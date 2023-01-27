Read full article on original website
wbrz.com
Family attorney for Madi Brooks speaks out - 'Brooks was unable to consent'
BATON ROUGE- In the weeks since LSU student Madi Brooks was hit and killed by a car on a dark, Baton Rouge road, four people have been arrested and are facing charges in her alleged rape. "We have a blood alcohol number. It establishes intoxication under the statue, which makes...
wbrz.com
Woman arrested for attempted murder after fight at 'friendly gathering' ended in gunfire
BATON ROUGE - A woman was arrested for attempted murder after she allegedly shot at someone while at a 'friendly gathering." According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, officers talked to a victim with a gunshot wound at the hospital who told them she was at a gathering on Geronimo Street Jan. 21. She reportedly got into an argument with Alisha Jones, 38, who followed the woman to her car and shot through her driver's side window.
wbrz.com
Sheriff's office employee allegedly stole $158K from department, manipulated system for years
PORT ALLEN - Arrest records show a West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's employee who worked as a traffic clerk manipulated computers and pocketed $158,852 according to documents obtained by the WBRZ Investigative Unit. Those documents allege Mandy Miller carried out the theft from July 2018 until July 2022. The report...
wbrz.com
Sheriff launches investigation into who leaked info to WBRZ about employee's theft arrest
PORT ALLEN - The West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's office launched a full-scale investigation Friday after the WBRZ Investigative Unit published video of WBRSO employee Mandy Miller turning herself in on felony theft charges. After WBRZ published video of Miller turning herself in to the jail, sources said Kevin Deval,...
Video released of Louisiana woman shot by police during traffic stop
Warning: The video may be upsetting for some viewers. BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – BRPROUD has obtained video of a weekend encounter with East Feliciana Parish Sheriff deputies that ended with a woman shot and a deputy injured. According to Louisiana State Police, the incident happened Saturday night on Payne Road in Ethel following a traffic […]
wbrz.com
Missing man from Gonzales found shot to death in sugar cane field, sheriff says
CONVENT - A missing man was found slain in a sugar cane field more than a week after law enforcement discovered his car burned up in another parish. Ascension Sheriff Bobby Webre says Robert Hampton, 26, last saw family in Gonzales before he disappeared Jan. 19. Hampton's car, a black Dodge Charger, was found burned in Ascension Parish that same day.
wbrz.com
Deputies looking for 16-year-old runaway last seen Sunday afternoon
DENHAM SPRINGS - Deputies in Livingston Parish are looking for a teenager who left home Sunday and has not been seen since. According to the sheriff's office, 16-year-old Kayden Tanksley left his home in Denham Springs without permission Sunday at 3 p.m. Deputies say no foul play is suspected, but...
SLPSO: Opelousas man charged with attempted 2nd degree murder after shooting man in leg
According to Sheriff Bobby Guidroz, St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting complaint on Jan. 28 where one victim was shot.
kadn.com
Attorneys doubt accuracy of LSU student's BAC after alleged rape, death
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP/KADN) — Attorneys for the four people facing rape charges after 19-year-old LSU student Madison Brooks was fatally struck by a car say they will prove that their clients are innocent. "As the facts of this case continue to come forth, we believe that intent and...
wbrz.com
Suspect in Madi Brooks case booked on new rape count
LIVINGSTON PARISH - A man accused of raping Madison Brooks the night she died in a traffic accident is back in jail, accused of raping a girl in Livingston Parish when he was a juvenile, according to arrest documents obtained by WBRZ. Those documents show Kaivon Washington was 15 years...
Teen arrested, accused of fatally shooting woman inside car at Louisiana gas station
A Hammond teen faces a murder charge after detectives say he shot a woman while inside her parked car at a Tangipahoa Parish gas station on Sunday.
kadn.com
Lafayette mom, boyfriend arrested for allegedly burning, abusing 2-year-old girl
News release from Lafayette Police Dept.... Lafayette, LA – At around 6:00 pm on January 26, 2023 Detectives with the Lafayette Police Department’s Youth Services Section received a call from a local hospital in reference to a two year old female brought in with extensive burns to a large part of her body. Through further investigation detectives learned that the victim had second degree burns to approximately 60% of her body, and drug ingestion (marijuana and fentanyl).
wbrz.com
A dozen monkeys missing after break-in at Louisiana zoo
BROUSSARD - Law enforcement is now involved in the search for a dozen missing monkeys after a burglary at a Lafayette-area zoo over the weekend. Broussard police are investigating the break-in at Zoosiana, which apparently happened late Saturday night. The zoo says the burglar targeted the smaller animal exhibits, specifically the squirrel monkey enclosure.
wbrz.com
Pointe Coupee deputies arrest man with active warrants after hours-long search
LIVONIA - After a search that went on overnight Monday and involved multiple law enforcement agencies, deputies arrested a man who ran away from a traffic stop into a field. According to the Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff's Office, Livonia police officers stopped the man near Reliable Lane on Monday night. Deputies realized the man had outstanding warrants from another agency and he ran to a field nearby.
wbrz.com
Coroner: 13-year-old dies in hospital days after shooting near Hooper Road
BATON ROUGE - A 13-year-old who was shot in a neighborhood off Hooper Road last week has died in the hospital days later, officials said Tuesday. The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said the shooting happened around 4:50 p.m. on Sharon Hills Boulevard on Jan. 26. Authorities reported they found the teenager, later identified as 13-year-old Keddrick Turner, less than half a mile away at a gas station near Mickens Road.
wbrz.com
Man found guilty of attempted murder; shot niece in stomach
TANGIPAHOA PARISH - A man was arrested in August for shooting his niece in the stomach was found guilty of attempted murder Monday. The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office said 41-year-old Willie London was arrested August 12, 2022. According to reports, London and his niece got in a fight August 5 over London driving drunk.
theadvocate.com
2 men killed in shooting at Waffle House near Siegen Lane, sheriff's office says
Two men were killed when their car was shot up in the parking lot of the Waffle House on Rieger Road, near Siegen Lane early Monday, the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said. The department received a shooting report at 3 a.m.; when deputies arrived at the 10000 block of...
wbrz.com
US Department of Labor sues local business two years after Investigative Unit reports
BATON ROUGE - A company that was the subject of WBRZ Investigative Unit reports focused on a failure to route employee money to insurance coverage is now facing legal action initiated by the US Department of Labor. A court filing last week shows that the federal agency is targeting Kelly...
Deputy hit by vehicle during traffic stop, shoots and wounds driver
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — A sheriff’s deputy who was struck by a vehicle during a weekend traffic stop shot and wounded the vehicle’s driver, Louisiana State Police said in a Sunday news release. It happened Saturday evening in the rural Ethel community, about 25 miles north of Baton Rouge in East Feliciana Parish. A […]
wbrz.com
New video: Traffic stop leads to gunfire; woman shot by East Feliciana deputy
ETHEL - New video obtained by the WBRZ Investigative Unit shows the moment law enforcement fired more than a dozen shots at a woman who tried to flee a traffic stop in her car. The shooting, involving an East Feliciana sheriff's deputy, stemmed from a stop around 7:30 p.m. near...
