full TOTY squad and the 12th Man in FUT packs until February 3, 2023.

You can also earn TOTY Honourable Mentions versions of Emiliano Martínez , Ritsu Doan , and Azzedine Ounahi to bolster your squad by completing the 2022 Year in Review objectives . Nicolás Otamendi and Wesley Fofana will be available in separate objectives.

You can claim additional FUT packs in Prime Gaming Pack #4 , which is a good way to gain fodder for SBCs or specific players you need for the completion of objectives.

