Best Characters in Fire Emblem Engage, Ranked
Make use of the best characters for your team of heroes in Fire Emblem Engage using our tier list. Your party doesn't need to be optimal in Fire Emblem Engage, but who wouldn't want to have the best characters for tearing through the story and the Tower of Trials?. Our...
Dead Space Remake Collectibles Guide: Chapter 2 Intensive Care
Here's where to find all of the collectibles in the second chapter of the Dead Space Remake, Intensive Care. There are quite a few collectibles to find in the Intensive Care, Chapter 2 of the Dead Space Remake. These include audio, video, and text logs, as well as 5 upgrade Nodes. You'll also gain access to the Kinesis Module and a new weapon, the Pulse Rifle. The latter two are unmissable. More importantly, perhaps, are the two weapon schematics and weapon upgrade that can be found.
Dead Space Remake: How to Get the Deluxe Edition Suits
Want to know how to find the Deluxe Edition bonus suits in the Dead Space Remake? Here's how. If you sprang for the Deluxe Edition of the 2023 Dead Space Remake, you may be slightly nonplussed to start the game and discover you have no obvious way to dress up in your new cosmetic Deluxe Edition suits. Here's where to find your bonus sets of armor.
Hi-Fi RUSH: How to Fix Missing Achievements Error
Some Hi-Fi RUSH players have been unable to pop achievements. Here's how to fix the issue on PC and Xbox. Hi-Fi RUSH, the surprise rhythm action game shadow-dropped by Bethesda and Tango Gameworks, has quickly gained traction with a huge audience. Unfortunately, some Hi-Fi RUSH players on Xbox and PC have been experiencing a major, yet not game-breaking, bug. Depending on your knack for achievement hunting, the missing achievements error could be a non-issue or a huge bummer.
Dead Space: How to Get the Backbreaker Trophy and Achievement
You know what's dangerous? Finishing off necromorphs with your boot. But to get the Backbreaker trophy or achievement in the Dead Space Remake, you'll need to do just that. In the 2023 Dead Space Remake, your melee attacks are generally there to break crates or knock the last bit of loot out of a fresh corpse. Necromorphs are undead monsters made from 50% knife parts, so only the foolish or the desperate would want to run up and punch one in its face. To unlock the Backbreaker trophy and achievement, however, you have to do just that. Here's what you need to know.
Dead Space Remake: How to Fix the Sprint Bug
Here is a temporary solution for how to fix the sprint bug in Dead Space Remake before an official patch arrives. Dead Space Remake has a fairly significant control issue at launch, which prevents PC players using mouse and keyboard to sprint. It is especially problematic in a game where running is of utmost importance (even an early audio log and objective is called "Run!"). This guide will provide you with tips on how to fix the sprint bug in Dead Space Remake.
Dead Space Remake: How to Defeat the Brute Boss
Brute minibosses aren't as hard to beat as they look in the Dead Space Remake, but it helps to know how. Here are some vital anti-Brute tactics. You're minding your own business, and you've just had a nice conversation with one of the only normal people left on the USG Ishimura in the Dead Space Remake. Next thing you know, a biological murder-tank busts through a door to cancel your party. Here's how to defeat the Brute boss and get the Brute Force trophy and achievement.
Dead Space Remake: Is There New Game Plus Mode?
Sure, you can survive the USG Ishimura. But can you do it twice while keeping all your stuff?. So, you've survived the USG Ishimura, and if you're reading this, you're probably thinking of going back for seconds. But will you be able to carry your progress over to New Game Plus, or will you have to start all over again? Fortunately, we've got the answer.
Dead Space Remake: Where is the Peng Treasure?
Looking for the elusive Peng Treasure in the Dead Space Remake? We'll show you exactly where it is. Even if we're still not quite sure what it is, finding the Peng Treasure in the Dead Space Remake is worth your time. Nabbing it nets you the "There's Always Peng!" trophy and achievement. In addition, the Peng Treasure is worth a whopping 30,000 credits (that's 3 Power Nodes!) when sold at a store, making it the most valuable item in the game. Wondering where to get it? We've spent time searching for it so you don't have to.
Dead Space Remake: Is It Coming to EA Play?
EA Motive's Dead Space Remake is out, but can you play it via EA Play?. EA Motive's Dead Space Remake finally brings fans back to the USG Ishimura. If you're thinking about picking it up, you might be wondering if you can play it with an EA Play subscription, which you automatically get if you're subscribed to Xbox Game Pass for PC or Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.
Dead Space Remake: System Requirements for PC
Want to play the Dead Space Remake, but not sure if your PC can run it? This guide details the hardware you'll need. EA Motive's Dead Space Remake is out on Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5, and PC. If you're looking to play the latest take on Visceral Games' classic on console, it's as easy as popping the disc into your machine or downloading it from your store of choice. But if you're on PC, you'll have to check if you can run it first. Luckily, we've got the system requirements (courtesy of the game's Steam page) to help you out.
