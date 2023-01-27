BATON ROUGE - A woman was arrested for attempted murder after she allegedly shot at someone while at a 'friendly gathering." According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, officers talked to a victim with a gunshot wound at the hospital who told them she was at a gathering on Geronimo Street Jan. 21. She reportedly got into an argument with Alisha Jones, 38, who followed the woman to her car and shot through her driver's side window.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 7 HOURS AGO