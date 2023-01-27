ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

13abc.com

TPD: two teenage boys shot in Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police are searching for a suspect or suspects accused of shooting teenage boys late Tuesday night. According to police records, unknown suspects shot two teens within an hour of each other in Toledo. Police say officers found a 14-year-old boy suffering from at least one gunshot wound at the 7-11 convenience store on Upton Ave. around 8:00 p.m. Tuesday night. Emergency crews took him to an area hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Waterville Twp. trustee facing OVI charges

WATERVILLE, Ohio (WTVG) - A Waterville Township trustee is facing OVI charges after she was arrested Wednesday morning. Julie Theroux was arrested by Maumee Police and, according to court records, she is being charged with two counts of operating a vehicle while intoxicated and one other traffic violation. According to...
MAUMEE, OH
huroninsider.com

Juvenile accused of robbing laundromat at knifepoint

SANDUSKY – A juvenile was arrested and charged with two felonies after he allegedly robbed a laundromat at knifepoint of around $150. According to a report from the Sandusky Police Department, on the morning of January 25, officers were dispatched to Maytag Home Laundry on Tiffin Avenue for a report of an individual loitering inside and asking for money. By the time officers arrived, according to the report, the clerk said she was just robbed at knifepoint and the suspect had left the area.
SANDUSKY, OH
WTOL 11

Toledo police officer involved in Oshae Jones arrest given reprimand

TOLEDO, Ohio — A Toledo police officer involved in the arrest of Olympic boxer Oshae Jones was given a verbal reprimand for multiple comments she made during the incident. Records obtained by WTOL 11 show Officer Ashlyn Pluff was issued the reprimand on Nov. 18 for violating the "demeanor" section of the Toledo Police Department Manual. The department determined she made a "derogatory comment" to a woman holding a small child and criticized her parenting, and used profanity directed at Jones while trying to take her into custody.
TOLEDO, OH
huroninsider.com

Woman allegedly stalked at Kroger

SANDUSKY – A 58-year-old man was charged after he allegedly sexually harassed his coworker outside Kroger Marketplace and then blocked the car she was in from leaving its parking space. According to a report from the Perkins Township Police Department, on the afternoon of January 18, officers responded to...
SANDUSKY, OH
WTOL 11

Six Rogers High School students arrested following fight

TOLEDO, Ohio — Six Rogers High School students were arrested Monday after a brawl broke out after school. Toledo police were called to the school just before 3 p.m. for a large fight, according to a police report. Six students, whose ages range from 14 to 17, were arrested and charged with aggravated riot.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Toledo police recover stolen items from various storage units

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Police Department recovered many stolen items, providing storage unit renters a sense of relief. TPD detectives started investigating the case in December and were recently able to locate many stolen items from over twenty units. One victim told 13abc that he found the lock...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

I-Team: Investigating drug trends with the DEA

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The 13abc I-Team hitting the streets with the DEA tracking the latest drugs trends. They’re issues hitting every community with some potentially deadly consequences. Talking about how dangerous they can be now, could save lives in the future. The biggest issue on the streets right...
TOLEDO, OH
huroninsider.com

Man accused of threatening landlord with gun

SANDUSKY – A 27-year-old man was charged after his landlord claimed he pulled out a gun and threatened him. According to a report from the Sandusky Police Department, on Friday, the landlord spoke with police officers at the station. He told officers he was threatened with a firearm on Thursday.
SANDUSKY, OH
13abc.com

TPD: Suspects in stolen car hit teenager during police chase

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police are looking for suspects accused of leading police on a chase in a stolen vehicle and hitting a minor during the pursuit. According to police records, officers tried to stop the driver of a red Kia at Parkside and Dorr Street Saturday night around 7:00 p.m. Police said the car was stolen. The driver didn’t stop and led police on a chase north on Upton where it hit a 17-year-old from Oregon, Ohio. The teenager was not hurt.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Former Monroe ISD staffers facing charges: Victims’ families speaking out

MONROE, Michigan (WTVG) - Back in October, Monroe Intermediate School District (ISD) staffers were fired for allegedly mistreating children with special needs. Now two of the three are now facing criminal charges in connection to the case. Recently filed court documents say Cassandra Box and Hailey Govan face several misdemeanor...
MONROE, MI
13abc.com

Man takes police on 40-mile pursuit, police say.

OTTAWA, Ohio (WTVG) - The Ottawa Police Department pursued a vehicle for 40 miles after it fled the scene of a traffic stop Saturday at 9:36 p.m. OPD’s press release says the officers stopped the vehicle on North Perry Street near Walmart for a traffic violation. The driver from Troy, Ohio then fled the scene almost hitting an officer.
OTTAWA, OH

