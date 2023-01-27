It’s the time of year when cooks begin thinking of cold-weather dishes like hot gumbo over rice. I must confess I don’t often attempt to make gumbo. That’s quite a confession because I’ve lived on the Gulf Coast longer than in my home county in Central Mississippi where gumbo isn’t as common. Chili or potato soup are the go-to dishes in Newton County this time of year. Yet, gumbo is the food of this season anywhere on the coast.

NEWTON COUNTY, MS ・ 2 DAYS AGO