Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New Orleans Saints Trade SuperstarOnlyHomersDenver, CO
Bobby’s Burgers by Bobby Flay Opens First New Orleans LocationMadocNew Orleans, LA
King Cake bread pudding: Decadent dessertsTina Howell
Spending time in New Orleans' Historic Marigny neighborhoodJourneyswithsteveNew Orleans, LA
French Quarter Festival to celebrate its 40th anniversary in New OrleansTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Related
myneworleans.com
Show Me Something, Mister!
The parade, the marching bands, the lights, costumes and Krewe of Muses shoes — it’s Carnival time in New Orleans. If not already excited, it is also a great time to check out these exhibitions focusing on what is probably the city’s favorite time of year. Vue...
myneworleans.com
Ashley Porter
It’s possible to come to New Orleans, never leave the French Quarter, and go back home with only a cursory understanding of what makes the city tick. Ashley Lyons Porter did the opposite of that. The world-renowned designer was born and raised in San Francisco, and she didn’t move...
myneworleans.com
Local New Orleans Restaurants Announce Valentine’s Day Specials
NEW ORLEANS (press release) – A few New Orleans restaurants announced their Valentine’s Day specials and offerings. Valentine’s Day will certainly be unique at Mister Mao, named one of the “50 Best New Restaurants 2022” by Bon Appètit,. Chef/Owner Sophina Uong will kick off the 2023 season of her wildly-popular Guest Chef Pop-Up series on Tuesday, Feb. 14, with Chef Michael Bruno of Filipino pop-up Kusina. Aptly named Kusina’s Lovapalooza, the four-course prix fixe is priced at $75 per person (excluding tax and gratuity) with two seatings available at 6 p.m. and 8 p.m.. Large parties are encouraged to make this a fun alternative to the traditional romantic dinner. Special libations include the Weng Oviparous Sling – gin, Luxardo, Benedictine, bitters, pineapple, calamansi, pizazz and a Spirit Free Coconut Fizz – coconut milk, coconut juice, pineapple, pomelo, and soda. Menu follows:
myneworleans.com
Think Outside the King Cake Box
This city reveres its traditions, especially those surrounding Carnival. But even in New Orleans, people will push the envelope if there is fun – or glitter – involved. We rounded up some festive twists on standard practices around the four points of the Mardi Gras compass: eating, drinking, parading, and costuming. Make this the year you step out of your Carnival comfort zone.
myneworleans.com
Too Many “Bon Temps”
“There is no better time and place to be alive,” a high school friend reminisced a few weeks ago, “than as a teenager in New Orleans during Mardi Gras.”. “Yes,” I agreed, warily. “I remember, and that’s the whole problem.”. There is so much joy...
myneworleans.com
Change Makers: HustleHawks
Recently launched in New Orleans, the HustleHawks app encourages university students to perform cleaning, babysitting, tutoring, and more services for local community members. In an innovative twist, customers set the price for their desired service. As the company founders explain, HustleHawks provides an opportunity for students to earn a little extra cash while helping out their community.
myneworleans.com
King Cakes
Through Feb. 21, Maggie Scales, executive pastry chef of the Link Restaurant Group, is offering several flavors and sizes of king cakes at Cochon Butcher and La Boulangerie. The popular Elvis option consists of a soft brioche filled with peanut butter and roasted banana, and topped with house-cured bacon, toasted marshmallow and Mardi Gras sprinkles. Other options include cinnamon, strawberry and chocolate almond. The king cakes are available in two sizes: a six-inch individual (exclusively available at Cochon Butcher) and a nine-inch large (available at both Cochon Butcher and La Boulangerie). The Elvis will be sold at Cochon Butcher daily by the slice or as a full-size special order cake with required 48-hour notice. La Boulangerie also will offer eight- and 10-inch traditional French Galette des Rois (two rounds of puff pastry filled with almond cream), and a nine-inch pretzel king cake decorated with Mardi Gras colored salt and served with Cochon Abita mustard. cochonbutcher.com, laboulangerienola.com.
myneworleans.com
Shop Talk: Štúdium
Penn larocci is a born and raised New Orleanian. After graduating from Tulane University, she lived in NYC for nine years working in sales in marketing at an investment bank. When she missed New Orleans more than she could stand, she moved back home, met her husband and started a family. She’s now raising two rambunctious little boys and spending her free time on environmental sustainability projects.
myneworleans.com
Bridal Buzz: Trunk Shows and Studs
In February and March, there are various designer trunk shows in and around New Orleans worth adding to your calendar. Now through Saturday, Feb. 4, Town & Country Bridal is hosting a J’Aton trunk show. The Australian-born brand will have the newest collection from the designer in the St. Charles Avenue location with special incentives and pricing for those with appointments to see the collection. Schedule appointments online or call the store at 504-523-7027.
