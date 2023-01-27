You know what's dangerous? Finishing off necromorphs with your boot. But to get the Backbreaker trophy or achievement in the Dead Space Remake, you'll need to do just that. In the 2023 Dead Space Remake, your melee attacks are generally there to break crates or knock the last bit of loot out of a fresh corpse. Necromorphs are undead monsters made from 50% knife parts, so only the foolish or the desperate would want to run up and punch one in its face. To unlock the Backbreaker trophy and achievement, however, you have to do just that. Here's what you need to know.

2 DAYS AGO