WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Year of the Rabbit was celebrated by the West Orange community on Jan. 20 in an evening of entertainment by middle and high school students. The event, which also served as a fundraiser for the World Languages Scholarship Fund, was sponsored by West Orange High School, the Chinese Club and the Chinese Honor Society in collaboration with United Asian Voices of West Orange, and featured a meal provided by Lotus Oriental Cuisine and Maschio’s Food Services, a raffle, a bake-off, and greetings from Shihong Zhang of the Chinese Teachers Association. The program began with the traditional dragon dance, performed by Edison Middle School students. Musical performances by the WOHS Chinese Club, Roosevelt Middle School and a Beijing opera mask song by students followed, and Liberty Middle School then took a turn demonstrating the dragon dance.

WEST ORANGE, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO