Read full article on original website
Related
etxview.com
Search resumed for missing man
PORT O’CONNOR – The search for a missing boater resumed early Sunday morning after being called off Saturday due to visibility. Hunter Hadley has been missing since Friday night after his boat collided with a barge in the Intracoastal Waterway. McCoy Wagner, who was a passenger in the boat, was rescued and is in serious condition in a San Antonio hospital.
crossroadstoday.com
Loud 'boom' sound heard Saturday afternoon was someone trying to destroy some Tannerite
VICTORIA, Texas - A loud 'boom' that was heard Saturday afternoon around 1:20 p.m. was someone trying to destroy some Tannerite, this according to the Victoria Police Department. VPD also said it is nothing to be concerned about. Tannerite is a brand of explosive targets used for firearms practice and...
crossroadstoday.com
One man missing and another injured in boating accident near Port O'Connor
PORT O'CONNOR, Texas - The Calhoun County Sheriff's Office confirmed that 2 men were involved in a boating accident Friday. Their boat struck a large barge, with a call coming in around 11:30 p.m. Friday night. One man was taken to the hospital with injuries and another man is still...
Upcoming Days Off and Graduation Dates for VISD
Don't look now but Spring Break is just around the corner and graduations are quickly approaching as well. So let's take a look at some important days off for the Victoria Independent School District. DAYS OFF DURING THE SCHOOL YEAR FOR 2023:. FEBRUARY 20TH: PRESIDENTS DAY. MARCH 13TH- 17TH SPRING...
crossroadstoday.com
Texas Rangers investigating officer-involved shooting Friday night
VICTORIA, Texas - Two people were hurt in a shooting Friday night. It happened around 10 p.m. in the 2400 block of N. Ben Wilson St. On the scene officers were met with an armed suspect in the parking lot. That resulted in an officer-involved shooting. The 26-year-old suspect was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
Comments / 0