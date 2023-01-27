Read full article on original website
New programs offer cancer screening, support, resources to North Carolina firefighters
CONCORD, N.C. (WLOS) — Three new initiatives by the North Carolina Firefighter Cancer Alliance hope to raise cancer awareness and provide support for firefighters and departments that receive a cancer diagnosis. The new programs are being rolled out this week at the North Carolina Mid-winter Chiefs’ Conference in Concord....
Flatiron Hotel set to open later this year in downtown Asheville
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The Flatiron Hotel in downtown Asheville is expected to be finished this summer, according to the hotel's development firm. Plans to turn Asheville's historic Flatiron Building into a hotel were approved in summer 2019. According to the hotel's website, it will be opening in 2023...
Lack of data keeps Asheville firefighters from getting help with cancer risks
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — In health care, data saves lives. But in Asheville, the data not reported puts firefighters at risk. News 13's Deadlier than Fire investigative series continues by looking into how the city’s failure to track cancers within the department may be preventing future studies of a firefighter’s health risk.
Waynesville Police Department adds 2 Harleys, sees them as foundation for motorcycle unit
WAYNESVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The Waynesville Police Department plans to beef up patrols with recent purchases. It recently purchased two motorcycles from the Hendersonville Police Department that were no longer being used. The town of Waynesville bought two Harley-Davidsons for $4,000 from the Hendersonville Police Department. Waynesville Police Chief...
A-B Tech opens registration for free, fast-track Pratt & Whitney job training
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville–Buncombe Technical Community College (A-B Tech) says it's now accepting registrations for free training that puts residents on the path to full-time employment with aerospace manufacturer Pratt & Whitney. "We are excited, as Pratt & Whitney is, that it is time to start training...
Final beam raised on Mission Hospital McDowell's $20M expansion, set to open fall 2023
MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — The final beam for the Mission Hospital McDowell's $20 million expansion project was raised earlier this week. On Wednesday, Jan. 25, the staff at the hospital signed the last beam before it was placed in position, marking a significant point in the construction process.
Amazon delivery station expected to bring 150 jobs to Macon County
FRANKLIN, N.C. (WLOS) — An Amazon delivery station is coming to Macon County this spring. Work on the station is underway in the Macon County Industrial Park just outside Franklin. County leaders said the facility will create 150 local jobs. They credit Amazon and the local Economic Development Commission...
'You are not forgotten:' Asheville firefighters mark anniversary of Shuart's death
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville firefighters took time Tuesday to remember one of their own. Assistant Fire Marshal Karen Shuart died Jan. 31, 2019, after a battle with cancer. Firefighters said Shuart's impact on the department is still felt today because of the joy she brought to a tough...
Downtown Brevard businesses get a boost for beautification projects
BREVARD, N.C. (WLOS) — A group of downtown Brevard businesses just got a nice boost to help build the downtown district. Heart of Brevard awarded 22 businesses grants totaling $50,000 to help with beautification projects enhancing the appearance of the business and the downtown district. In 2022, Heart of...
What was that bright, flashing light on top of the WLOS transmitter tower?
CANTON, N.C. (WLOS) — For this week’s Ask 13 we bring it a little closer to home. News 13 viewer Dick Gray asked, “What's the deal with the bright white flashing light on top of the WLOS transmitter tower on Mt. Pisgah?”. IS MANNA FOODBANK EXPANSION STILL...
'Recovery is real:' Center focuses on treatment & community support
LEICESTER, N.C. (WLOS) — Recovering from trauma, substance use and mental health conditions can be difficult, but help is out there. Red Oak Recovery in Leicester offers a clinically focused treatment center for young men. The facility sits in the heart of the Blue Ridge Mountains. It serves as...
Demolition of damaged Davidson River railroad trestle to begin this week
BREVARD, N.C. (WLOS) — Work is set to begin Thursday to bring down a damaged railroad trestle that was to be part of the Ecusta Trail near Brevard. Conserving Carolina received a $120,000 grant from the state to tear down the bridge over the Davidson River after it was damaged by flooding from the remnants of Tropical Storm Fred in 2021 and then hit by a box truck.
Renovate or relocate: Leaders discuss how to move forward with flood damaged school
HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — It has been almost a year and a half after remnants of Tropical Storm Fred took aim at so many parts of the mountains. It flooded homes, businesses and even a high school sitting in the flood plain in Haywood County. FEMA finally delivered some relief money to the school district. Now, it’s up to school leaders to decide what to do with it.
Pet Pals: Margarita
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Meet Margarita!. She's a two-month-old pointer mix up for adoption with Foothills Humane Society. Margarita comes from a litter of seven puppies all up for adoption now. They're all super cuddly and friendly!. Margarita is expected to be a somewhat medium-sized dog when she's fully...
Company eyes $75 million investment in Transylvania, commissioners consider incentives
BREVARD, N.C. (WLOS) — The Transylvania County Board of Commissioners is asking for public feedback during an upcoming hearing about a proposed economic development incentive grant for a hospitality investment company called Project Moon. Public benefits of the capital project include a total taxable investment by Project Moon of...
'We are in crisis right now:' Asheville, Buncombe educators call for increased pay
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — The Buncombe County and Asheville City Associations of Educators call for increased wages for teachers and school employees. The associations have created an online petition to deliver to local leaders. “We know that high-quality educators is the number one predictor of student success,” said...
McCormick Field: State leaders may play critical role in funding $30 million in upgrades
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Major League Baseball's deadline for Asheville to have financing in place for a potential $30 million McCormick Field overhaul is now two months away. On Monday, Buncombe County commissioners revealed a financing plan that includes state legislators approving a bill that would create a stadium improvement grant fund.
Millions awarded to area communities to improve & expand electric infrastructure
WLOS — The US Department of Agriculture (USDA) announced Tuesday that the department is investing $235 million to help seven North Carolina electric cooperatives. The investment is designed to expand and modernize the states rural electric grid and increase grid security. “These critical investments will benefit rural people and...
Hendersonville park closes to make way for new fire station
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — One of Hendersonville's parks has closed in order to make way for a new fire station. Boyd Park in Hendersonville is officially closed as construction begins on a new Fire Station 1. Construction fencing is now up so demolition can begin. Fire crews will be...
Students serve up a big 'thank you' to community workers with free lunch
FLETCHER, N.C. (WLOS) — Lunch is served!. Tuesday afternoon, FernLeaf Community Charter School finished up a month of service with a free lunch. It was held for Fletcher service workers from the school's food truck. Fletcher police, fire departments, EMS, the mayor and school leadership all attended. Seventh, eighth...
