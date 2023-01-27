ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

The Center Square

Bill to establish permanent daylight saving time defeated in Virginia Senate

(The Center Square) – After discussing the measure at length, lawmakers in the state Senate voted to kill a bill seeking to establish permanent Daylight Saving Time in Virginia. Following debate and discussion that at times prompted laughter in the chamber, lawmakers ultimately voted down Senate Bill 1017, which proposed ending the practice of changing the clocks twice a year, and would keep Virginia on daylight saving time. The bill’s...
VIRGINIA STATE
drugstorenews.com

Minimum wage increases take effect in 23 states

As a new year rolls out, so are laws impacting grocery businesses. In addition to regulations on plastic bags and changes to grocery taxes at the dawn of 2023, some of the legislation is related to labor and employment. As of Jan. 1, the minimum wage has gone up in...
OREGON STATE
Fatherly

Maryland Bill Could Push Companies Into Adopting The 4-Day-Work Week

Over the past year, pilot programs trialing four-day workweeks have produced an overwhelming amount of data showing that shorter workweeks are a boon for workers and the companies that employ them. Now, one state is proposing a bill that leans on the data in support of shorter workweeks to incentivize companies and the public sector to make the switch.
MARYLAND STATE
C. Heslop

Social Security Benefit Cuts Coming

Inflation has reduced the value of social security benefits to recipients. But there will be further cuts in the long run. Experts say the increasing needs of seniors are burdening small benefit reserves. Americans are living longer because of lower lifestyle risks. Life expectancy was 47 years in 1900 and it was 76 in 2021.
Aneka Duncan

Major Changes Coming For American Renters - Will You Benefit?

This week the Biden administration announced a proposal to protect renters. The proposal aims to limit landlords from increasing prices during this financially difficult time. The program outlines the bill of rights of renters and areas of improvement for the government. Access to safe, accessible and affordable housing are all areas to be focused on. Clear and fair leases is also a priority. Landlords will also have to give at least 30 days notice before evicting for non payment of rent. The Eviction Protection Grant Program will also be given $20 million to assist with legal aide for low income tenants. (source)
AOL Corp

All the states that don’t tax Social Security

It can be a rude awakening to many retirees to learn that the federal government, in certain circumstances, taxes Social Security benefits. Even more surprising to some is that certain individual states also apply their own income tax to Social Security payouts. Fortunately, not many states fall into this category. Even those that do tax Social Security often provide exemptions or ways to reduce or eliminate the tax, typically based on age or income. Here’s a list of the states that don’t tax Social Security.
COLORADO STATE
Defense One

It May Become Illegal to Stop Employees From Taking a Job with a Competitor

The Federal Trade Commission on Thursday proposed a rule that would ban companies from requiring their employees to sign noncompete agreements, a prominent practice in the tech industry that prevents departing workers from taking jobs with competitors or starting their own rival businesses for a period of time after they leave their former jobs.
HAWAII STATE
CBS Sacramento

Walmart isn't paying workers enough and $20 an hour is needed, says author

The Fight for $15, a national political movement calling for minimum wage to be raised, began a decade ago with fast food workers walking off the job in New York City demanding $15 an hour. Starting this month, a handful of states actually hit that goal of a $15 minimum wage. Many major companies have also voluntarily raised pay to $15 or more in recent years — a multi-billion-dollar boost for hourly workers.  But in a new book, author Rick Wartzman uses the story of Walmart to argue that corporate America – for all this change — is still paying workers...
WUSA9

This bill could mean the end of telework for federal workers

WASHINGTON — A new bill could have major impacts on federal workers in the D.C. area. If the bill passes, it could mean the end of working from home for federal employees. At just six pages long, The Stopping Home Office Work’s Unproductive Problems (SHOW UP) Act could bring the changes. The effort to bring federal workers back to the office is being led by Republican Rep. James Comer from Kentucky. He is the new Chairman of the House Committee on Oversight and Accountability. The bill would require that within 30 days of passing, every agency returns to pre-pandemic arrangements. That means a lot of federal workers would be coming back.
WASHINGTON, DC
pv-magazine-usa.com

Virginia governor kills Ford-CATL battery plant, calling it a “front for the Chinese Communist Party”

Near the end of 2022, Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin told the Virginia Economic Development Partnership group to remove the state from the running to host a $3.5 billion battery factory that Ford Motor was considering in partnership with China’s Contemporary Amperex Technology (CATL), the world’s largest lithium-ion battery manufacturer.
VIRGINIA STATE

