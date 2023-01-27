Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Morris scores 31 as unbeaten No. 3 LSU women top Lady Vols
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Alexis Morris scored a career-high 31 points, stirring a raucous sellout crowd with a series of clutch transition layups in the fourth quarter, and third-ranked LSU remained unbeaten with a 76-68 victory over Tennessee on Monday night. Angel Reese had 18 points and 17...
Recruits React: Prospects Upbeat Following Visits to LSU
Brian Kelly and Co. hosted a number of the country's top 2024 prospects last weekend, including a current Texas commit.
WARRICK DUNN FINALIST: Tylon Williams - Zachary WR
ZACHARY, La. (WAFB) - The fifth finalist for the Warrick Dunn Award for Sportsline Player of the Year is Zachary wide receiver Tylon Williams. Williams, a Grambling State signee, is a bit undersized like Dunn at 5-foot-10 and 150 pounds, but certainly was a big playmaker not only as a receiver as he caught 41 passes for 511 yards and seven touchdowns from Alabama signee Eli Holstein. He also was a huge difference-maker in the return game.
Top Louisiana Athlete Names LSU in Final 3, Sets Commitment Date
Lafayette native Ju'Juan Johnson includes the Tigers in his final three schools, decision inching closer.
an17.com
TENNIS: Dekkers shines for SLU in spring opener
HAMMOND, La. – Gabrielle Dekkers won in both singles and doubles play to lead the Southeastern Louisiana University women’s tennis team in the opening match of the spring portion of its 2022-23 schedule Friday afternoon at the Southeastern Tennis Complex. Dekkers’ effective dual match debut was not enough...
theadvocate.com
Meet Scotlandville's 6-foot-10 star who goes by the name 'Pop' and can blow games wide open
Referring to Dorian Booker as the latest “big thing” in Baton Rouge basketball is inaccurate and a cliché. Learning ways to do his own thing is the key for the 6-foot-10 Scotlandville High post player. “I feel like this year is going great … just the way...
Louisiana audits find three state university athletics programs are losing money
(The Center Square) — Athletic departments at several of Louisiana’s public universities are operating at a loss, according to recent reports from the Louisiana Legislative Auditor. Auditor Mike Waguespack issued a series of reports last week that examined whether financial statements for athletic departments at five of the state’s public universities complied with National Collegiate Athletic Association bylaws in fiscal year 2022. A review of the statement of revenues and...
an17.com
Frank "Glen" Barnes, Sr.
Frank "Glen" Barnes, Sr., passed away on Saturday, January 28, 2023, in New Orleans, Louisiana, at the age of 77. He was born on Wednesday, March 28, 1945 in to the late Irene Jones Barnes and the late Birley Barnes. He was a resident of Ponchatoula, Louisiana. Frank is survived...
an17.com
Beverly Ann Church
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Beverly Ann Church, 75, of Mandeville, LA. She died peacefully at home Wednesday, January 25, 2023. She was born in Baton Rouge, LA on January 5, 1948 and resided in Mandeville since 1959. Mrs. Church is survived by her...
an17.com
James Howard Stewart
James Howard Stewart, born July 25, 1938, passed away at his home surrounded by family on Sunday, January 29, 2023, at the age of 84. Howard was employed at the Gaylord Container Box Plant for 43 years retiring in 2000. He loved repairing tractors and restoring antique tractors. He was a member of the IHC#31 International Collectors Club, Sun Masonic Lodge, Zona Masonic Lodge, and Eastern Star. Howard served on the Washington Parish Police Jury and the Bogalusa City School Board and was also employed by the Washington Parish Sheriff’s Office as a process server.
theadvocate.com
Baton Rouge prison contractor Michael LeBlanc sentenced in Mississippi corruption probe
A Baton Rouge man who built a big business catering to prisons systems in Louisiana and Mississippi was finally sentenced to prison this week, more than three years after he admitted that he and several business partners tried to bribe their way into new contracts in Mississippi. Michael LeBlanc Sr.,...
This Louisiana Bakery Has The Best Croissants In The State
Eat This, Not That! found the best place in each state to find the deliciously flaky pastry.
