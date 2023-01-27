Read full article on original website
Parkersburg PD to hold a search for Gretchen Fleming this Saturday
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - With the search for Gretchen Fleming continuing, the Parkersburg Police Dept. will be looking to hold a search this Saturday with volunteers. The police department sent out a release on Facebook that it is seeking able-bodied volunteers to help with the search that will be taking place this Saturday.
Mid-Ohio Valley Youth Choir performs this Sunday at the Artsbridge Winter Music Series
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - 10 local students got the honor this Sunday of performing in front of many in the weekly Artsbridge Winter Music Series. The MOV Youth Choir performed many songs to a crowd at the mall. Bringing arts to the area has been a focus for Artsbridge and Executive Director, Lyndsay Dennis, says with this weekly concert series has done a great job of doing just that.
Obituary: Fought, Donna Jean Grimm
Donna Jean Grimm Fought, age 91, who lived for many years at 131 South Street, Parkersburg, WV, went to be with the Lord she so faithfully served throughout her lifetime on Saturday, January 28, 2023. She is survived by her husband of 64 years, Ray Fought, brother Gray Grimm, of...
Obituary: Fragale, Joseph P.
Joseph Patrick Fragale, 58, of Parkersburg, passed away on January 29, 2023, at the Camden Clark Medical Center. He was born February 21, 1964, in Parkersburg, a son of the late Angelo and Betty O’Quinn Fragale. Mr. Fragale was a 1982 graduate of Parkersburg High, and a received his...
Artsbridge opens up applications for their Donna Campbell & Janet Frazier awards
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - In the summer of 2019 Parkersburg native, Luke Frazier, came to Artsbridge with an idea for a scholarship. That same year two scholarships named after Frazier’s grandmothers were adopted by Artsbridge. The scholarships are available to West Virginia graduating high school seniors that are involved...
A local student’s story inspires legislation on dyslexia
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Two local West Virginia teachers are pushing for a bill that they say will help kids with dyslexia. They say a part of what inspired the bill is a local student’s story. Maxin’s mom Misti Sims said she started noticing her son struggling with reading...
Obituary: Horner, Katherine Rene
Katherine Rene Horner, 64, of Belleville, died Friday, January 27, 2023, at WVU Medicine. She was born in Parkersburg, WV, a daughter of the late Carl Russell Slusher, Sr. and Zarah B. (Monroe) Somerville. She had worked for Fenton Art Glass. She liked animals and was a member of the...
Sheriff Rick Woodyard stepping down from position as Wood County 911 director
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Wood County Sheriff Rick Woodyard has announced his intention to step down from his role as 911 director for Wood County. Sheriff Woodyard said that, with construction of the new 911 Center facility nearing completion, he feels confident that he won’t be leaving anyone in the lurch by stepping down. The Sheriff said that he thinks the 911 center would be best served by a director who is independent of other law enforce agencies.
A Work of Heart’s contract with the Grand Central Mall will come to an end after 14 years of business
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - In just a week the 14 year contract of A Work of Heart will come to an end. Something the business wasn’t expecting but has decided to take a positive outlook on the decision. “We’re obviously sad but we’ve come to accept the decision,” said...
Obituary: Allen, Ronald Lee
Ronald Lee Allen, 77, of Parkersburg, WV, passed away on January 24, 2023, at Worthington Manor. Arrangements have been entrusted to Sunset Memorial Funeral Home.
Obituary: Nash, W. Shane
W. Shane Nash, 54, of Parkersburg, WV, died Sunday, January 29, 2023, at his residence. He was born in Parkersburg, a son of the late William James Nash and Bernice Lemaster. He was a good person and father who made everyone laugh when he came into the room. He loved hard and cared deeply for the people he loved. He was Mr. Fix It All and helped many people in life. Although Shane faced more than his share of tough times in life, he worked hard to overcome life’s challenges and to become the best person he could be. Never did he demonstrate that courage and commitment to be kinder and better to others than he did in the final chapter of his life.
Obituary: Hix, June Aileen Hogsett
June Aileen Hogsett Hix, 98, of Parkersburg, WV, passed away Saturday, January 28, 2023, at The Wyngate Senior Living Community. A daughter of the late Charles Nickell and Lucy Green Hogsett, she was born on April 26, 1924, in Alderson, WV. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in...
These places in West Virginia were stocked with trout last week
Last week, the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources stocked seven lakes, reservoirs and streams with trout.
Obituary: Poole, Howard Keith
Howard Keith Poole, 90, of Washington, WV, passed away on January 28, 2023, at Camden Clark Medical Center. Arrangements have been entrusted to Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg.
Former teacher hopes to start classes open to the public on the nation’s government
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Former Marietta Public School Teacher, Betsy Cook, is looking to start a series of classes that will help inform the public on our government. County, state, and federal level government are just some of the topics that will be covered throughout the course. Cook says she...
No new public information on the search for Gretchen Fleming
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - With the search for Gretchen Fleming still going on, the Parkersburg police do not have public information they can provide at this time. As of now, Parkersburg police are still looking to any new information the public can provide on the search for Gretchen Fleming since being last seen at the My Way Lounge on December 3rd.
Mountaineer Food Bank Mobile Food Pantry distribution schedule
WEST VIRGINIA ( LOOTPRESS) – The Mountaineer Food Bank has released the upcoming week’s schedule for its Mobile Food Pantry. Stops in Ritchie County, McDowell County and more will be among those included in this week’s distribution schedule, which can be seen below. All distributions are scheduled to take place from 11:00am to 12:30 pm unless otherwise noted.
Obituary: Walker, Dorothy A.
Dorothy A. Walker, 92, of Marietta, Ohio, formerly of Illinois and Florida, died Sunday, January 29, 2023, at Marietta Memorial Hospital. She was born on August 15, 1930, the daughter of William J. and Anna P. Dagon. Favorite hobbies included making crafts as well as singing in choirs, particularly the Marietta Senior Singers. She greatly enjoyed attending the O’Neill Center Adult Daycare.
Obituary: Pfalzgraf, Jack Douglas
Jack Douglas Pfalzgraf went home to the Lord on January 25th, 2023. Jack was born April 5th, 1939, the youngest of four to the late Raymond and Olive (White) Pfalzgraf. He attended Parkersburg High School and served in the army. Jack was a member of Hopewell Church of Christ. He worked as a pipefitter out of Local 565. Jack was an avid hunter and fisherman. He also enjoyed making and fixing things in his workshop. Jack loved to play cards and work jigsaw puzzles, often with friends and family. Later in life, he liked to ride his scooter around his neighborhood and visit with friends and neighbors.
Obituary: Clegg, Linda “Sue”
Linda “Sue” Clegg, 72, of Parkersburg, passed away peacefully on January 29th after an extended illness. A daughter of the late Lewis and Mollie Newton Yonaley. She grew up in Newport, Ohio. After getting married, she moved to Parkersburg, where she had resided for over 50 years. Sue...
