Read full article on original website
Related
WFMJ.com
Victims in house fire near Grove City identified
The Mercer County Coroner has identified the two victims in a deadly three alarm house fire in Mercer County. The two victims have been identified as 37-year-old Justin Foust and one-year-old Kendric McBride. Mercer 911 got the first call about a fire on Enterprise Road in Pine Township, shortly after...
Train engine catches fire in Lloydsville
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A train caught on fire on Sunday morning in Westmoreland County.Photos from the Lloydsville Fire Department showed the damage left after the engine caught fire.The train conductor was able to keep the flames from spreading until fire crews arrived.Norfolk Southern is now investigating.
butlerradio.com
Saxonburg Crews Respond To Vehicle Into Field
A vehicle involved in a police pursuit ended up off the road in Jefferson Township Sunday night. The call came into the Butler County 911 Center just after 11 p.m. for a vehicle into a field along Stoneybrook Drive. Crews from Saxonburg Fire Department and EMS arrived on the scene...
'Our community was hit hard:' Volunteers at Fallen Officers Food Drive help food banks
LOWER BURRELL (KDKA) - On Saturday, the annual Fallen Officers Food Drive was held in Westmoreland County, helping neighbors in need while also paying tribute to fallen police chief Justin McIntire, officer Brian Shaw, and officer Derek Kotecki. Dozens of people gathered in Lower Burrell to remember the three fallen officers, who died while in the line of duty. Brackenridge Police Chief Justin McIntire was shot and killed on January 2 while in pursuit of a wanted man on probation. New Kensington Police officer Brian Shaw was shot and killed in November 2017 and Lower Burrell officer Dereck Kotecki was shot and killed...
beavercountyradio.com
No injuries reported in Aliquippa accident
Story by Sandy Giordano – Beaver County Radio. Published January 30, 2023 11:52 A.M. (Aliquippa, PA) Aliquippa Police and firefighters were called to the area of 1708 Wade Street Ext. Saturday afternoon just after 3 p.m. for an accident. The driver’s vehicle went over the embankment in the area of the former Plan 12 Swimming Pool. The wasn’t injured, according to Fire Chief Dave Foringer. More information on the accident wasn’t available Monday morning.
Homemade explosive found at Washington County gas transmission facility
A homemade explosive was found at a gas transmission facility in Fallowfield Township, Washington County, last week. State police in Belle Vernon said the device was discovered the morning of Jan. 26, wedged into the door of an industrial gas pipe at the facility at 274 Redds Mill Road. State...
beavercountyradio.com
False Alarm at E.B. McNitt Apartments in New Brighton
Photo of the scene by Curtis Walsh – Beaver County Radio News Director. Story by Beaver County Radio News Staff. Published January 30, 2023 11:40 A.M. (New Brighton, PA) New Brighton Volunteer Fire Department received a call Sunday morning about a fire at the E.B. McNitt apartments. When they arrived, it was just an alarm that went off around noon, according to a department spokesperson.
wtae.com
Monongahela water main break leaves businesses flooded
MONONGAHELA, Pa. — Several businesses were flooded due to a broken water main in Monongahela, Washington County, on Thursday night. The entire 400 block of West Main Street, which consists of businesses and apartments, was without power. The property owner said the businesses and eight tenants that live in...
Sharon building to be demolished
Officials with the city of Sharon have said the former Huntington Bank building in downtown will be demolished.
Demolition begins on Wilson Furniture building
BRIDGEPORT, Ohio (WTRF) — It’s a sad day for residents in one local village as a part of their history for well over a century is being torn down. Demolition has begun on the Wilson Furniture building in Bridgeport. The first of three buildings has been taken down, while plans are underway for the remainder […]
From perfume to light bulbs, Lower Burrell Plaza’s former JCPenney building getting more than a facelift
A couple of mannequins and a drop ceiling were among the last vestiges inside the old JCPenney building in Lower Burrell, now gutted to make way for an open-air, 90,000-square-foot electrical supply warehouse and store. The former department store’s brick shell still stands, but most of the interior is gone....
cranberryeagle.com
Route 68 in Connoquenessing Twp. to be widened
Motorists who dislike the congestion on Route 68 in Connoquenessing Township will be hung up even more this construction season, but the end result will be a wider highway with better traffic flow. The state Department of Transportation confirmed that Route 68 between Meridian Road and Stevenson Road will be...
beavercountyradio.com
Pittsburgh man shot in Aliquippa Sunday morning, suspect not apprehended
Story by Sandy Giordano – Beaver County Radio. Published January 30, 2023 7:45 A.M. (Aliquippa, PA) Aliquippa police were dispatched to 383 Linmar Terrace after a report that a male that had been shot. Micquel Frison, 31 of Pittsburgh was found by police a short distance from the scene. Frison sustained an apparent minor injury to the right side of his head. Aliquippa police secured the scene, and asked PSP to assume the investigation into the shooting. The suspect in the early morning shooting has not been apprehended,, according PA State Police, Beaver, Tyler Linell Walker ,30 of 200 Superior Avenue shot Micquel Frison, 31, of Pittsburgh. The investigation is continuing. The investigation is ongoing. We are working on getting more details in this ongoing investigation.
The River Community Church Pastor Dean Ward went from diving for golf balls to growing the church's mission
Serving an estimated 1,100 visiting police officers for funeral events for fallen Brackenridge police Chief Justin McIntire was just another facet of The River Community Church in New Kensington and its pastor, Dean Ward. Ward, 56, of New Kensington isn’t your typical pastor. He built a business diving for golf...
wtae.com
Driver found dead inside vehicle along I-79 in Washington County
MEADOWLANDS, Pa. — A man is dead after an incident on Interstate 79 in Washington County that occurred Sunday afternoon, stopping traffic along the roadway for hours. The Washington County Coroner's office, in a report released Sunday evening, said 43-year-old David Luther of New Alexandria, was pronounced dead just after 4:30 p.m. Sunday along Interstate 79 in South Strabane Township.
wccsradio.com
MARGARET ROAD INTERSECTION TO CLOSE TOMORROW
A portion of Margaret Road in Plumcreek Township, Armstrong County will close tomorrow for the relocation of overhead utility lines, which are being moved underground as part of the Margaret Road Intersection Improvement Project. The intersection about six-and-a-half miles west of Elderton is being moved 1,600 feet west and redesigned to a T-style crossroads rather than a four-way.
Ohio man killed in ATV crash in Lawrence County
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Pa. — An Ohio man was killed in a late-night ATV crash in Lawrence County. According to state police, the accident happened on US-224 near Jane Lane in Mahoning Township at 11:31 p.m. The ATV driver, identified as 30-year-old Corey Breckner, was driving when he passed another...
Man dead after incident on I-79 in Washington County
SOUTH STRABANE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A man is dead after an incident on I-79 in Washington County. According to a release from the Washington County Coroner’s office, the incident began after a driver got stuck in the median on I-79 near mile marker 40.5 in South Strabane Township at around 4:37 p.m. Sunday.
Update on puppy found abandoned in Beaver Co. woods
We have an encouraging update on a puppy that was found abandoned in the woods in Beaver County. On January 19, a four-month-old puppy was found emaciated, soaked in rain and urine and near death with extreme anemia.
wtae.com
Police in Greene County issue warrant for contractor
GREENE COUNTY, Pa. — Police in Greene County have issued a warrant for a local contractor who they said scammed a couple out of thousands in cash. Watch the report in the video above. Scott Allen Page II, 28, is charged with fraudulent business practices and theft. According to...
Comments / 0