FIFA 23 TOTY 12th Man reveal: Erling Haaland wins the vote

By Marco Wutz
 3 days ago

Shocking nobody, the Norwegian goal machine joins TOTY.

Erling Haaland makes the jump into the Team of the Year.

EA Sports

The FIFA 23 Team of the Year , otherwise known as TOTY, was already revealed for the most part – though it still missed its final squad member, the 12th Man . Players were able to vote between three candidates to fill this position and to the shock of nobody it was Erling Haaland who got the most support.

The Norwegian attacker was the only forward in contention, as Federico Valverde and João Cancelo represented the midfield and defense, which made him a default favorite – strong attackers generally have the most starpower in soccer and the FIFA series.

Adding to that natural advantage, Haaland holds a special place in many players’ hearts, as he was incredibly strong in the Lengthy meta that dominated FIFA 23 at the beginning. He’s also been one of the game’s poster boys in recent years and may well land on the cover one day in the future.

That said, Haaland’s inclusion in 2022’s best soccer squad is hardly undeserved. Debuting in the Premier League with Manchester City after his transfer there from Borussia Dortmund, the 22-year old scored 21 goals in 15 appearances in addition to five goals in four Champions League matches. Add to that his nine goals in 13 Bundesliga games for Dortmund before the transfer and you know why he’s such a hot commodity.

FIFA 23 TOTY 12th Man: Erling Haaland stats

  • Overall : 96
  • Pace : 96
  • Shooting : 96
  • Passing : 80
  • Dribbling : 88
  • Defending : 68
  • Physicality : 94

You can find Haaland’s TOTY card in FIFA Ultimate Team (FUT) packs starting January 27, 2023, together with all other TOTY members and the Honourable Mentions players regardless of their position.

You can get additional FUT packs through Amazon Prime Gaming Pack #4 for FIFA 23 .

