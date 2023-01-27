Read full article on original website
Bill to establish permanent daylight saving time defeated in Virginia Senate
(The Center Square) – After discussing the measure at length, lawmakers in the state Senate voted to kill a bill seeking to establish permanent Daylight Saving Time in Virginia. Following debate and discussion that at times prompted laughter in the chamber, lawmakers ultimately voted down Senate Bill 1017, which proposed ending the practice of changing the clocks twice a year, and would keep Virginia on daylight saving time. The bill’s...
State considers bill urging companies to switch to 4-day workweek
A bill working its way through the Maryland state legislature would incentivize companies switch to a four-day workweek, allowing employees to work 32 hours instead of 40 without seeing any pay cut or loss of benefits.
Minimum wage increases take effect in 23 states
As a new year rolls out, so are laws impacting grocery businesses. In addition to regulations on plastic bags and changes to grocery taxes at the dawn of 2023, some of the legislation is related to labor and employment. As of Jan. 1, the minimum wage has gone up in...
Maryland Bill Could Push Companies Into Adopting The 4-Day-Work Week
Over the past year, pilot programs trialing four-day workweeks have produced an overwhelming amount of data showing that shorter workweeks are a boon for workers and the companies that employ them. Now, one state is proposing a bill that leans on the data in support of shorter workweeks to incentivize companies and the public sector to make the switch.
Bill Gates Asked Why He's Buying So Much US Farmland: Here's His Answer In Free-For-All AMA
Microsoft founder and billionaire turned philanthropist Bill Gates laid to rest the long-time conspiracy theory that he owns some 80% of all U.S. farmland earlier this week in his 11th appearance in an “Ask Me Anything” (AMA) session on Reddit. What Happened: Gates, answering dozens of questions over...
Social Security Benefit Cuts Coming
Inflation has reduced the value of social security benefits to recipients. But there will be further cuts in the long run. Experts say the increasing needs of seniors are burdening small benefit reserves. Americans are living longer because of lower lifestyle risks. Life expectancy was 47 years in 1900 and it was 76 in 2021.
The FTC wants to ban companies from telling their employees they can't work for competitors — and says it'll help workers make $300 billion more a year
Noncompete clauses in employment contracts are one way employers can hold power over workers and keep wages low.
Who is qualified to receive a $600 stimulus payment in February? Here’s what you should know!
A fresh stimulus payment with a value of $600 will be available for Americans to claim, providing them with additional cash help. If you desire one, you must take action and adhere to these steps. This is still considered aid from the global pandemic, which for many Americans has not yet finished.
Social Security Has an Immigration Problem -- and It's Getting Worse
Social Security has a huge immigration dilemma -- but it may not be what you think.
A 4-day workweek may be necessary to avoid a ‘burnout society,’ but experts admit it’s only a ‘discussion for the upper class’
A shorter workweek sounds great and works fine for some, but hourly and service workers might disagree.
Major Changes Coming For American Renters - Will You Benefit?
This week the Biden administration announced a proposal to protect renters. The proposal aims to limit landlords from increasing prices during this financially difficult time. The program outlines the bill of rights of renters and areas of improvement for the government. Access to safe, accessible and affordable housing are all areas to be focused on. Clear and fair leases is also a priority. Landlords will also have to give at least 30 days notice before evicting for non payment of rent. The Eviction Protection Grant Program will also be given $20 million to assist with legal aide for low income tenants. (source)
All the states that don’t tax Social Security
It can be a rude awakening to many retirees to learn that the federal government, in certain circumstances, taxes Social Security benefits. Even more surprising to some is that certain individual states also apply their own income tax to Social Security payouts. Fortunately, not many states fall into this category. Even those that do tax Social Security often provide exemptions or ways to reduce or eliminate the tax, typically based on age or income. Here’s a list of the states that don’t tax Social Security.
Emergency SNAP Update: 25 States Extending Additional Food Stamps Money for Final Time in February 2023
Emergency allotments were authorized to help give SNAP households a temporary financial boost during the pandemic. State SNAP agencies can issue EA payments on a month-to-month basis to all SNAP...
It May Become Illegal to Stop Employees From Taking a Job with a Competitor
The Federal Trade Commission on Thursday proposed a rule that would ban companies from requiring their employees to sign noncompete agreements, a prominent practice in the tech industry that prevents departing workers from taking jobs with competitors or starting their own rival businesses for a period of time after they leave their former jobs.
Walmart isn't paying workers enough and $20 an hour is needed, says author
The Fight for $15, a national political movement calling for minimum wage to be raised, began a decade ago with fast food workers walking off the job in New York City demanding $15 an hour. Starting this month, a handful of states actually hit that goal of a $15 minimum wage. Many major companies have also voluntarily raised pay to $15 or more in recent years — a multi-billion-dollar boost for hourly workers. But in a new book, author Rick Wartzman uses the story of Walmart to argue that corporate America – for all this change — is still paying workers...
Sheetz is reviewing its controversial 'smile policy' that prohibits employees from having 'missing, broken, or badly discolored teeth'
Sheetz is reviewing its so-called smile policy that bars its convenience stores and gas stations from hiring people with visible teeth problems.
This bill could mean the end of telework for federal workers
WASHINGTON — A new bill could have major impacts on federal workers in the D.C. area. If the bill passes, it could mean the end of working from home for federal employees. At just six pages long, The Stopping Home Office Work’s Unproductive Problems (SHOW UP) Act could bring the changes. The effort to bring federal workers back to the office is being led by Republican Rep. James Comer from Kentucky. He is the new Chairman of the House Committee on Oversight and Accountability. The bill would require that within 30 days of passing, every agency returns to pre-pandemic arrangements. That means a lot of federal workers would be coming back.
Virginia governor kills Ford-CATL battery plant, calling it a “front for the Chinese Communist Party”
Near the end of 2022, Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin told the Virginia Economic Development Partnership group to remove the state from the running to host a $3.5 billion battery factory that Ford Motor was considering in partnership with China’s Contemporary Amperex Technology (CATL), the world’s largest lithium-ion battery manufacturer.
Here are the 3 big changes to Social Security taking effect in 2023 — some are overwhelmingly positive but others are a mixed bag
As millions of Americans no doubt marked Jan. 1, 2023 with resolutions for self-improvement for the year ahead, changes to the federal government’s main social welfare safety net are also taking effect this year. The news is mostly good for those already receiving money from the program. Additional boosts...
$18 a dozen: how did America’s eggs get absurdly expensive?
Producers blame avian flu for the soaring costs, but one farmers’ group is airing accusations of price-gouging
