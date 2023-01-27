ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Comments / 0

Related
cbs2iowa.com

State Auditor Rob Sand issues advisory on Student Activity Funds

Des Moines, IA — Via press release, State Auditor Rob Sand today urged community school districts and employees to put their attention on the collection, handling, and disbursement of student activity funds. These funds are collected through student-related activities such as admissions, fundraising events, or other co-curricular or extracurricular activities.
IOWA STATE
cbs2iowa.com

Iowa Legislative Black Caucus responds to Tyre Nichols death

The Iowa Legislative Black Caucus released a statement Friday evening after the Memphis Police Department has released the video of the deadly arrest of an unarmed Black man. City leaders across the country are preparing for a night of unrest as the after the arrest of five police officers in the death of Tyre Nichols.
MEMPHIS, TN
cbs2iowa.com

Overnight crash sends driver to hospital, then jail

LINN COUNTY, Iowa — A Mt. Vernon woman is accused of drunk driving after crashing into a utility pole. It happened just before Midnight Friday night on Mt. Vernon Road near Wilder Drive. Investigators say the woman lost control of her car and hit the pole. The driver was...
MOUNT VERNON, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy