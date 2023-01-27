Brenda Kay “Nana” Harrison, 71, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on January 28, 2023. Born to Betty Jean Willis and Leonard Eskle Moore on April 6, 1951, in Monroe, Louisiana. Since 1996, after her husband died, she moved to Kentwood, Louisiana, where she devoted her life to raising her two young sons. She was a loving daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother, aunt, and friend. She is preceded in death by her parents, Betty Jean & Leonard Moore, her husband, Richard Houston Harrison, her granddaughter, Eleanor Marie Harrison and brother, Leslie H. Moore. She is survived by her children, Jason Harrison and Josh Harrison (Julie Vanderlick). She was proud of her grandchildren, Tucker Harrison, Flynn Harrison and John Paul Harrison, whom she loved spending time with. She is also survived by her brother, Leonard “Lenny” Moore, Linda Campbell, and Nancy Cason. She is also survived by her longtime companion, Tony Picoula. A memorial service will be held at Tangipahoa Baptist Church, 40 Highway 440, Kentwood, Louisiana, 70444, on Wednesday, February 1, 2023, from 11:30 a.m. until service at noon, followed by a reception at the church.McKneely Funeral Home, Kentwood, in charge of arrangements. For an online guestbook, visit http://www.mckneelys.com.

KENTWOOD, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO