What’s it like on the field with the Chiefs? Follow a Star photographer’s gameday routine

Star photographer and videographer Emily Curiel took to social media last weekend to document her routine while covering a Kansas City Chiefs game.

From charging her cameras’ batteries the night before to hauling four bags of gear into Arrowhead Stadium, Curiel’s journey involves plenty of heavy lifting and organization.

The Chiefs’ AFC divisional game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Saturday was her fifth Chiefs game. She has been helping to cover the team since joining The Star in October 2021. At only 4’11 and 120 pounds, she says she finds the equipment heavy but manageable.

“I usually carry three camera bodies on me. It sucks because when you try to go onto the field and get a good picture, you’re carrying all this stuff,” she told The Star. “I always get told, ‘that camera’s bigger than you!’”

A California native, Curiel has had to adjust to Kansas City’s chilly football season. She often gets sympathetic comments from stadium staff surprised she is able to run around carrying so much heavy equipment in the snow.

“I’d rather it not be super hot or super cold,” she said. “You’re either running around and sweating, or you’re freezing.”

Curiel has filmed and photographed the likes of actor Jason Sudeikis, quarterback Patrick Mahomes, Kansas Governor Laura Kelly and actor Eric Stonestreet. You can check out more of her work on her Twitter page or her website, emilycuriel.com .

