5d ago
Not everybody can afford to put cameras at their house or business maybe New Orleans needs to give them to the residence if they want Help
Who's coming to help New Orleans police for Mardi Gras?
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans mayor LaToya Cantrell said in a briefing last week, the city’s call for law enforcement help from across the state was a success and Mardi Gras krewes can return to their traditional parade routes. “Jeanerette for example, wow, you know, Tangipahoa, wow and...
2 NOPD officers exposed to fentanyl needed Narcan - Mayor Cantrell says
NEW ORLEANS — Two New Orleans police officers who were exposed to fentanyl three weeks ago while responding to a call, needed Narcan to recover from the exposure, Mayor LaToya Cantrell said Wednesday morning at her weekly press briefing. Cantrell said that the officers picked up a bag or...
NOLA.com
Cantrell recall effort finds benefactor in Walk-On's co-owner
Walk-On's Sports Bistreaux's co-owner Richard "Rick" Farrell gave over $450,000 dollars to the campaign to oust Mayor LaToya Cantrell, accounting for nearly all of the $488,000 the recall effort raised between Oct. 1 and Dec. 29, 2022, according to a finance report filed Tuesday with the Louisiana ethics board. That...
fox8live.com
Fox 8 Defenders: Apple Air Tags help locate stolen Hyundai in New Orleans
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Owners of Kias and Hyundais are looking for alternative solutions to a chronic theft problem, popularized by a group of thieves on TikTok. In 2022, the New Orleans Police Department says 465 Hyundais manufactured between 2015-2021 and 389 Kias made between 2010-2021 were stolen. Police say the models all have mechanical-keyed ignitions and lack an engine immobilizer.
Sixteen Suspects Arrested in Louisiana After Allegedly Filing False Injury Claims to Collect Insurance Benefits
Sixteen Suspects Arrested in Louisiana After Allegedly Filing False Injury Claims to Collect Insurance Benefits. Houma, Louisiana – Louisiana State Police (LSP) reported on January 31, 2023, that in May of 2021, the LSP Insurance Fraud-Auto Theft Unit Houma Field Office began investigating a criminal fraud complaint against a supplemental health insurance provider. As the investigation progressed, investigators discovered a group of 16 suspects who allegedly knowingly manufactured and filed fraudulent medical documents in 2019 and 2020. The suspects claimed to have been injured in an accident in order to obtain financial benefits, which resulted in over $85,000 being stolen from AFLAC insurance provider.
NOLA.com
New Orleans coroner IDs two teens slain in separate homicides Sunday
The New Orleans coroner released the identities of a teen boy and a teen girl shot dead in unrelated homicides on Sunday, a day that saw three people die by gun violence. Kennedi Belton, 15, was fatally shot at around 1:41 p.m. in the 8000 block of Curran Boulevard in Little Woods. The Warren Easton High School freshman had been at a slumber party, according to reporting from WWL-TV. She died at the scene.
WWL-TV
New Orleans Murder Map 2023: Tracking violent crime by neighborhood
NEW ORLEANS — The City of New Orleans closed 2022 with one of the highest homicide rates in the United States. And as 2023 begins, the number of killings continues to rise. According to the nonpartisan watchdog Metropolitan Crime Commission, the city recorded 280 homicides in New Orleans in 2022, the highest number of killings in a single year since 1996. The group says that number equals about 70 homicides for ever 100,000 residents.
theadvocate.com
Some of I-10 in Mississippi will be widened to 6 lanes. Here's the plan.
JACKSON, Miss. — Mississippi's Department of Transportation has received a $60 million grant to make improvements to the Interstate 10 freight corridor in Diamondhead, President Joe Biden's administration announced Tuesday. The award is part of nearly $1.2 billion in funding made available from the National Infrastructure Project Assistance discretionary...
cenlanow.com
Frenchmen Street shooting leaves man wounded
NEW ORLEANS, La. (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting at the intersection of Benefit and Frenchmen Streets that left a man wounded. The shooting happened at about 10 a.m. Friday (Dec. 2). Detectives say the unidentified man was taken to a hospital with a...
Can Cantrell recall drive get enough signatures in 3 weeks?
There are just three weeks left to gather the more than 53,000 signatures needed to force a recall of New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell. As of last week, organizers said they were about 15,000 names short.
theadvocate.com
Southern University student from New Orleans killed in wreck in Baton Rouge
A Southern University student from New Orleans was killed Monday night in a wreck in Baton Rouge, school officials said. Reginald Elloie was a senior majoring in business, according to a statement from Southern. The single-vehicle wreck happened around 5:30 p.m. in the northbound lanes of Interstate 110 near Scenic...
KSLA
New Orleans council considering suspending businesses that ‘harbor violent crime’
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The New Orleans City Council is considering increased penalties for businesses in an attempt to curb violent crime in the city. Council Vice President Helena Moreno presented a new law that would give the city and the chief of police the power to suspend the licenses of “chronic nuisance businesses that harbor violent and serious crime.”
NOPD: One wounded in Chef Menteur shooting
According to the NOPD, just before 5:30 p.m., officers responded to the 6000 block of Chef Menteur Highway.
NOLA.com
New Orleans coroner identifies man shot dead in Algiers over the weekend
The New Orleans coroner has identified a man who was killed over the weekend in Algiers. Ra'Quan Butcher was 24, officials said. Butcher was found around 10:50 p.m. near a crashed vehicle at the intersection of Dickens Drive and Zion Street (map) in the Old Aurora neighborhood. He had been shot and died at the scene, New Orleans police said.
WDSU
New Orleans police welcome new recruit class
NEW ORLEANS — On Monday, the New Orleans Police Department welcomed its latest class of recruits to the city. Mayor LaToya Cantrell and interim superintendent Michelle Woodfork greeted the 17 recruits in attendance, wishing them well as they begin six months of grueling training. The new recruit class hopes...
10 arrested, 6 wanted in insurance fraud and theft case
Detectives discovered all 16 people reportedly filed fake medical documents in 2019 and 2020.
houmatimes.com
Man in Custody for Several Vehicle Thefts and Burglaries in Thibodaux
Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced one man is in custody in connection with several thefts and burglaries in the Thibodaux area. Jamyren Caffery, 18, of Marrero is in custody in New Orleans and faces charges in Lafourche Parish. On the morning of January 30, 2023, deputies and detectives responded...
wbrz.com
Southern University student dead after crash on I-110 Monday night
BATON ROUGE - A Southern University senior was killed in a wreck on I-110 near the college's campus late Monday night. The East Baton Rouge Coroner's Office said Reginald Elloie, 23, died in the crash, which happened on the interstate near Scenic Highway around 9 p.m. Southern University said Elloie...
WDSU
Causeway police apprehend 3 after chase on Huey P Long Bridge
JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — A search has ended, and arrests have been made after a chase with Causeway Police on the Huey P. Long Bridge Wednesday morning. Causeway police say a car with three people inside was driving recklessly on the bridge when they tried to stop the car for speeding.
NOLA.com
3 interstate shootings reported within 3 days in New Orleans, police say
Three interstate shootings were reported within three days in New Orleans, police said Monday. They were all on Interstate 10. The first shooting was reported around 2 a.m. Friday on I-10 near Bullard Avenue. A 21-year-old man told police he was driving on the eastbound lanes of I-10 when someone...
