Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WDAM-TV
Utility Box Trail estabished
Laurel Mayor Johnny Magee has pushed to make the city correspond with its namesake, the City Beautiful. This exhibit allows the museum to display rare items it has collected over the past 100 years. New splash pad coming to the city. Updated: 21 hours ago. |. The City of Laurel...
WDAM-TV
VisitHATTIESBURG establishes Utility Box Trail
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - VisitHATTIESBURG has established a new trail to highlight the dozens of painted utility boxes in the Hub City. It’s all part of the Utility Box Edition of the Hattiesburg Public Art Trail. It started with a few painted boxes several years ago. “We started...
WDAM-TV
City Council working to clean up dilapidated properties
This exhibit allows the museum to display rare items it has collected over the past 100 years. VisitHATTIESBURG has established a new trail to highlight the dozens of painted utility boxes in the Hub City. New splash pad coming to the city. Updated: 22 hours ago. |. The City of...
WDAM-TV
Lauren Rogers Museum of Art opens ‘Lauren’s Legacy’ exhibit
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - This year, the Lauren Rogers Museum of Art is celebrating its 100th anniversary. On Tuesday, it opened its “Lauren’s Legacy” exhibit. This exhibit allows the museum to display rare items it has collected over the past 100 years. “This gives us an opportunity...
WDAM-TV
Sixth Street Museum District to kick off Black History Month with second installation of ‘Faces of Eureka’ banners
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Sixth Street Museum District will kick off Black History Month by unveiling the second installation of the “Faces of Eureka” banners. The unveiling will take place during a brief program and reception on Thursday, Feb. 2, at 11 a.m., in the Historic Eureka School cafetorium.
WDAM-TV
Laurel works to get new splash pad
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The City of Laurel is working hard to get another splash pad within city limits. Due to the supply chain and COVID-19; however, Laurel Mayor Johnny Magee says the price has changed. The tentative cost for the splash pad at Boston Park is $200,000. Magee says...
WDAM-TV
Merit Health Wesley encourages people to practice healthy habits for American Heart Month
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - With American Heart Month starting Feb. 1, local healthcare workers are urging people to practice healthy habits. According to Merit Health Wesley Hospital, nearly half of the adults in America suffer from high blood pressure, which increases the risk of a heart attack and stroke. However, only about 1 in 4 people with high blood pressure have it under control.
WDAM-TV
‘Wear Red Day’ proclamation made in Laurel
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Check your closet for red clothing. Friday is National Wear Red Day, and the City of Laurel held its formal proclamation Monday morning. The goal is to paint the town red on Friday to bring awareness to heart disease, particularly in women. This has been an...
WDAM-TV
City of Hattiesburg receives $240,000 grant for safe roads
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The City of Hattiesburg is one of three Mississippi communities to receive funding through the new Safe Streets and Roads for All (SS4A) grant program. U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg announced the recipients of the SS4A grants on Wednesday, Feb. 1 - totaling $800 million in...
WDAM-TV
U.S. 49/Midtown Project enters 2nd phase of construction in Hattiesburg
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) -The U.S. Highway 49/Midtown Project will continue its construction processes in the Hub City beginning Wednesday, Feb. 1. The multi-phased traffic improvement project will take place for the stretch of U.S. 49 from O’Ferral Street to Adeline Street. The project will help expand access to Forrest...
This Huge General Store in Mississippi is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. If you live in Mississippi and you're looking to take a trip down to a general store for some items, you should consider putting this one on your list.
WDAM-TV
Hattiesburg emergency personnel help corral loose bull on I-59
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Drivers in Hattiesburg were asked to “Moooooove” over Monday evening for emergency vehicles while personnel attempted to help corral a bull loose on Interstate 59 (south of Hardy Street). According to the Hattiesburg Police Department, the bull has since been recovered. As of 5:40...
impact601.com
Pursuit that leads into Ellisville leaves four arrested Monday
Jones County Sheriff's Department narcotics agents arrested three people and detained one other person on Monday following a short vehicle pursuit In Ellisville. JCSD narcotics agents arrested the following individuals after the vehicle pursuit ended with the fleeing vehicle crashing on Blank Street in Ellisville:. Paul Marsh, age 40 of...
WDAM-TV
FCSO deputies receive new uniforms
FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Forrest County Sheriff’s Office deputies are now wearing new uniforms. In the past, the deputies wore a polyester Class-A uniform, which made it difficult to move through the different terrain on a daily basis. “For what our deputies do, it didn’t make a whole...
WDAM-TV
Hub City begins second phase of construction project
The bridge is good to go and can accommodate normal traffic. A driver suffered minor injuries after a single-vehicle collision off Highway 11 near Moselle Monday night. Officials are asking the public to please avoid the area if at all possible as traffic delays are occurring. East 8th Street Bridge...
mageenews.com
Bomb Threat at Magee High School
Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. At approximately 10 a.m., today, Jan. 30, Magee High School received a bomb threat from an unidentified individual. The threat was made via email.
WDAM-TV
3 arrested, 1 detained after short vehicle pursuit in Ellisville Monday
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Jones County Sheriff’s Department narcotics agents arrested three people and detained one other person on Monday following a short vehicle pursuit In Ellisville. JCSD narcotics agents arrested/detained the following people after the vehicle pursuit ended with the fleeing vehicle crashing on Blank Street in...
ourmshome.com
How About Some Gumbo, Y’all?
It’s the time of year when cooks begin thinking of cold-weather dishes like hot gumbo over rice. I must confess I don’t often attempt to make gumbo. That’s quite a confession because I’ve lived on the Gulf Coast longer than in my home county in Central Mississippi where gumbo isn’t as common. Chili or potato soup are the go-to dishes in Newton County this time of year. Yet, gumbo is the food of this season anywhere on the coast.
WDAM-TV
8th Street Bridge reopens
A driver suffered minor injuries after a single-vehicle collision off Highway 11 near Moselle Monday night. Officials are asking the public to please avoid the area if at all possible as traffic delays are occurring. East 8th Street Bridge closed for inspection. Updated: Dec. 9, 2022 at 5:58 PM CST.
darkhorsepressnow.com
Jones County: Three arrested after vehicle pursuit
Jones County Sheriff’s Department narcotics agents arrested three people and detained one other person on Monday following a short vehicle pursuit In Ellisville. JCSD narcotics agents arrested the following individuals after the vehicle pursuit ended with the fleeing vehicle crashing on Blank Street in Ellisville:. Paul Marsh, age 40...
Comments / 0