essexnewsdaily.com
Year of the Rabbit is celebrated at West Orange High School Lunar Gala
WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Year of the Rabbit was celebrated by the West Orange community on Jan. 20 in an evening of entertainment by middle and high school students. The event, which also served as a fundraiser for the World Languages Scholarship Fund, was sponsored by West Orange High School, the Chinese Club and the Chinese Honor Society in collaboration with United Asian Voices of West Orange, and featured a meal provided by Lotus Oriental Cuisine and Maschio’s Food Services, a raffle, a bake-off, and greetings from Shihong Zhang of the Chinese Teachers Association. The program began with the traditional dragon dance, performed by Edison Middle School students. Musical performances by the WOHS Chinese Club, Roosevelt Middle School and a Beijing opera mask song by students followed, and Liberty Middle School then took a turn demonstrating the dragon dance.
essexnewsdaily.com
West Orange BOE recognizes local 2022-23 Governor’s Educators of the Year
WEST ORANGE, NJ — The West Orange Board of Education recognized its 2022-2023 Governor’s Educators of the Year honorees during its Jan. 23 meeting at West Orange High School. The Governor’s Educator of the Year Program highlights educational innovation, student achievement, exemplary teaching and important services outside the...
essexnewsdaily.com
Newark St. Patrick’s Day Parade committee announces honorees
NEWARK, NJ — The committee for the Newark St. Patrick’s Day Parade, one of New Jersey’s oldest parades, has announced the honorees for its 2023 parade, scheduled for Friday, March 10. James P. Fallon has been elected grand marshal, and Margaret Ann Farrell Daingerfield, the Rev. Paul...
essexnewsdaily.com
South Orange Downtown to spotlight black entrepreneurs, community leaders
SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — Members of the public are invited to join South Orange Downtown and South Orange Village on Friday, Feb. 3, from 7 to 9 p.m. at Papillon 25, 25 Valley St., for a Black History Month celebration recognizing black entrepreneurs and community leaders in the district and the impact they have made on this community. Attendees will enjoy complimentary hors d’oeuvres, live music from Valarie Adams & the Dimension Band, and a cash bar while mingling with business owners and SOMA community members.
essexnewsdaily.com
Nurse in Bloomfield sees community support following cancer diagnosis
BLOOMFIELD, NJ — Job Haines Home in Bloomfield is looking to support one of its own: nurse Marti Carlos, who is struggling to overcome cancer. His coworkers at Job Haines Home have set up a GoFundMe in his name at tinyurl.com/bddw8mcx. Carlos works as a nurse at Job Haines...
essexnewsdaily.com
West Orange library closes its Mt. Pleasant Ave. doors, Rooney Circle facility not yet complete
WEST ORANGE, NJ — The West Orange Public Library announced today that it will be closing its facility at 46 Mt. Pleasant Ave. as it prepares to move to 10 Rooney Circle. According to the announcement, the library board voted at its Jan. 26 meeting to close the Mt. Pleasant Avenue building.
essexnewsdaily.com
West Orange police respond quickly to bomb threat that proved to be noncredible
WEST ORANGE, NJ — West Orange police patrol units were dispatched to Roosevelt Middle School earlier today, Jan. 30, on the report of a possible bomb threat. It happened after school counselors were made aware of an Instagram group chat involving several Roosevelt Middle School students, according to a press release from the township. In the group chat an unidentified Instagram user asked if any students will be taking the late bus; the user then stated that they were going to bomb the bus.
essexnewsdaily.com
Montclair State partners with Homeland Security to combat human trafficking
MONTCLAIR, NJ — The Global Center on Human Trafficking at Montclair State University and the Department of Homeland Security’s Homeland Security Investigations–Newark Division signed a memorandum of understanding on Jan. 25 for the development of a web-based application and website to aid in the fight against human trafficking.
essexnewsdaily.com
Irvington HS boys basketball team defeats West Essex, advances to ECT quarterfinals
IRVINGTON, NJ — The eighth-seeded Irvington High School boys basketball team defeated No. 9 seed West Essex Regional High School of North Caldwell 60-50 in the first round of the Essex County Tournament on Saturday, Jan. 28, at home. The Blue Knights won their fourth straight game and improved...
