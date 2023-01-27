‘Look Out For ANTIFA’ LAPD Warns Neighborhood Council While Public Awaits Release of Tyre Nichols Arrest Footage

Read full article on original website
Headlines: Fatal Stabbing at Westlake MacArthur Park’s Metro Red (B Line) Station Last Night
Welcome to L.A. TACO’s daily news briefs, where we bring our loyal members, readers, and supporters the latest headlines about Los Angeles politics and culture. Stay informed and look closely. —The Los Angeles Police Commission voted unanimously on Tuesday to appoint Chief Michel Moore to a second five-year term....
Headlines: The Airliner, Century-Old Lincoln Heights Bar, Will Close Next Month
Welcome to L.A. TACO’s daily news briefs, where we bring our loyal members, readers, and supporters the latest headlines about Los Angeles politics and culture. Stay informed and look closely. —Lincoln Heights: After nearly a century in business, The Airliner in Lincoln Heights is set to close next month....
Headlines: A New Local Publication Publishes a Tool to Uncover Your L.A. Landlord’s Dirty Secrets
Welcome to L.A. TACO’s daily news briefs, where we bring our loyal members, readers, and supporters the latest headlines about Los Angeles politics and culture. Stay informed and look closely. — Carla Green offers critical tools for fighting your “shady landlord.” The guide covers resources you need to uncover...
The 13 Best Carne Asada Tacos In L.A.
Where do you find the best carne asada in Los Angeles? Right here. In the smoky, tender, sometimes citrus-marinated-or-sometimes-just-salt, thinly sliced, and simply seasoned grouping of words, you’ll find below. As Mexico’s northernmost state, Los Angeles is fortunate to find itself with more than its fair share of outstanding...
The 12 Best Chilaquiles in Los Angeles
Perfect chilaquiles don’t just exist in Mexico. The ingredients are simple: a tomato or tomatillo and chile-based salsa, freshly fried tortillas, throw in an egg, and you have one of the most satisfying breakfasts ever created. Yet it’s so easy to get it so, so wrong. For starters, contrary...
Minutes Before Monterey Park Mass Shooting, SWAT Teams Were Relieved Of Duty
While tens of thousands of revelers celebrated the Lunar New Year during a festival in Monterey Park last Saturday, undercover cops from the Monterey Park Police Department shuffled through the crowds, according to a report from LA MAG. Following a year in which anti-Asian hate crimes reached the highest levels ever seen in Los Angeles County, newly appointed police chief Scott Wiese didn’t want to take any chances. So in addition to having undercover cops monitoring the festival, he also had SWAT teams on the ready and uniformed patrol officers making the rounds.
The Tiniest Tamales in the World are Found in the Streets of Los Angeles
Irma Yolanda Perez, a 60-year-old Guatemalan woman, makes about 80 Guadalajara-inspired tamales daily. She makes them petite, and as she folds the corn husk over the masa, she cuts off the extra ends and uses them to make the cutest little tamal samples you’ll ever find. She gets a...
Headlines: Seven L.A. Chefs Nominated As James Beard Award Semifinalists
Welcome to L.A. TACO’s daily news briefs, where we bring our loyal members, readers, and supporters the latest headlines about Los Angeles politics and culture. Stay informed and look closely. —Semifinalists for The James Beard Foundation’s Best Chef California include L.A. mole queen Rocio Camacho of Rocio’s Mexican Kitchen,...
A beloved Churro Vendor In Downtown Was On Her Way To Work When She Was Struck And Killed By A Drunk Driver
The incident occurred this past Sunday as Angeles Rodriguez a street vendor known for selling churros and fruit in Downtown Los Angeles was heading to work when she was struck by a drunk driver. The GofundMe page where the family of the beloved street vendor is currently raising funds for...
This Latino From Glendale Is Going Viral for Transforming Cobijas Into Tote Bags
Meet Jovani Gonzalez, the Glendale designer whose love for thrifting gave him the courage to quit his retail job to create his own line of tote bags made entirely out of second-hand items. All are made to teach people how fun and fashionable sustainability can be when it comes to repurposing items that are typically tossed away during spring cleaning.
