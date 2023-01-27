ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NebraskaTV

CDC awarded grants to three nursing schools to help with nursing shortage at state schools

OMAHA, Neb. — There is an urgent nursing shortage in Nebraska schools. The University of Nebraska Medical Center (UNMC) College of Nursing has been awarded a $915,163 grant from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) subcontract through the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services for its new School Nurse Scholars (SNS) program, which addresses the shortage in the state.
NEBRASKA STATE
NebraskaTV

NTV's Grow: January 29, 2023

More than a million acres of prime irrigated farm ground in central Nebraska could face new regulations as the Lower Loup NRD could be the first to prohibit fall applications of commercial fertilizer. We'll hear from them on why they're considering a district-wide ban. Plus, farmers opposed to a public...
NEBRASKA STATE
NebraskaTV

Lopers remain undefeated at home with blowout win over Missouri Western

KEARNEY. Neb. — Press release courtesy of UNK Athletics:. Redshirt junior reserve wing Meg Burns scored a career-high 15 points and No. 13/19 Nebraska Kearney sunk 15 threes to demolish No. 26/30 Missouri Western State, 91-55, Saturday afternoon at the Health & Sports Center. The Lopers (20-3, 13-2) reach...
KEARNEY, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy