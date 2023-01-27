Read full article on original website
essexnewsdaily.com
Newark St. Patrick’s Day Parade committee announces honorees
NEWARK, NJ — The committee for the Newark St. Patrick’s Day Parade, one of New Jersey’s oldest parades, has announced the honorees for its 2023 parade, scheduled for Friday, March 10. James P. Fallon has been elected grand marshal, and Margaret Ann Farrell Daingerfield, the Rev. Paul...
essexnewsdaily.com
Year of the Rabbit is celebrated at West Orange High School Lunar Gala
WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Year of the Rabbit was celebrated by the West Orange community on Jan. 20 in an evening of entertainment by middle and high school students. The event, which also served as a fundraiser for the World Languages Scholarship Fund, was sponsored by West Orange High School, the Chinese Club and the Chinese Honor Society in collaboration with United Asian Voices of West Orange, and featured a meal provided by Lotus Oriental Cuisine and Maschio’s Food Services, a raffle, a bake-off, and greetings from Shihong Zhang of the Chinese Teachers Association. The program began with the traditional dragon dance, performed by Edison Middle School students. Musical performances by the WOHS Chinese Club, Roosevelt Middle School and a Beijing opera mask song by students followed, and Liberty Middle School then took a turn demonstrating the dragon dance.
essexnewsdaily.com
Columbia High School’s Guildscript takes top honors at competition
This slideshow requires JavaScript. MAPLEWOOD / SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — The 2022 Guildscript art and literary magazine at Columbia High School won first place in the American Scholastic Press Association contest. The annual magazine received high marks in design, organization and presentation. According to the ASPA, Guildscript exhibited “superior efforts of talented and creative editors, writers, artists, photographers, layout/graphic designers, staff members and advisers.” The ASPA also commented that the “ability to keep your publication alive and printing during a pandemic is a testament to your dedication and devotion to your publication, school (and) community.”
essexnewsdaily.com
Durand-Hedden, CCR to honor black history with lecture and workshop
MAPLEWOOD, NJ — In honor of Black History Month this February, Durand-Hedden House & Garden and the South Orange/Maplewood Community Coalition on Race will hold two events dedicated to African American genealogy. On Sunday, Feb. 5, at 2 p.m., join Barbara Velazquez at Durand-Hedden, 523 Ridgewood Road in Maplewood,...
essexnewsdaily.com
West Orange BOE recognizes local 2022-23 Governor’s Educators of the Year
WEST ORANGE, NJ — The West Orange Board of Education recognized its 2022-2023 Governor’s Educators of the Year honorees during its Jan. 23 meeting at West Orange High School. The Governor’s Educator of the Year Program highlights educational innovation, student achievement, exemplary teaching and important services outside the...
essexnewsdaily.com
West Orange library closes its Mt. Pleasant Ave. doors, Rooney Circle facility not yet complete
WEST ORANGE, NJ — The West Orange Public Library announced today that it will be closing its facility at 46 Mt. Pleasant Ave. as it prepares to move to 10 Rooney Circle. According to the announcement, the library board voted at its Jan. 26 meeting to close the Mt. Pleasant Avenue building.
essexnewsdaily.com
Irvington HS boys basketball team defeats West Essex, advances to ECT quarterfinals
IRVINGTON, NJ — The eighth-seeded Irvington High School boys basketball team defeated No. 9 seed West Essex Regional High School of North Caldwell 60-50 in the first round of the Essex County Tournament on Saturday, Jan. 28, at home. The Blue Knights won their fourth straight game and improved...
essexnewsdaily.com
South Orange resident Ben Otner shines for Montclair Kimberley Academy boys basketball team
SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — South Orange resident Ben Otner, a junior at Montclair Kimberley Academy, has provided a strong boost to the success of the Cougars basketball team while averaging 7.8 points per game for the Cougars who entered recent action with an 11-4 record and a 7-1 mark in the Super Essex Conference’s Freedom Division.
essexnewsdaily.com
Glen Ridge HS girls basketball team improves to 16-0, advances to ECT quarterfinals
GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The ninth-seeded Glen Ridge High School girls basketball team defeated No. 8 seed Caldwell High School 50-43 in the first round of the Essex County Tournament on Saturday, Jan. 28, at Caldwell. The Ridgers remained unbeaten on the season and improved to 16-0 overall. Riley...
