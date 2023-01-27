A frequent topic over the past two years has been the increasingly contentious relationship between consumer packaged goods companies and their retail partners. In that time, CPGs have gone to retailers asking for price increases more frequently in response to persistent cost increases. Even with frequent price hikes and fewer promotions that resulted in on-shelf prices up ~15% year over year (y/y) on top of near double-digit increases the year before, most CPGs experienced significant pressure on gross margins the past two years. CPGs’ costs simply change faster in response to shifts in commodity prices than retail prices do. So in a period of rising costs, they’re playing catch-up.

4 HOURS AGO