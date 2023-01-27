February in New Orleans is, generally, all about Carnival. Which parades to attend, which foods to bring, where to park, what costumes are you going to wear? For me, it means getting ready to parade with my krewes, the Dames de Perlage and, most recently, the Krewe of Dolly. This means the culmination of months of hand sewing tiny beads to a unique corset design each year (for the Dames) and getting my big blonde wig styled and some good marching boots in order (for Dolly). It can be a lot of work, but I wouldn’t trade it for that feeling you get when you are on the parade route, soaking up all those smiles and enjoying seeing families, friends and visitors along the neutral ground or sidewalk side. Nothing can beat that feeling, especially since experiencing COVID lockdown.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 8 HOURS AGO