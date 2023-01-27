Read full article on original website
Detroit News
Duggan urges Detroiters to access $100 million in job training opportunities
Detroit — Mayor Mike Duggan on Monday walked Detroiters through the steps to access $100 million in job training opportunities during his annual citywide community meeting. The American Rescue Plan Act-funded $100 million in scholarships is available through Detroit at Work, the city's workforce development center. Duggan said despite...
Detroit News
Gordie Howe Bridge adds benefits for 5 Southwest Detroit programs
The team assembling the Gordie Howe International Bridge announced Wednesday the distribution of $1.7 million, or $2.3 million Canadian, to 11 community benefits initiatives, including five in Southwest Detroit. The funding is part of the Neighborhood Infrastructure Strategy, a $20 million direct community investment, in Canadian dollars, on both sides...
Detroit News
Meet 4 Detroiters leading the city's Reparations Task Force
The Detroit City Council last week unanimously appointed four members to serve on the city's first Reparations Task Force's Executive Team. Two Detroiters who spearheaded the Reparation Task Force, Lauren Hood and Keith Williams, were elected co-chairs. Alongside them are two working coordinators: the Rev. JoAnn Watson and Dorian Tyus, who have a long histories in advocating for reparations at the state and national level.
Detroit News
Board to vote on tax incentives for $1.5B District Detroit buildout
Detroit — The Detroit Brownfield Redevelopment Authority will vote next week whether to pass along the proposed tax captures for the $1.5 billion District Detroit project, including $616 million in buildout reimbursements to developers. A DBRA meeting Monday offered more details about the District Detroit Transformational Brownfield Plan, which...
Detroit News
Huntington Place to get renovation, attached hotel in deal with developer
Detroit — In a boost to downtown Detroit's convention and tourism business, Huntington Place will be renovated and an attached hotel with several hundred rooms built under a deal between a developer and the authority that manages the event center. The Detroit Regional Convention Facility Authority board voted Tuesday...
Detroit News
3 aspiring rappers headed to a Detroit club. They haven't been seen since
For Armani Kelly, 2023 was shaping up to be a major year. Months after his early release from prison on an armed robbery charge, the 27-year-old Oscoda resident was working, taking college classes, laboriously pursuing rap music and planning a wedding. "He really turned his life around," said his fiancée,...
Detroit News
LeDuff: Hiding bad cops can burn a whole city
Nothing burned in America this time around, thankfully. Maybe Memphis stayed peaceful because authorities there took swift action against a sinister gang of cops who apparently beat a handcuffed man to death simply because they were upset. City leaders, to their credit, did not hide behind legal gobbledygook and tortured contractual considerations.
Detroit News
Freight train derailment delays Amtrak train in Detroit
An Amtrak train Wednesday was stopped in Detroit after a freight train derailed earlier, company officials said. They said at about Wolverine Train 351 will now terminate in Detroit due to ongoing delays. Passengers ticketed for Train 351 will be put on a later train, Wolverine Train 353, officials said.
Detroit News
Michigan reaches first settlement in series of PFAS lawsuits
A plastics manufacturing company agreed to clean up PFAS pollution at the site of its former facility in Brighton, Attorney General Dana Nessel announced Monday, marking the first settlement to result from a series of PFAS lawsuits she filed in 2020. As part of a Jan. 12 consent decree filed...
Detroit News
Federal prosecutors file Jan. 6 charges against Wayne County cousins
Federal agents arrested Wayne County cousins Wednesday who were accused of storming the U.S. Capitol and interfering with law enforcement officers during the Jan. 6 insurrection. Redford Township resident Kyle Mlynarek, 27, and Ronald Balhorn, 53, of Garden City, are the latest of 23 people from Michigan accused of joining...
Detroit News
UM Medical School will no longer participate in U.S. News rankings
The University of Michigan Medical School will no longer participate in the annual U.S. News & World Report rankings of medical schools, joining other medical schools nationwide and making it the second major UM school to bow out of the popular rankings. UM leaders announced Monday the criteria used to...
Detroit News
Judge dismisses Detroit auto chop shop charges after cop brings unseen evidence to hearing
Detroit — Charges against two men accused of operating a chop shop and marijuana-growing operation in Detroit have been dismissed because a police officer showed up the date of the preliminary exam with a box of unseen evidence, according to prosecutors. Prosecutors will be investigating why the evidence was...
Detroit News
Woodhaven doc gets 16.5 years in prison, $30.3M penalty for opioid scheme
Detroit — A Woodhaven doctor was sentenced Monday to serve 16.5 years in prison and was ordered to pay $30.3 million in restitution for his involvement in one of the largest health-care fraud schemes in U.S. history — though the doctor maintains his innocence. Detroit U.S. District Court...
Detroit News
Driver shot, crashes on Lodge Freeway in Detroit
Michigan State Police are investigating a shooting Monday on the Lodge Freeway in Detroit that left a driver injured. The incident was reported in the southbound M-10 lanes at West Grand Boulevard around 4:30 p.m., said First Lt. Mike Shaw, a spokesman for the agency. A 38-year-old Detroit man driving...
Detroit News
Novi battery maker Our Next Energy raises $300M in Series B funding round
Electric-vehicle battery maker Our Next Energy said Wednesday that it has raised $300 million in its latest fundraising round, bringing the Novi-based startup's valuation to more than $1 billion. The latest infusion of investment, combined with economic incentives from the state of Michigan, gives the company the capital needed to...
Detroit News
ISIS soldier from Dearborn guilty in federal court terror trial
Detroit — An Islamic State soldier from Dearborn captured on a Syrian battlefield five years ago faces at least 10 years in federal prison after a jury Monday convicted him of providing material support to a terrorist group. Jurors spent about four hours deliberating after a nine-day trial before...
Detroit News
Judge set to rule 'sooner rather than later' in Oxford shooting immunity case
An Oakland County judge heard oral arguments on Wednesday morning surrounding questions about governmental immunity protections for Oxford High School officials being sued over their actions during the November 2021 school shooting that left four students dead. Circuit Court Judge Mary Ellen Brennan said she would issue a ruling “sooner...
Detroit News
Michigan looks to pick up fast-break production: 'We have to get more in transition'
When looking back at the box score from last month’s matchup against Northwestern, one of the numbers that jumped out to Michigan assistant coach Phil Martelli was the difference in fast-break points. Martelli noted the team needs to pick it up in that area. And given Thursday’s rematch will...
Detroit News
Detroit man out on bond in teen's shooting arrested for domestic violence, police say
Torrion Hudson, who was charged with choking and shooting a teen last month at a Detroit gas station and then released on bond, is facing new charges in connection with another attack, officials announced Tuesday. "It is alleged that he has violated his bond resulting from an arrest for domestic...
Detroit News
King offensive lineman Slack has big decision to make on Signing Day
Detroit King had a handful of players sign during the early-signing period in late December, including standout quarterback Dante Moore with UCLA, receiver/cornerback Jameel Croft with Kansas and defensive end Kenny Merrieweather with Iowa. And, while Moore, Croft and Merrieweather inked their deals less than a month after helping King...
