Asheville, NC

WLOS.com

Flatiron Hotel set to open later this year in downtown Asheville

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The Flatiron Hotel in downtown Asheville is expected to be finished this summer, according to the hotel's development firm. Plans to turn Asheville's historic Flatiron Building into a hotel were approved in summer 2019. According to the hotel's website, it will be opening in 2023...
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Lack of data keeps Asheville firefighters from getting help with cancer risks

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — In health care, data saves lives. But in Asheville, the data not reported puts firefighters at risk. News 13's Deadlier than Fire investigative series continues by looking into how the city’s failure to track cancers within the department may be preventing future studies of a firefighter’s health risk.
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Amazon delivery station expected to bring 150 jobs to Macon County

FRANKLIN, N.C. (WLOS) — An Amazon delivery station is coming to Macon County this spring. Work on the station is underway in the Macon County Industrial Park just outside Franklin. County leaders said the facility will create 150 local jobs. They credit Amazon and the local Economic Development Commission...
MACON COUNTY, NC
WLOS.com

Downtown Brevard businesses get a boost for beautification projects

BREVARD, N.C. (WLOS) — A group of downtown Brevard businesses just got a nice boost to help build the downtown district. Heart of Brevard awarded 22 businesses grants totaling $50,000 to help with beautification projects enhancing the appearance of the business and the downtown district. In 2022, Heart of...
BREVARD, NC
WLOS.com

'Recovery is real:' Center focuses on treatment & community support

LEICESTER, N.C. (WLOS) — Recovering from trauma, substance use and mental health conditions can be difficult, but help is out there. Red Oak Recovery in Leicester offers a clinically focused treatment center for young men. The facility sits in the heart of the Blue Ridge Mountains. It serves as...
LEICESTER, NC
WLOS.com

Demolition of damaged Davidson River railroad trestle to begin this week

BREVARD, N.C. (WLOS) — Work is set to begin Thursday to bring down a damaged railroad trestle that was to be part of the Ecusta Trail near Brevard. Conserving Carolina received a $120,000 grant from the state to tear down the bridge over the Davidson River after it was damaged by flooding from the remnants of Tropical Storm Fred in 2021 and then hit by a box truck.
BREVARD, NC
WLOS.com

Renovate or relocate: Leaders discuss how to move forward with flood damaged school

HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — It has been almost a year and a half after remnants of Tropical Storm Fred took aim at so many parts of the mountains. It flooded homes, businesses and even a high school sitting in the flood plain in Haywood County. FEMA finally delivered some relief money to the school district. Now, it’s up to school leaders to decide what to do with it.
HAYWOOD COUNTY, NC
WLOS.com

Pet Pals: Margarita

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Meet Margarita!. She's a two-month-old pointer mix up for adoption with Foothills Humane Society. Margarita comes from a litter of seven puppies all up for adoption now. They're all super cuddly and friendly!. Margarita is expected to be a somewhat medium-sized dog when she's fully...
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Hendersonville park closes to make way for new fire station

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — One of Hendersonville's parks has closed in order to make way for a new fire station. Boyd Park in Hendersonville is officially closed as construction begins on a new Fire Station 1. Construction fencing is now up so demolition can begin. Fire crews will be...
HENDERSONVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Students serve up a big 'thank you' to community workers with free lunch

FLETCHER, N.C. (WLOS) — Lunch is served!. Tuesday afternoon, FernLeaf Community Charter School finished up a month of service with a free lunch. It was held for Fletcher service workers from the school's food truck. Fletcher police, fire departments, EMS, the mayor and school leadership all attended. Seventh, eighth...
FLETCHER, NC

