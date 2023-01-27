ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edna, TX

Search resumed for missing man

PORT O’CONNOR – The search for a missing boater resumed early Sunday morning after being called off Saturday due to visibility. Hunter Hadley has been missing since Friday night after his boat collided with a barge in the Intracoastal Waterway. McCoy Wagner, who was a passenger in the boat, was rescued and is in serious condition in a San Antonio hospital.
PORT LAVACA, TX
Upcoming Days Off and Graduation Dates for VISD

Don't look now but Spring Break is just around the corner and graduations are quickly approaching as well. So let's take a look at some important days off for the Victoria Independent School District. DAYS OFF DURING THE SCHOOL YEAR FOR 2023:. FEBRUARY 20TH: PRESIDENTS DAY. MARCH 13TH- 17TH SPRING...
VICTORIA, TX
Texas Rangers investigating officer-involved shooting Friday night

VICTORIA, Texas - Two people were hurt in a shooting Friday night. It happened around 10 p.m. in the 2400 block of N. Ben Wilson St. On the scene officers were met with an armed suspect in the parking lot. That resulted in an officer-involved shooting. The 26-year-old suspect was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
VICTORIA, TX

