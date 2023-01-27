Read full article on original website
USD 428 getting 'REAL' about in-person attendance at school
For two years, the school community battled with in-person attendance during the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, there's a renewed effort to push those attendance numbers back up. USD 428 Public Information Director Andrea Bauer said the Great Bend district has started a new campaign to incentivize attendance in all schools. "The...
Great Bend Chamber to host 101st annual awards Feb. 25
The Great Bend Chamber of Commerce is proud to present “Beyond the Horizon” at the 101st Annual Awards Ceremony on Saturday, February 25th, at the Great Bend Events Center, 3111 10th Street. The evening will celebrate accomplishments of 2022 and announce the chamber’s annual award winners. Among the awards to be given include the NexGen Leader of the Year, Citizen of the Year, Business of the Year, and Legacy Award.
Burger joins team at Pawnee Valley Medical Associates in Larned
Courtney Burger is relying on her extensive nursing background as she takes on her new position at Pawnee Valley Medical Associates (PVMA), 713 W. 11th. As the new clinic nurse manager, Burger’s responsibilities include “helping the clinic run smoothly, while supporting a great team of medical professionals. One priority is to encourage open communications with nurses and physicians so that we can better serve our patients.”
Friess: Individual attention leading to strong numbers at GBHS
There are many ways to measure success in a high school. State assessment scores are one way, but Great Bend High School Principal Tim Friess told the USD 428 Board of Education that graduation rates are an even bigger number during Thursday's luncheon at GBHS. Friess also turned those numbers into actual people based on last year's graduation rate of 92.8 percent.
Barton, Pawnee, Stafford receive part of $1.8 million Family Resource Centers
Governor Laura Kelly today announced that 10 Kansas communities are receiving grants to assist with the creation of Family Resource Centers. These funds, granted by the Kansas Department for Children and Families, are part of its ongoing efforts to decrease the need for families to have formal contact with the agency.
GBRC: Senior Center Lunch N’ Learn
The Great Bend Recreation Commission will be hosting a free Lunch N Learn program at the Senior Center (2005 Kansas Ave.) titled, “Physical Wellness” on Wednesday, Feb. 1 at noon. Join Dan Quillin, Physical Therapist and Clinic Director at Catalyst Therapy and Sports Rehab, as he discusses basic...
League of Women Voters in Great Bend celebrates member of 50+ years
The public is invited to attend a celebration honoring Mary Frances Hogg who has been a League of Women Voters member for over 50 years. The event will be at the Great Bend Senior Center on Tuesday, Feb. 7 at 6:30 p.m. Light refreshments will be served. Hogg recently moved...
Barton Dance Dept. to host 'Barton Cougar Dance Day'
Barton Community College’s Dance Department invites all dance students aged 13-19 to be a college dance student for a day at the third annual “Barton Cougar Dance Day” from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Feb. 24 in Studio 34 on the Barton Campus. Participants will take short...
Nine nominees for this year’s Hoisington Citizen of the Year
Voting is open for the Hoisington Citizen of the Year award. The nine nominees were announced last week and now any Hoisington resident can place their one vote online. Hoisington Chamber of Commerce Director Karen Baldyga said the nominees represent the quality of people the town offers. "It's not just...
Great Bend’s Fire Chief position to be discussed Feb. 6
The Great Bend City Council will see an agenda item for the Feb. 6 meeting regarding the contract of Fire Chief Luke McCormick. When Eagle Radio staff called the fire department on Monday, Deputy Chief Brent Smith said McCormick was out this week. In a phone conversation with Interim City Administrator Logan Burns, Burns had no comment on McCormick's status with the city since it was a personnel issue. Burns did state the fire chief position will be a city council item at the upcoming meeting.
Nembhard enters program record book
The Barton Community College women's track and field team went two different directions this weekend, clocking a program top ten in Lubbock, Texas, with two other top-fifteen marks occurring in Lawrence, Kansas. Overall the Cougars had ten personal bests over the course of two days, adding four new national qualifying...
Conklin: Time to dedicate to improving economy
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — As Stuart Conklin prepares to join the Hutchinson City Council next month, he's glad to have time to help. "I've lived here all my life," Conklin said. "I've not done a lot of community service type endeavors, because I was really busy working and I didn't have a lot of time to dedicate to outside interests. I do now."
Doctors on Call show to feature Great Bend doctor
Doctors on Call, a local production of Smoky Hills PBS, will feature Dr. Bell Razafindrabe with Pain, Spine, & Rehab in Great Bend. This episode will air Tuesday, January 31st at 7 PM and will focus on PAIN MANAGEMENT. Doctors on Call is a program that provides medical information on...
Great Bend Dillons employee celebrates 30 years...with a laugh
Customers at Dillons on 10th Street in Great Bend know pretty fast if Donald Robinson is working. For the past three decades, his boisterous laugh has been part of the grocery-shopping experience locally. Last week, he officially celebrated 30 years with the store...and of sharing laughs with customers. "If I...
Panthers wrestlers place eighth at Rocky Welton in Garden City
Thirty-two teams from five states. The Rocky Welton Invitational, celebrating its 65th year, is always one of the premiere wrestling events in the state of Kansas. Battling Friday and Saturday, Great Bend scored 118 points to finish fifth among Kansas schools and eighth overall. Pine Creek, Colo. scored 198 points for the win, followed by Andale with 190 points, and Garden City with 164.5 points.
Laundry fire forces partial evacuation at Hutchinson care facility
HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) — Firefighters were called to a care facility in Hutchinson early Thursday morning on the report of a fire. It happened shortly after 3 a.m. at Hutchinson Health and Rehab in the 2300 block of N. Severance. Firefighters found a laundry basket on fire in the laundry room of the facility. Residents […]
Why Hutchinson will see more fires in February
The Hutchinson Fire Department plans to set a bunch of fires in February north and east of the town.
Late night Sunday for Hutchinson Fire Department
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hutchinson Fire Department (HFD) contained and put out a vehicle fire that extended to the garage Sunday night. At 10:12 p.m., the HFD responded to 3809 Queens Place for a vehicle fire. Upon arrival, Engine 7 found a half-ton truck on fire. The fire was...
Bushton Pride Committee to host Valentine's dinner
The Bushton Pride Committee will host a Valentine's dinner on Saturday, Feb. 18 at the Bushton Community Center from 5:30 p.m. - 7 p.m. with music for dancing through midnight. The dinner will include fried chicken, mashed potatoes, gravy, corn, a dinner roll and dessert. Cost of the dinner is...
