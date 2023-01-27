Read full article on original website
Related
freightwaves.com
UPS feeder airline intends to buy 20 pilotless cargo planes
A large, regional feeder airline for UPS and other overnight express carriers last week tentatively committed to buy 20 remote-controlled cargo planes, with a novel design, for middle-mile deliveries. Ameriflight, which flies 156 small turboprop aircraft daily to more than 200 destinations in the U.S. and the Caribbean, signed a...
freightwaves.com
Ocean Network Express’ quarterly profit plunges
Ocean Network Express said it saw a “significant deterioration” in profit — a 50% drop quarter over quarter. ONE reported that its fiscal year 2022 third-quarter profit was $2.76 billion, a $2.75 billion plunge from the $5.52 billion reported in the second quarter and a $2.12 billion drop from $4.88 billion in the year-ago period.
freightwaves.com
UPS finds way to steer through treacherous Q4 waters
UPS Inc. navigated through a turbulent fourth quarter in decent fashion, posting revenues on Tuesday that were below consensus but reporting on-target adjusted operating margins and a modest year-on-year gain in diluted earnings per share that was still higher than analysts’ estimates. At the same time, the Atlanta-based transport...
freightwaves.com
Cardboard box demand plunging at rates unseen since the Great Recession
Demand and output for cardboard boxes and other packaging material fell sharply in the fourth quarter of 2022, according to data released by the American Forest & Paper Association and Fibre Box Association on Friday. It’s the latest indicator that consumer demand is eroding following the pandemic. Dwindling savings, inflation,...
freightwaves.com
Volume returning to trucking market, but carriers aren’t feeling it (yet)
There are encouraging signs that demand is returning to the U.S. trucking market, based on high-frequency truckload volume data from FreightWaves SONAR. Its Outbound Tender Volume Index, or OTVI, measures the volume of truckload tender requests in the North American freight market. Tender data involves actual load requests from shippers...
freightwaves.com
Benchmark diesel price up, but futures markets take big downturn
Just as the benchmark Department of Energy/Energy Information Administration diesel price posted a second consecutive weekly increase, prices in futures and wholesale markets are headed south again. The price used as the basis for most fuel surcharges rose 1.8 cents a gallon to $4.622 per gallon. That came after last...
freightwaves.com
Iowa bill seeks to limit length of freight trains
A bill in the Iowa Legislature is seeking to restrict the length of freight trains operating in the state. The legislation was introduced in the Iowa House of Representatives on Thursday and passed a three-member subcommittee on Friday. The bill would prevent railroad companies from running trains that exceed 8,500 feet in length, or about 1.6 miles. If signed into law, the rule could cost companies between $500 and $5,000 per violation.
freightwaves.com
Good times still rollin’ for shipping lines in trans-Atlantic trade
The rise of East Coast ports has been largely credited to the fall of West Coast ports — to shippers switching routes following the expiration of the West Coast port labor contract in July. But that’s only part of the story. Double-digit growth in imports from Europe has...
freightwaves.com
Hapag-Lloyd reports ‘extraordinarily strong result’
The headline on the news release says it all: Hapag-Lloyd achieves extraordinarily strong result in its anniversary year 2022. According to the preliminary and unaudited figures released Tuesday, Hapag-Lloyd, which marked its 175th anniversary last year, had 2022 earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization of $20.5 billion — $7.6 billion more than the $12.8 billion EBITDA of 2021.
freightwaves.com
For shippers, flexible operators key during slowdown and preparing for growth
Signs of a supply chain slowdown are appearing, and many shippers are scrambling to pivot operations that they were finally starting to normalize after two years of pandemic challenges. Buddy Sexton, chief commercial officer at OptiX, an international logistics solutions provider with offices in Houston, Texas and Savannah, Georgia, likened...
freightwaves.com
The Stockout:Retailers, CPGs at odds over packaged goods pricing
A frequent topic over the past two years has been the increasingly contentious relationship between consumer packaged goods companies and their retail partners. In that time, CPGs have gone to retailers asking for price increases more frequently in response to persistent cost increases. Even with frequent price hikes and fewer promotions that resulted in on-shelf prices up ~15% year over year (y/y) on top of near double-digit increases the year before, most CPGs experienced significant pressure on gross margins the past two years. CPGs’ costs simply change faster in response to shifts in commodity prices than retail prices do. So in a period of rising costs, they’re playing catch-up.
freightwaves.com
Bombs, beans and coffee branding with military logistics – WTT
On today’s episode of WHAT THE TRUCK?!? Dooner is catching up with Black Rifle Coffee Co.’s Ben Richey to talk about bombs, coffee beans and building a brand with military logistics. Richey has brought his Special Forces training to the logistics operations at Amazon, Pepsi, Frito-Lay and now Black Rifle Coffee Co.
freightwaves.com
Daimler built excess electric truck capacity in ‘22
LAS VEGAS — Daimler Truck North America created capacity to build 2,000 Class 8 battery-electric trucks last year. But sales fell far short because of a lack of charging infrastructure. “We had in our mind the market demand was going to be X based on discussions with customers,” CEO...
freightwaves.com
Sloths die of cold exposure on Qatar Airways jet in Belgium
Belgian authorities are investigating the deaths of three sloths on a Qatar Airways plane that was trapped by a snowstorm during a refueling stop at Liege Airport, demonstrating again the challenges associated with transporting live animals by air. In an incident last year, Delta Air Lines (NYSE: DAL) mishandled a...
freightwaves.com
FedEx to cut global officer, director workforce by at least 10%
FedEx Corp. said Wednesday that it will cut the size of its global officer and director workforce by at least 10% and will consolidate certain teams and functions as it grapples with volume slowdowns and a cost structure that left it behind the curve in managing through the downturn. In...
freightwaves.com
More centers, more opportunities for more money: Walmart offers more driver training
If a Walmart employee working the floor of a store wanted to make more money by getting behind the wheel of a truck in the retailer’s private fleet, the company did not have a route to make that happen. That employee seeking to join the fleet would need to...
freightwaves.com
Last-mile startup Arrival cuts 800 jobs as it seeks survival
Microplant developer Arrival cut 800 jobs — half of its workforce — and named a new CEO Monday. The Luxembourg-based startup continues to cut costs to help it reach production of Class 1 delivery vans. The company has struggled to conserve cash. It dropped bus manufacturing in favor...
freightwaves.com
FedEx Ground creates 3-tier grading system for driver contractors
FedEx Ground is putting its pickup and delivery contractors through an extensive performance-grading process that could result in some contractors losing their exclusive rights to bid on and negotiate contracts to serve routes, according to a well-placed source. The U.S. ground delivery unit of FedEx Corp. (NYSE: FDX) has established...
freightwaves.com
Link Logistics Q4 update highlights strong final-mile real estate demand
Logistics real estate provider Link Logistics said Monday demand for final-mile space remains strong. In a fourth-quarter 2022 update, the owner of the largest U.S.-only portfolio of logistics properties said it executed leases representing 18.5 million square feet of space during the period (78.5 million square feet during full-year 2022). Link’s portfolio was 97.3% leased on a same-store comparison, which was 40 basis points lower year over year (y/y).
freightwaves.com
White Paper: State of the Industry – February 2023
The February 2023 “State of the Industry Report” — presented in affiliation with Ryder — shares an in-depth overview across the trucking, maritime and intermodal markets, as well as what to expect in the coming weeks. The data contained within the report provides breakdowns of capacity, volumes and rates.
Comments / 0