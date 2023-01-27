Story by Sandy Giordano – Beaver County Radio. Published January 30, 2023 7:45 A.M. (Aliquippa, PA) Aliquippa police were dispatched to 383 Linmar Terrace after a report that a male that had been shot. Micquel Frison, 31 of Pittsburgh was found by police a short distance from the scene. Frison sustained an apparent minor injury to the right side of his head. Aliquippa police secured the scene, and asked PSP to assume the investigation into the shooting. The suspect in the early morning shooting has not been apprehended,, according PA State Police, Beaver, Tyler Linell Walker ,30 of 200 Superior Avenue shot Micquel Frison, 31, of Pittsburgh. The investigation is continuing. The investigation is ongoing. We are working on getting more details in this ongoing investigation.

ALIQUIPPA, PA ・ 11 HOURS AGO