HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — It has been almost a year and a half after remnants of Tropical Storm Fred took aim at so many parts of the mountains. It flooded homes, businesses and even a high school sitting in the flood plain in Haywood County. FEMA finally delivered some relief money to the school district. Now, it’s up to school leaders to decide what to do with it.

HAYWOOD COUNTY, NC ・ 22 HOURS AGO