This Louisiana Bakery Has The Best Croissants In The State
Eat This, Not That! found the best place in each state to find the deliciously flaky pastry.
myneworleans.com
Tennessee Williams & New Orleans Literary Festival Launches Free Writing Workshop Series
NEW ORLEANS (press release) – TWFest is kicking off a free monthly writing workshop series as part of a partnership with Baldwin & Co. Coffee and Bookstore. New Orleans author, Alex Jennings, will lead the first workshop on Saturday, February 4, from 10 a.m. until 12 noon. The workshops will be generative and interactive, so attendees are encouraged to bring their notebooks. Writers of any experience level are welcome, and the series will feature mostly New Orleans writers.
NOLA.com
With over 850 punchlines sent in, check out the hilarious WINNER and lots of finalists in Walt Handelsman's latest Cartoon Caption Contest!
We received 859 entries in this week’s Cartoon Caption Contest and not a flat tire in the bunch! I had a feeling anything to do with potholes would be a hit, pun intended. Our winner sent in a perfect twist on the recent classified documents news. We also had lots of terrific punchlines related to the classic movie “Groundhog Day.” Great job everyone!
myneworleans.com
Editor’s Note
February in New Orleans is, generally, all about Carnival. Which parades to attend, which foods to bring, where to park, what costumes are you going to wear? For me, it means getting ready to parade with my krewes, the Dames de Perlage and, most recently, the Krewe of Dolly. This means the culmination of months of hand sewing tiny beads to a unique corset design each year (for the Dames) and getting my big blonde wig styled and some good marching boots in order (for Dolly). It can be a lot of work, but I wouldn’t trade it for that feeling you get when you are on the parade route, soaking up all those smiles and enjoying seeing families, friends and visitors along the neutral ground or sidewalk side. Nothing can beat that feeling, especially since experiencing COVID lockdown.
myneworleans.com
Because It’s Carnival Time
When this issue hits stands and mailboxes, we will be in full Carnival mode. From balls to luncheons to hitting the streets to catch your favorite parades, this month we bring you a range of pieces covering how to celebrate the season with ease and style. On our Nostalgia page,...
myneworleans.com
News + Notes
TINA – The Tina Turner Musical. Take a trip through the song catalog of rock goddess Tina Turner in this musical journey through her life story, February 7-12 at the Saenger. SaengerNOLA.com. “Sistas The Musical”. This musical tells the story of five women cleaning out their matriarch’s home and...
lafourchegazette.com
Krewe of Chronos announce Royalty
The Krewe of Chronos, the oldest riding Krewe in Thibodaux, will be celebrating their 69th Mardi Gras season. The Krewe would like to announce their Royal Court and The King and Queen Chronos LXIX. The Krewe is Captained by Dr. Mark LaHaye and Mr. Joshua ”Bubba” Hebert. The Tableau will be on Saturday, February 11, starting at 7 pm in the Thibodaux Civic Center. The Tableau is open to the public and all Mardi Gras enthusiasts are encouraged to attend. This year’s theme is “The Art of Making Art” and will feature dresses made by the heralded Sally Hendricks, of New Orleans, that depict historical artwork that has been displayed worldwide. Mesmerizing artwork by Van Gogh, the beautiful oddity of Pablo Picasso and the influential works of Hieronymus Bosch are just a few of the famous artists depicted through the maids stunning dresses.
myneworleans.com
Touro Infirmary Foundation Casino Night
Luck was a lady for the Touro Infirmary Foundation Casino Night, when supporters filled the Audubon Tea Room for the annual benefit. Guests were there as part of the celebration of 100 years of maternity services at Touro Infirmary and to help raise funds for new Nursing Nests, which are stationary locations at venues around New Orleans that provide safe, clean and comfortable nursing areas for breastfeeding mothers. There is also a mobile Nursing Nest. In 2021, the Casino Night supported the Breast Care Center.
Bobby’s Burgers by Bobby Flay Opens First New Orleans Location
Each item on the menu is handcrafted by Flay, and offered in a quick and convenient format at a fair price point, allowing everyone to enjoy dining by Bobby Flay. The ultimate burger experience and latest concept by the highly-respected chef, Bobby Flay, has announced the opening of its sixth restaurant at the recently transformed Caesars New Orleans.
7 Best Historic Sites In New Orleans
The historic city boasts of several iconic structures and sites that help people connect with the city’s rich history. There are also specially established places where residents and visitors can visit to gain more information and learn history that they were previously ignorant of with a chronological approach to the city’s history.
NOLA.com
Blake Pontchartrain: Do you remember the Martin Brothers restaurant on Chef Menteur?
Do you know the history of Martin Brothers restaurant on Chef Menteur Highway? I lived in New Orleans East/Pines Village when I was a kid and have great childhood memories of the place. Carlton. Dear Carlton,. Martin Brothers restaurant operated at 5838 Chef Menteur Highway for nearly 40 years. The...
Comments / 1