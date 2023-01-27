ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Irvington, NJ

essexnewsdaily.com

Year of the Rabbit is celebrated at West Orange High School Lunar Gala

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Year of the Rabbit was celebrated by the West Orange community on Jan. 20 in an evening of entertainment by middle and high school students. The event, which also served as a fundraiser for the World Languages Scholarship Fund, was sponsored by West Orange High School, the Chinese Club and the Chinese Honor Society in collaboration with United Asian Voices of West Orange, and featured a meal provided by Lotus Oriental Cuisine and Maschio’s Food Services, a raffle, a bake-off, and greetings from Shihong Zhang of the Chinese Teachers Association. The program began with the traditional dragon dance, performed by Edison Middle School students. Musical performances by the WOHS Chinese Club, Roosevelt Middle School and a Beijing opera mask song by students followed, and Liberty Middle School then took a turn demonstrating the dragon dance.
WEST ORANGE, NJ
essexnewsdaily.com

West Orange BOE recognizes local 2022-23 Governor’s Educators of the Year

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The West Orange Board of Education recognized its 2022-2023 Governor’s Educators of the Year honorees during its Jan. 23 meeting at West Orange High School. The Governor’s Educator of the Year Program highlights educational innovation, student achievement, exemplary teaching and important services outside the...
essexnewsdaily.com

Newark St. Patrick’s Day Parade committee announces honorees

NEWARK, NJ — The committee for the Newark St. Patrick’s Day Parade, one of New Jersey’s oldest parades, has announced the honorees for its 2023 parade, scheduled for Friday, March 10. James P. Fallon has been elected grand marshal, and Margaret Ann Farrell Daingerfield, the Rev. Paul...
NEWARK, NJ
essexnewsdaily.com

South Orange Downtown to spotlight black entrepreneurs, community leaders

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — Members of the public are invited to join South Orange Downtown and South Orange Village on Friday, Feb. 3, from 7 to 9 p.m. at Papillon 25, 25 Valley St., for a Black History Month celebration recognizing black entrepreneurs and community leaders in the district and the impact they have made on this community. Attendees will enjoy complimentary hors d’oeuvres, live music from Valarie Adams & the Dimension Band, and a cash bar while mingling with business owners and SOMA community members.
essexnewsdaily.com

West Orange police respond quickly to bomb threat that proved to be noncredible

WEST ORANGE, NJ — West Orange police patrol units were dispatched to Roosevelt Middle School earlier today, Jan. 30, on the report of a possible bomb threat. It happened after school counselors were made aware of an Instagram group chat involving several Roosevelt Middle School students, according to a press release from the township. In the group chat an unidentified Instagram user asked if any students will be taking the late bus; the user then stated that they were going to bomb the bus.
WEST ORANGE, NJ
essexnewsdaily.com

Montclair State partners with Homeland Security to combat human trafficking

MONTCLAIR, NJ — The Global Center on Human Trafficking at Montclair State University and the Department of Homeland Security’s Homeland Security Investigations–Newark Division signed a memorandum of understanding on Jan. 25 for the development of a web-based application and website to aid in the fight against human trafficking.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
Paterson Times

19-year-old hurt in Paterson shooting

A man was wounded in a shooting on North 10th Street early Sunday morning. The victim, 19-year-old, of Paterson, was struck by gunfire on North 10th Street and Belmont Avenue at around 3:45 a.m. Police said the victim arrived at St. Joseph’s University Medical Center seeking treatment for a non-fatal...
PATERSON, NJ
TAPinto.net

Family of Great Grandfather Assaulted at Nursing Home in Westfield Fundraising for Funeral

LINDEN, NJ — The family of Herman Walker, a resident of Complete Care at Westfield who died after he was allegedly attacked by his roommate, is raising funds to pay for the funeral he would have wanted. “His assets all went to pay for his care in the nursing home and he had no insurance, as we were in the process of getting him on before he passed,” said his granddaughter, Naliah Eden, 35, of Linden. “My grandfather was an amazing father, grandfather and great grandfather,” Eden said. Walker was 91 years old when he died on Friday. He moved to New Jersey...
WESTFIELD, NJ
essexnewsdaily.com

Public safety remains priority despite challenges from crossing guard shortage

WEST ORANGE, NJ — In a recent press release, the West Orange Police Department reaffirmed its commitment to public safety and, specifically in this case, pedestrian safety. Recently, as many residents have surely noticed, there is a shortage of crossing guards, who are all trained and paid by the WOPD. To fill that deficit, police officers are reassigned to certain intersections and crosswalks.
WEST ORANGE, NJ
PIX11

Brooklyn grandma faces inconsistent heat while caring for special needs children

BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) – A Brownsville grandmother is freezing with her family inside her apartment, which has been without consistent heat this winter.   Mary Robinson, 73, lives at the NYCHA Brownsville Houses. She needs consistent heat in her building.  She cares for two people living with developmental disabilities. Robinson calls her children – 54-year-old Shawn […]
BROOKLYN, NY

