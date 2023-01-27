Read full article on original website
Related
kjluradio.com
Jefferson City man sentenced to life in prison for murder of snake breeder wants new trial
A Jefferson City man sentenced to life in prison for the murder of a popular Montgomery County snake breeder is asking for a new trial. Michael Humphrey filed a motion with the Eastern District Court of Appeals last week. The motion says the judge should not have a allowed a key witness to testify about remarks made by a co-defendant.
kjluradio.com
Almost 30-year-old Columbia cold case murder investigation re-opened
The Columbia Police Department reopens a cold case murder investigation. 43-year-old Virginia Davis, of Columbia, was found deceased in her home on Patsy Lane on June 6 of 1994. Her death was determined to be a homicide, but a suspect has never been identified. If you have information about Davis’...
KOMU
Judge sets joint status hearing for three defendants in shooting death of Battle High student
COLUMBIA - A Boone County judge set a joint status hearing for three young men accused of being involved in shooting death of 15-year-old Aubry Doxley in February 2022. Oscar Ashford, 18, Tavan Williams-Patrick, 17, and Samarion Robins, 17, are all charged with second-degree murder, two counts of armed criminal action, and two counts of unlawful use of a weapon.
Columbia police reopen murder investigation into woman’s 1994 death
Police are reopening a Columbia murder investigation that dates back nearly three decades. The post Columbia police reopen murder investigation into woman’s 1994 death appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
One arrested, one shot at Park Trailer Court near West Business Loop 70 in Columbia
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) One person was arrested after allegedly shooting another person Monday night at Park Trailer Court near West Business Loop 70 and Cosmo Park, according to the Columbia Police Department. The Columbia Police Department responded to a shots-fired call before 7 p.m. Monday. Lt. Scott Alpers, of CPD, told ABC 17 that they The post One arrested, one shot at Park Trailer Court near West Business Loop 70 in Columbia appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kjluradio.com
Jury trial scheduled for Columbia man accused of selling fatal dose of heroin
A jury trial is scheduled for a Columbia man accused of providing a fatal dose of heroin. Kennis Shepperd-Dickson, 43, was scheduled earlier this month for a jury trial to begin April 18. Dickson was arrested in 2020 after the victim fatally overdosed. He’s charged with second-degree murder, delivery of...
kwos.com
Police looking for missing Columbia teenager
Police are searching for an 18-year old girl from Columbia who went missing late last week. Officers say Elexis Martin has not been seen since last Thursday around 2 p.m. She was last seen near a home on Garth Avenue and Ash Street. She was wearing a pink and blue tie-dye hoodie and pink athletic pants.
krcgtv.com
Columbia police request public help in finding missing teen
COLUMBIA — Columbia police are asking for help from the public in locating a 18-year-old-girl who has been reported as missing. The department posted on social media Tuesday Elexis Martin was last seen on the afternoon of January 26 in the 200 block of North Garth Avenue. She is...
KRMS Radio
Hartsburg Man Lands In Camden County Jail For DWI
A 42-year-old from Hartsburg lands in the Camden County Jail after being arrested Sunday afternoon by the highway patrol. The highway patrol says Travis Pettigrew faces pending charges of felony DWI-aggravated offender, driving while suspended or revoked along with speeding, failing to drive on the right half of the road and speeding.
kmmo.com
KEYTESVILLE WOMAN CHARGED WITH MURDER PLEADS NOT GUILTY
A Keytesville woman charged with second degree murder in Chariton County has plead not guilty. According to a probable cause statement, authorities were dispatched to a residence in Keytesville on Friday, January 20, 2023 in reference to a report from Sherri Laws to 911 dispatchers that her fiance had been shot twice by an unknown male after an attempted break in at her home. Laws also told dispatchers that she had allegedly shot the unknown male, later identified as Jacob Abney of Grandview twice. Authorities observed Abney deceased in a truck in the driveway. Authorities located the fiance, identified as James Johnson alive near the truck with gunshot wounds to the lower abdomen.
kjluradio.com
Three arrested after ten pounds of drugs uncovered during investigation in Randolph County
Three people are arrested after authorities find nearly ten pounds of drugs following a multi-year-long investigation in Randolph County. The Randolph County Sheriff’s Office says the North Missouri Drug Task Force served multiple search warrants in the Higbee area last week. The searches led to the seizure of six pounds of methamphetamine, three pounds of marijuana, 22 grans of psilocybin mushrooms, several pills, multiple firearms, multiple vehicles used in drug-related offenses, and more than $10,000 in cash.
kwos.com
Decision expected today from Boone County judge regarding Basye school board candidacy
A bench trial is set for this (Monday) afternoon at the Boone County Courthouse in the case of a former prominent Missouri lawmaker who’s trying to get on April’s Columbia school board ballot. A bench trial is a trial by judge, rather than a trial by jury. Boone...
kwos.com
Fire damages US Rents It
No one is hurt in a fire at a Jefferson City rental business. Crew were called out around 10 – Monday morning after employees spotted fire at US Rents It on Industrial Drive. Fire and smoke spread to the upper floor. Everyone got out safely. The investigation continues. There’s no damage estimate.
khqa.com
Police investigating death of unresponsive man in road
HANNIBAL, Mo. (KHQA) — The Hannibal Police Department responded to a call for an unresponsive man laying in the roadway at 10 p.m. on Wednesday. We're told the officers arrived on the scene in the 1200 block of Lyon Street and initiated CPR until medical personnel arrived. The man...
kjluradio.com
UPDATED: Three people displaced by morning mobile home fire near Hallsville
UPDATE: Investigators say the cause of the fire was accidental in nature, caused by an electrical malfunction. The Boone County Fire Protection District says one person was home when the fire started. They woke up smelling smoke and crawled out of the home. There were no working smoke detectors in the home.
muddyrivernews.com
Missouri attorney general calls for Columbia Public Schools staff to resign after drag show incident
COLUMBIA, Mo. — On the radio program 93.9 The Eagle’s “Wake up Mid-Missouri” with Branden Rathert and 104.5 NewsRadio KWOS, Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey called for the resignation of some Columbia Public Schools officials after sending school children the 2023 Columbia Values Diversity Celebration that included a drag show presentation that took place on the morning of Thursday, January 19.
kttn.com
Four injured, including 1-year-old infant, in crash on Highway 63
Four people from Macon, including an infant, were injured early Wednesday evening in a single-vehicle accident in Macon. All occupants were taken by ambulance to Samaritan Hospital of Macon. The driver, 40-year-old Matthew Jacobs, received moderate injuries. Minor injuries were listed for passengers 38-year-old Heather Jacobs, 19-year-old Jayden Jacobs, and...
One man dies in Moberly house fire Saturday morning
A 62-year-old man was found dead inside a house in Moberly after a house fire early Saturday morning. The post One man dies in Moberly house fire Saturday morning appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Comments / 0