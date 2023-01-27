ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parkersburg, WV

WTAP

Parkersburg PD to hold a search for Gretchen Fleming this Saturday

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - With the search for Gretchen Fleming continuing, the Parkersburg Police Dept. will be looking to hold a search this Saturday with volunteers. The police department sent out a release on Facebook that it is seeking able-bodied volunteers to help with the search that will be taking place this Saturday.
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTAP

Mid-Ohio Valley Youth Choir performs this Sunday at the Artsbridge Winter Music Series

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - 10 local students got the honor this Sunday of performing in front of many in the weekly Artsbridge Winter Music Series. The MOV Youth Choir performed many songs to a crowd at the mall. Bringing arts to the area has been a focus for Artsbridge and Executive Director, Lyndsay Dennis, says with this weekly concert series has done a great job of doing just that.
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTAP

Obituary: Fought, Donna Jean Grimm

Donna Jean Grimm Fought, age 91, who lived for many years at 131 South Street, Parkersburg, WV, went to be with the Lord she so faithfully served throughout her lifetime on Saturday, January 28, 2023. She is survived by her husband of 64 years, Ray Fought, brother Gray Grimm, of...
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTAP

Obituary: Fragale, Joseph P.

Joseph Patrick Fragale, 58, of Parkersburg, passed away on January 29, 2023, at the Camden Clark Medical Center. He was born February 21, 1964, in Parkersburg, a son of the late Angelo and Betty O’Quinn Fragale. Mr. Fragale was a 1982 graduate of Parkersburg High, and a received his...
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTAP

A local student’s story inspires legislation on dyslexia

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Two local West Virginia teachers are pushing for a bill that they say will help kids with dyslexia. They say a part of what inspired the bill is a local student’s story. Maxin’s mom Misti Sims said she started noticing her son struggling with reading...
WOOD COUNTY, WV
WTAP

Obituary: Horner, Katherine Rene

Katherine Rene Horner, 64, of Belleville, died Friday, January 27, 2023, at WVU Medicine. She was born in Parkersburg, WV, a daughter of the late Carl Russell Slusher, Sr. and Zarah B. (Monroe) Somerville. She had worked for Fenton Art Glass. She liked animals and was a member of the...
BELLEVILLE, WV
WTAP

Sheriff Rick Woodyard stepping down from position as Wood County 911 director

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Wood County Sheriff Rick Woodyard has announced his intention to step down from his role as 911 director for Wood County. Sheriff Woodyard said that, with construction of the new 911 Center facility nearing completion, he feels confident that he won’t be leaving anyone in the lurch by stepping down. The Sheriff said that he thinks the 911 center would be best served by a director who is independent of other law enforce agencies.
WOOD COUNTY, WV
WTAP

Obituary: Allen, Ronald Lee

Ronald Lee Allen, 77, of Parkersburg, WV, passed away on January 24, 2023, at Worthington Manor. Arrangements have been entrusted to Sunset Memorial Funeral Home.
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTAP

Obituary: Nash, W. Shane

W. Shane Nash, 54, of Parkersburg, WV, died Sunday, January 29, 2023, at his residence. He was born in Parkersburg, a son of the late William James Nash and Bernice Lemaster. He was a good person and father who made everyone laugh when he came into the room. He loved hard and cared deeply for the people he loved. He was Mr. Fix It All and helped many people in life. Although Shane faced more than his share of tough times in life, he worked hard to overcome life’s challenges and to become the best person he could be. Never did he demonstrate that courage and commitment to be kinder and better to others than he did in the final chapter of his life.
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTAP

Obituary: Hix, June Aileen Hogsett

June Aileen Hogsett Hix, 98, of Parkersburg, WV, passed away Saturday, January 28, 2023, at The Wyngate Senior Living Community. A daughter of the late Charles Nickell and Lucy Green Hogsett, she was born on April 26, 1924, in Alderson, WV. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in...
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTAP

Obituary: Poole, Howard Keith

Howard Keith Poole, 90, of Washington, WV, passed away on January 28, 2023, at Camden Clark Medical Center. Arrangements have been entrusted to Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg.
WASHINGTON, WV
WTAP

No new public information on the search for Gretchen Fleming

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - With the search for Gretchen Fleming still going on, the Parkersburg police do not have public information they can provide at this time. As of now, Parkersburg police are still looking to any new information the public can provide on the search for Gretchen Fleming since being last seen at the My Way Lounge on December 3rd.
PARKERSBURG, WV
Lootpress

Mountaineer Food Bank Mobile Food Pantry distribution schedule

WEST VIRGINIA ( LOOTPRESS) – The Mountaineer Food Bank has released the upcoming week’s schedule for its Mobile Food Pantry. Stops in Ritchie County, McDowell County and more will be among those included in this week’s distribution schedule, which can be seen below. All distributions are scheduled to take place from 11:00am to 12:30 pm unless otherwise noted.
RITCHIE COUNTY, WV
WTAP

Obituary: Walker, Dorothy A.

Dorothy A. Walker, 92, of Marietta, Ohio, formerly of Illinois and Florida, died Sunday, January 29, 2023, at Marietta Memorial Hospital. She was born on August 15, 1930, the daughter of William J. and Anna P. Dagon. Favorite hobbies included making crafts as well as singing in choirs, particularly the Marietta Senior Singers. She greatly enjoyed attending the O’Neill Center Adult Daycare.
MARIETTA, OH
WTAP

Obituary: Pfalzgraf, Jack Douglas

Jack Douglas Pfalzgraf went home to the Lord on January 25th, 2023. Jack was born April 5th, 1939, the youngest of four to the late Raymond and Olive (White) Pfalzgraf. He attended Parkersburg High School and served in the army. Jack was a member of Hopewell Church of Christ. He worked as a pipefitter out of Local 565. Jack was an avid hunter and fisherman. He also enjoyed making and fixing things in his workshop. Jack loved to play cards and work jigsaw puzzles, often with friends and family. Later in life, he liked to ride his scooter around his neighborhood and visit with friends and neighbors.
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTAP

Obituary: Clegg, Linda “Sue”

Linda “Sue” Clegg, 72, of Parkersburg, passed away peacefully on January 29th after an extended illness. A daughter of the late Lewis and Mollie Newton Yonaley. She grew up in Newport, Ohio. After getting married, she moved to Parkersburg, where she had resided for over 50 years. Sue...
PARKERSBURG, WV