essexnewsdaily.com
West Orange senior Marley Stewart is a top scorer for winning Montclair Kimberley Academy boys hoops squad
WEST ORANGE, NJ — Marley Stewart of West Orange, a senior at Montclair Kimberley Academy, has been the leading scorer and a top all-around player for the Cougars, who entered recent action with an 11-4 record, including a 7-1 mark in the Super Essex Conference–Freedom Division. Stewart has...
Armed guards to be stationed outside all school buildings in LI district
In a unanimous vote Wednesday night, the South Huntington school board voted to add the armed guards at the exterior of all school buildings, the district said in a news release.
essexnewsdaily.com
Glen Ridge HS girls basketball team improves to 16-0, advances to ECT quarterfinals
GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The ninth-seeded Glen Ridge High School girls basketball team defeated No. 8 seed Caldwell High School 50-43 in the first round of the Essex County Tournament on Saturday, Jan. 28, at Caldwell. The Ridgers remained unbeaten on the season and improved to 16-0 overall. Riley...
essexnewsdaily.com
South Orange resident Ben Otner shines for Montclair Kimberley Academy boys basketball team
SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — South Orange resident Ben Otner, a junior at Montclair Kimberley Academy, has provided a strong boost to the success of the Cougars basketball team while averaging 7.8 points per game for the Cougars who entered recent action with an 11-4 record and a 7-1 mark in the Super Essex Conference’s Freedom Division.
19-year-old hurt in Paterson shooting
A man was wounded in a shooting on North 10th Street early Sunday morning. The victim, 19-year-old, of Paterson, was struck by gunfire on North 10th Street and Belmont Avenue at around 3:45 a.m. Police said the victim arrived at St. Joseph’s University Medical Center seeking treatment for a non-fatal...
Activists, families of police brutality victims rally in Newark in wake of Tyre Nichols’ death
The People’s Organization for Progress said the rally was about standing in solidarity.
Woman, 29, Posing As Student Spent Four Days In Classes At NJ High School, Officials Say
A woman spent four days in classes at New Brunswick High School before officials apparently realized the truth, according to district officials.A video of the Tuesday, Jan. 24 New Brunswick Board of Education meeting was posted on Twitter by New Brunswick Today reporter Charlie Kratovil."This is an…
Family of Great Grandfather Assaulted at Nursing Home in Westfield Fundraising for Funeral
LINDEN, NJ — The family of Herman Walker, a resident of Complete Care at Westfield who died after he was allegedly attacked by his roommate, is raising funds to pay for the funeral he would have wanted. “His assets all went to pay for his care in the nursing home and he had no insurance, as we were in the process of getting him on before he passed,” said his granddaughter, Naliah Eden, 35, of Linden. “My grandfather was an amazing father, grandfather and great grandfather,” Eden said. Walker was 91 years old when he died on Friday. He moved to New Jersey...
essexnewsdaily.com
Public safety remains priority despite challenges from crossing guard shortage
WEST ORANGE, NJ — In a recent press release, the West Orange Police Department reaffirmed its commitment to public safety and, specifically in this case, pedestrian safety. Recently, as many residents have surely noticed, there is a shortage of crossing guards, who are all trained and paid by the WOPD. To fill that deficit, police officers are reassigned to certain intersections and crosswalks.
Brooklyn grandma faces inconsistent heat while caring for special needs children
BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) – A Brownsville grandmother is freezing with her family inside her apartment, which has been without consistent heat this winter. Mary Robinson, 73, lives at the NYCHA Brownsville Houses. She needs consistent heat in her building. She cares for two people living with developmental disabilities. Robinson calls her children – 54-year-old Shawn […]
Yonkers PBA president: Tyre Nichols's 'horrifying' death will impact local policing
Hudson Valley residents and the nation at large were shocked by the bodycam video of Nichols’s fatal beating.
