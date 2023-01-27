‘Look Out For ANTIFA’ LAPD Warns Neighborhood Council While Public Awaits Release of Tyre Nichols Arrest Footage

While tens of thousands of revelers celebrated the Lunar New Year during a festival in Monterey Park last Saturday, undercover cops from the Monterey Park Police Department shuffled through the crowds, according to a report from LA MAG. Following a year in which anti-Asian hate crimes reached the highest levels ever seen in Los Angeles County, newly appointed police chief Scott Wiese didn’t want to take any chances. So in addition to having undercover cops monitoring the festival, he also had SWAT teams on the ready and uniformed patrol officers making the rounds.

MONTEREY PARK, CA ・ 5 DAYS AGO