essexnewsdaily.com
Montclair State partners with Homeland Security to combat human trafficking
MONTCLAIR, NJ — The Global Center on Human Trafficking at Montclair State University and the Department of Homeland Security’s Homeland Security Investigations–Newark Division signed a memorandum of understanding on Jan. 25 for the development of a web-based application and website to aid in the fight against human trafficking.
essexnewsdaily.com
Nurse in Bloomfield sees community support following cancer diagnosis
BLOOMFIELD, NJ — Job Haines Home in Bloomfield is looking to support one of its own: nurse Marti Carlos, who is struggling to overcome cancer. His coworkers at Job Haines Home have set up a GoFundMe in his name at tinyurl.com/bddw8mcx. Carlos works as a nurse at Job Haines...
essexnewsdaily.com
West Orange police respond quickly to bomb threat that proved to be noncredible
WEST ORANGE, NJ — West Orange police patrol units were dispatched to Roosevelt Middle School earlier today, Jan. 30, on the report of a possible bomb threat. It happened after school counselors were made aware of an Instagram group chat involving several Roosevelt Middle School students, according to a press release from the township. In the group chat an unidentified Instagram user asked if any students will be taking the late bus; the user then stated that they were going to bomb the bus.
essexnewsdaily.com
Abundant Life Academy basketball teams enjoying fine seasons
NUTLEY, NJ — The Abundant Life Academy girls and boys basketball teams are enjoying fine seasons this winter. The girls basketball team improved to 9-3 with a 44-35 victory over Newark Tech on Friday, Jan. 27. Senior Mackenzie Almestica led the way for Abundant Life with 17 points and excellent free-throw shooting. Mia Twiggs hit back-to-back 3-pointers in the fourth quarter to put the Warriors in the lead for good.
essexnewsdaily.com
East Orange encourages residents to take advantage of state tax relief programs
EAST ORANGE, NJ — As tax season is fast approaching, the East Orange Department of Tax Collection reminds East Orange residents about the various tax relief programs available through the state of New Jersey’s Division of Taxation. The Affordable New Jersey Communities for Homeowners and Renters, or ANCHOR,...
essexnewsdaily.com
Public safety remains priority despite challenges from crossing guard shortage
WEST ORANGE, NJ — In a recent press release, the West Orange Police Department reaffirmed its commitment to public safety and, specifically in this case, pedestrian safety. Recently, as many residents have surely noticed, there is a shortage of crossing guards, who are all trained and paid by the WOPD. To fill that deficit, police officers are reassigned to certain intersections and crosswalks.
essexnewsdaily.com
Clara Maass receives $25K donation to support pediatric patients
BELLEVILLE, NJ — The Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation donated $25,000 to the Clara Maass Medical Center Foundation to support pediatric patients in the hospital’s emergency department. The award will be used to purchase 35 hospital-grade flatscreen televisions and upgrade children’s programming in English and Spanish —...
essexnewsdaily.com
Elizabeth Rose (Bette) Maher
Elizabeth Rose (Bette) Maher, (nee Mahn) 61, passed away on Friday, January 27,2023 at her home in Wayne, N.J. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the funeral from the O’Boyle Funeral Home on Tuesday at 9:30 a.m. The funeral mass will be offered at Sacred Heart Church in Bloomfield at 10:30 a.m. Interment will be private. Visitation is on Monday from 4-7 p.m.
essexnewsdaily.com
Fatal shooting in Newark under investigation
NEWARK, NJ — The Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force is investigating the fatal shooting of 29-year-old Boubacar Doukoure, according to a Jan. 27 press release from the ECPO. On Jan. 24 at 5:29 p.m., police responded to a report of a shooting on the 100...
essexnewsdaily.com
30-year-old man shot to death in Newark
NEWARK, NJ — The Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force is investigating the fatal shooting of Al-Supreme Davis, age 30, according to a Jan. 27 press release from the ECPO. On Jan. 26 at 7:28 p.m., police responded to a report of a shooting on the...
essexnewsdaily.com
Essex County sheriff’s officers make drug bust
NEWARK, NJ — On Monday, Jan. 23, the Essex County Sheriff’s Office Bureau of Narcotics executed a court-ordered search warrant at a residence on 2nd Avenue in Newark, which resulted in the arrest of Tykequan T. Hollis, 34, of Newark. A search of the residence revealed ecstasy tablets, handguns, ammunition, marijuana and proceeds from the sale of narcotics, according to a Jan. 24 press release from the ECSO.
