13abc.com
TPD: two teenage boys shot in Toledo
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police are searching for a suspect or suspects accused of shooting teenage boys late Tuesday night. According to police records, unknown suspects shot two teens within an hour of each other in Toledo. Police say officers found a 14-year-old boy suffering from at least one gunshot wound at the 7-11 convenience store on Upton Ave. around 8:00 p.m. Tuesday night. Emergency crews took him to an area hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.
13abc.com
Waterville Twp. trustee facing OVI charges
WATERVILLE, Ohio (WTVG) - A Waterville Township trustee is facing OVI charges after she was arrested Wednesday morning. Julie Theroux was arrested by Maumee Police and, according to court records, she is being charged with two counts of operating a vehicle while intoxicated and one other traffic violation. According to...
huroninsider.com
Juvenile accused of robbing laundromat at knifepoint
SANDUSKY – A juvenile was arrested and charged with two felonies after he allegedly robbed a laundromat at knifepoint of around $150. According to a report from the Sandusky Police Department, on the morning of January 25, officers were dispatched to Maytag Home Laundry on Tiffin Avenue for a report of an individual loitering inside and asking for money. By the time officers arrived, according to the report, the clerk said she was just robbed at knifepoint and the suspect had left the area.
13abc.com
Sheriff assures public alleged nazi-sympathizers are not affiliated with office
UPPER SANDUSKY, Ohio (WTVG) - The Wyandot County Sheriff’s Office is assuring the public an Upper Sandusky couple accused of distributing nazi-sympathetic “educational” material is not currently involved with the department. Sheriff Todd Frey released a statement Tuesday alerting the public that some of those reported to...
Swanton wrestling coach charged with first degree misdemeanors after allegedly assaulting student
ARCHBOLD, Ohio — The Swanton wrestling coach accused of assaulting a 14-year-old student during a wrestling match earlier this month was charged with two offenses relating to the alleged incident on Friday. According to an Archbold police report, wrestling coach Aaron Brown was charged with one count of endangering...
Toledo police officer involved in Oshae Jones arrest given reprimand
TOLEDO, Ohio — A Toledo police officer involved in the arrest of Olympic boxer Oshae Jones was given a verbal reprimand for multiple comments she made during the incident. Records obtained by WTOL 11 show Officer Ashlyn Pluff was issued the reprimand on Nov. 18 for violating the "demeanor" section of the Toledo Police Department Manual. The department determined she made a "derogatory comment" to a woman holding a small child and criticized her parenting, and used profanity directed at Jones while trying to take her into custody.
huroninsider.com
Woman allegedly stalked at Kroger
SANDUSKY – A 58-year-old man was charged after he allegedly sexually harassed his coworker outside Kroger Marketplace and then blocked the car she was in from leaving its parking space. According to a report from the Perkins Township Police Department, on the afternoon of January 18, officers responded to...
13abc.com
Officer in Oshae Jones incident reprimanded for profanity, strike determined to be justified
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Law enforcement officials with the Toledo Police Department rule that the officer involved in the arrest of Oshae Jones in July was justified in her use of force against the Olympic boxer. In disciplinary documents obtained by 13abc Monday, the November ruling found that Officer Ashlynn...
Six Rogers High School students arrested following fight
TOLEDO, Ohio — Six Rogers High School students were arrested Monday after a brawl broke out after school. Toledo police were called to the school just before 3 p.m. for a large fight, according to a police report. Six students, whose ages range from 14 to 17, were arrested and charged with aggravated riot.
13abc.com
Cremated remains stolen from unlocked car outside Glendale Garden Café
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Parker Hanson is frantically searching for what was stolen from his car. “I know that a car break-in may not be a high priority, but to me it is because of what was taken,” said Hanson. His classic Corvette was parked outside Glendale Garden Café...
fox2detroit.com
Suspect arrested in fatal shooting, dumping of body on Southfield freeway ramp
Rayquin Desean Patrick was charged Tuesday with first degree, and remanded to jail. Michigan State Police say this was not a random incident and that the two knew each other.
13abc.com
Toledo police recover stolen items from various storage units
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Police Department recovered many stolen items, providing storage unit renters a sense of relief. TPD detectives started investigating the case in December and were recently able to locate many stolen items from over twenty units. One victim told 13abc that he found the lock...
13abc.com
I-Team: Investigating drug trends with the DEA
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The 13abc I-Team hitting the streets with the DEA tracking the latest drugs trends. They’re issues hitting every community with some potentially deadly consequences. Talking about how dangerous they can be now, could save lives in the future. The biggest issue on the streets right...
13abc.com
Former Swanton wrestling coach accused of choking wrestler facing criminal charges
ARCHBOLD, Ohio (WTVG) - A former Swanton wrestling coach is now facing criminal charges after an incident involving the coach and a wrestler that occurred at a tournament in January. According to the Archbold Police Department, Aaron Brown is being charged with one count of assault and one count of...
Jackson County Jail inmate dies in custody, two others overdose
On Thursday, January 26 at 4:41 p.m., deputies found the inmate, a 33-year-old man, unconscious with no pulse.
huroninsider.com
Man accused of threatening landlord with gun
SANDUSKY – A 27-year-old man was charged after his landlord claimed he pulled out a gun and threatened him. According to a report from the Sandusky Police Department, on Friday, the landlord spoke with police officers at the station. He told officers he was threatened with a firearm on Thursday.
13abc.com
TPD: Suspects in stolen car hit teenager during police chase
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police are looking for suspects accused of leading police on a chase in a stolen vehicle and hitting a minor during the pursuit. According to police records, officers tried to stop the driver of a red Kia at Parkside and Dorr Street Saturday night around 7:00 p.m. Police said the car was stolen. The driver didn’t stop and led police on a chase north on Upton where it hit a 17-year-old from Oregon, Ohio. The teenager was not hurt.
13abc.com
Former Monroe ISD staffers facing charges: Victims’ families speaking out
MONROE, Michigan (WTVG) - Back in October, Monroe Intermediate School District (ISD) staffers were fired for allegedly mistreating children with special needs. Now two of the three are now facing criminal charges in connection to the case. Recently filed court documents say Cassandra Box and Hailey Govan face several misdemeanor...
DPD Chief says man who 'violently assaulted' pregnant woman shouldn't have been out on bond after gas station robbery, police chase
A Detroit man who was out on bond for a December armed robbery that left a young woman in critical condition has been arrested again, this time for “violently assaulting” a pregnant woman.
13abc.com
Man takes police on 40-mile pursuit, police say.
OTTAWA, Ohio (WTVG) - The Ottawa Police Department pursued a vehicle for 40 miles after it fled the scene of a traffic stop Saturday at 9:36 p.m. OPD’s press release says the officers stopped the vehicle on North Perry Street near Walmart for a traffic violation. The driver from Troy, Ohio then fled the scene almost hitting an officer.
