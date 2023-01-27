Read full article on original website
8 great date spots in New Jersey
Everyone's idea of a perfect date or perfect date place is different, but with a wide array of choices in New Jersey, you are sure to find one that suits your tastes. A great resource for good places to check out is NJ Date Night run by a young couple who have really good taste and seem to have their finger on the pulse of the state and what people here would enjoy.
Here’s where to get the best Bloody Marys in NJ
Nothing beats a relaxing Sunday morning with a great Bloody Mary. There are many restaurants across the Garden State who take pride in the savory concoction which can have a buzz really sneak up on you!. From the traditional celery and horseradish to the more extravagant like shrimp, bacon, and...
Is this really the most beautiful place in New Jersey?
If you are a New Jersey resident who thinks there is no way to pick just one place in New Jersey as the most beautiful, you're not alone. One major publication, however, has chosen what they think is the prettiest place in the Garden State. It doesn't matter how long...
This Restaurant Named For Serving The Best Lasagna In New Jersey
Lasagna is an art form and we take it very seriously here in the Northeast. Everyone tries to copy our cooking, but only a select few can ever master the perfect plate. Love Food did some deep research to find the best lasagna across America, and each state had a shining star. New Jersey's pick is spot on.
This Amazing Shop Is Has Been Named The Holy Grail Of Coffee In New Jersey
There might be no more serious topic in New Jersey than coffee. It might be more important than pizza and pork roll, and now a major website has named the place you can get New Jersey's best cup of coffee. When you hear that someone has declared one coffee shop...
After another closure, here are the last 7 Houlihan’s in NJ
Houlihan's, the fast casual restaurant with the Blue Whale drink that comes in a glass almost the size of a fish bowl, was one of my favorite places. That's when there was one in Lawrenceville. That was in 2019 when the chain filed for bankruptcy protection. I hated to see it go.
NJ hidden gem restaurant makes national top 100 list
How could a tiny, modest NJ restaurant become land on a list of the top 100 dining spots across the country?. For those who love Jessica’s Cafe, it’s easy to understand. It’s housed in an unassuming barn-like structure that appears, from a Google Maps search, to share with a Pella Windows place, which occupies the second floor. You probably wouldn’t even turn your head to notice Jessica’s Café on Terrill Road in Plainfield. But now, you know better.
The Best Place to Live in New Jersey May Surprise You
New Jersey has a lot of haters and as the saying goes, "haters gonna hate." I love this state. I've lived here my entire life and wouldn't change a thing. Think about it. There's so much to enjoy and see in such a small area. No matter where you live,...
New Jersey Sub Chain Voted One Of The Best In Entire The Country
Whether you call it a hoagie, a sub, a hero, or a grinder, they all have one thing in common; they are delicious!. When lunchtime rolls around in the Garden State, the best thing you can get, in my opinion, is a sandwich or a hoagie. Meat, veggies, cheese, on...
Super sweet New Jersey ice cream parlor named best in America
I scream, you scream, New Jersey is screaming because one of our favorite ice cream parlors has been declared one of the best in all of the U.S. Why is this super sweet spot getting national attention?. The days of your good old-fashioned ice cream parlors with a dozen or...
9 N.J. hospitals made America’s 250 Best list. Two cracked the top 50.
Nine New Jersey hospitals earned a place in this year’s America’s 250 Best Hospitals list by Healthgrades.com. The rankings were based on procedure performance, potential risks, predicted outcomes and comparing those predictive outcomes to actual outcomes, according to Healthgrades. Here are the nine New Jersey hospitals that made...
You can watch Super Bowl at a New Jersey brewery, but there’s a catch
The good news for New Jersey breweries: locations that are airing the Super Bowl don't have to give the state 10 days' notice. The bad news: the Feb. 12 game will still count toward the breweries' cap on the number of events they can host annually. More breweries than usual...
This was named the best bakery in New Jersey
There are tons of local, mom and pop bakeries in New Jersey, so it’s had to say which is the best. The folks at Mashed.com didn’t let that deter them from naming the best bakery in each state. The winner for New Jersey is Balthazar Bakery in Englewood.
New Jersey may be one of the luckiest states to play the lottery in
I consider us an extremely lucky state, I mean we get to live near the beach and have fantastic food. However, what I really mean by that question is how lucky is New Jersey when it comes to playing the lottery. Anytime there's a big jackpot, I always buy a...
Possible Mountain Lion Sighting Near Cape May Airport Monday Evening
Reports of cougar sightings in New Jersey continue to find their way into my email. For almost a year now, I've received dozens of reports from around the state from people who claim to have seen a mountain lion, also known as a cougar. I've attempted to chronicle these reports,...
Winning Somers Point, NJ Lotto Ticket Scores Big $$$
This trip to the hardware store really did turn into a true value!. A ticket for Monday's Powerball Lottery sold at Shore True Value Hardware on New Road in Somers Point hit for a $50,000 prize, according to the New Jersey Lottery. The ticket was one of five in New...
Founding Fathers Opening in Bucks County with Giant New Sports Bar, Restaurant, Steakhouse
One of Philadelphia's most popular and iconic sports bars is expanding to Bucks County with a new restaurant, grill, sports bar, and event/banquet space. Founding Fathers will open its second and largest location at 2900 Street Road in Bensalem, PA.
2 killed in crashes on Route 9 in Freehold Township, Lacey, NJ
🔴A 35-year-old Freehold Township man was killed on Route 9 in Freehold. 🔴 A driver making a left turn on Route 9 struck Michael McCabe in Lacey Township. Two people died in crashes on Route 9 in Monmouth and Ocean counties Monday night. A pedestrian was struck by...
A small NJ business buoyed by pandemic needs is forced to close
Think of everybody who made a killing off of the pandemic. The people who sold hand sanitizer, facemasks, and rubber gloves. Not to mention all the people who delivered things when no one wanted to leave their homes. That was the case when a company called Illuminate Food set up...
NJ makes list of Top 10 states to be single in 2023
If you're recently single and living in the Garden State, then you better get ready to mingle. Put down the ice cream, go get your hair done, and hit the town! A new survey has determined that you live in one of THE BEST states in the country for single people.