NBC 10 News Today: Missing Louisiana child
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On NBC 10 News Today, Louisiana State Police are searching for a missing child. 8-year-old Jett Gremillion was last seen in Covington on Sunday night when he was taken by his non-custodial mother.
an17.com
Billy “Bill” Gene Ready, Sr.
Mr. Billy “Bill” Gene Ready, Sr., a resident of Bogalusa, LA, passed away on Thursday, January 26, 2023, at the age of 88. Bill was a co-owner of Ready Realty and was also in the service station business for many years, where he serviced cars and was always willing to go the extra mile. He was known lovingly as “Big Hearted Bill Ready”. Bill was also an avid golfer in his spare time. He was also a member of Highland Baptist Church. Bill loved the Lord, his wife, children, and grandchildren - they were the joy of his life.
houmatimes.com
Bishop Mario E. Dorsonville appointed fifth Bishop of the Diocese of Houma-Thibodaux
Pope Francis has appointed Bishop Mario E. Dorsonville, STL, D.Min., currently an auxiliary bishop and vicar general of the Archdiocese of Washington, D.C., as the Fifth Bishop of the Diocese of Houma-Thibodaux. The announcement was made this morning in Rome and Washington by Archbishop Christophe Pierre, Apostolic Nuncio to the United States. The Diocese will hold a press conference this morning at 9am.
iheart.com
2 Louisiana Cities Named Among The 'Dirtiest' In America
Depending on where you live, you might experience more or less pollution than other cities around the country, from pristine beach towns to trash littered along highways stretching the length of the country. LawnStarter compiled a list of 152 of the biggest U.S. cities, comparing them to each other using...
an17.com
Colonel Robert J. Guidry
Colonel Robert J. Guidry, LA ANG (Ret.), aka “Bob”, age 86 of Covington, LA passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, January 26, 2023. He was born in New Orleans, La. on October 18, 1936 to the late George Paul Guidry, Sr. and Baliska Mary Aragon. He was preceded in death by his wife Jane Mott Guidry, his brothers Donald E. Guidry and George P. Guidry, Jr. He is survived by his loving children, Chris Guidry, Libby Guidry and Stacey Guidry, granddaughters Ivana Guidry and Sophie Guidry, his brother Gerard J. Guidry (Debbie), and his nephews and nieces.
an17.com
Robert James Blake
Robert James Blake was born on September 21, 1945, in Los Angeles, California and passed peacefully from this life on January 26, 2023, at his home in Covington, Louisiana, surrounded by his loving attentive wife Joan. Robert spent many joyful months as a child in Varnado, Louisiana with his grandparents, aunts, uncles, cousins and many friends. There he lived a young life filled with love and laughter.
an17.com
Brenda Kay “Nana” Harrison
Brenda Kay “Nana” Harrison, 71, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on January 28, 2023. Born to Betty Jean Willis and Leonard Eskle Moore on April 6, 1951, in Monroe, Louisiana. Since 1996, after her husband died, she moved to Kentwood, Louisiana, where she devoted her life to raising her two young sons. She was a loving daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother, aunt, and friend. She is preceded in death by her parents, Betty Jean & Leonard Moore, her husband, Richard Houston Harrison, her granddaughter, Eleanor Marie Harrison and brother, Leslie H. Moore. She is survived by her children, Jason Harrison and Josh Harrison (Julie Vanderlick). She was proud of her grandchildren, Tucker Harrison, Flynn Harrison and John Paul Harrison, whom she loved spending time with. She is also survived by her brother, Leonard “Lenny” Moore, Linda Campbell, and Nancy Cason. She is also survived by her longtime companion, Tony Picoula. A memorial service will be held at Tangipahoa Baptist Church, 40 Highway 440, Kentwood, Louisiana, 70444, on Wednesday, February 1, 2023, from 11:30 a.m. until service at noon, followed by a reception at the church.McKneely Funeral Home, Kentwood, in charge of arrangements. For an online guestbook, visit http://www.mckneelys.com.
an17.com
Dominique Skinner
Dominique Skinner, 35, a resident of Albany, LA, passed away on Sunday, January 22, 2023. Se…
Comments / 0