A Keytesville woman charged with second degree murder in Chariton County has plead not guilty. According to a probable cause statement, authorities were dispatched to a residence in Keytesville on Friday, January 20, 2023 in reference to a report from Sherri Laws to 911 dispatchers that her fiance had been shot twice by an unknown male after an attempted break in at her home. Laws also told dispatchers that she had allegedly shot the unknown male, later identified as Jacob Abney of Grandview twice. Authorities observed Abney deceased in a truck in the driveway. Authorities located the fiance, identified as James Johnson alive near the truck with gunshot wounds to the lower abdomen.

KEYTESVILLE, MO ・ 6 DAYS AGO