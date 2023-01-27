ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

wbrz.com

Woman arrested for attempted murder after fight at 'friendly gathering' ended in gunfire

BATON ROUGE - A woman was arrested for attempted murder after she allegedly shot at someone while at a 'friendly gathering." According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, officers talked to a victim with a gunshot wound at the hospital who told them she was at a gathering on Geronimo Street Jan. 21. She reportedly got into an argument with Alisha Jones, 38, who followed the woman to her car and shot through her driver's side window.
BATON ROUGE, LA
CBS 42

Video released of Louisiana woman shot by police during traffic stop

Warning: The video may be upsetting for some viewers. BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – BRPROUD has obtained video of a weekend encounter with East Feliciana Parish Sheriff deputies that ended with a woman shot and a deputy injured. According to Louisiana State Police, the incident happened Saturday night on Payne Road in Ethel following a traffic […]
ETHEL, LA
wbrz.com

Missing man from Gonzales found shot to death in sugar cane field, sheriff says

CONVENT - A missing man was found slain in a sugar cane field more than a week after law enforcement discovered his car burned up in another parish. Ascension Sheriff Bobby Webre says Robert Hampton, 26, last saw family in Gonzales before he disappeared Jan. 19. Hampton's car, a black Dodge Charger, was found burned in Ascension Parish that same day.
GONZALES, LA
wbrz.com

Suspect in Madi Brooks case booked on new rape count

LIVINGSTON PARISH - A man accused of raping Madison Brooks the night she died in a traffic accident is back in jail, accused of raping a girl in Livingston Parish when he was a juvenile, according to arrest documents obtained by WBRZ. Those documents show Kaivon Washington was 15 years...
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA
kadn.com

Lafayette mom, boyfriend arrested for allegedly burning, abusing 2-year-old girl

News release from Lafayette Police Dept.... Lafayette, LA – At around 6:00 pm on January 26, 2023 Detectives with the Lafayette Police Department’s Youth Services Section received a call from a local hospital in reference to a two year old female brought in with extensive burns to a large part of her body. Through further investigation detectives learned that the victim had second degree burns to approximately 60% of her body, and drug ingestion (marijuana and fentanyl).
LAFAYETTE, LA
wbrz.com

A dozen monkeys missing after break-in at Louisiana zoo

BROUSSARD - Law enforcement is now involved in the search for a dozen missing monkeys after a burglary at a Lafayette-area zoo over the weekend. Broussard police are investigating the break-in at Zoosiana, which apparently happened late Saturday night. The zoo says the burglar targeted the smaller animal exhibits, specifically the squirrel monkey enclosure.
BROUSSARD, LA
wbrz.com

Pointe Coupee deputies arrest man with active warrants after hours-long search

LIVONIA - After a search that went on overnight Monday and involved multiple law enforcement agencies, deputies arrested a man who ran away from a traffic stop into a field. According to the Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff's Office, Livonia police officers stopped the man near Reliable Lane on Monday night. Deputies realized the man had outstanding warrants from another agency and he ran to a field nearby.
LIVONIA, LA
wbrz.com

Coroner: 13-year-old dies in hospital days after shooting near Hooper Road

BATON ROUGE - A 13-year-old who was shot in a neighborhood off Hooper Road last week has died in the hospital days later, officials said Tuesday. The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said the shooting happened around 4:50 p.m. on Sharon Hills Boulevard on Jan. 26. Authorities reported they found the teenager, later identified as 13-year-old Keddrick Turner, less than half a mile away at a gas station near Mickens Road.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Man found guilty of attempted murder; shot niece in stomach

TANGIPAHOA PARISH - A man was arrested in August for shooting his niece in the stomach was found guilty of attempted murder Monday. The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office said 41-year-old Willie London was arrested August 12, 2022. According to reports, London and his niece got in a fight August 5 over London driving drunk.
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Deputy hit by vehicle during traffic stop, shoots and wounds driver

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — A sheriff’s deputy who was struck by a vehicle during a weekend traffic stop shot and wounded the vehicle’s driver, Louisiana State Police said in a Sunday news release. It happened Saturday evening in the rural Ethel community, about 25 miles north of Baton Rouge in East Feliciana Parish. A […]
ETHEL, LA

