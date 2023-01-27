ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
19 yr old Georgia charged in connection with Germantown stabbing

By Jessica Yakubovsky
WBRE
 5 days ago

Philadelphia ( WPHL )– Philadelphia Police have arrested a woman from Georgia in connection to a fatal stabbing in Germantown.

Police responded to the 300 block of Hansberry Street on January 23rd on 11:50a.m. for a person screaming. Police and medics found a 25-year-old white male on the 3rd floor bathroom with a stab wound to the neck. The victim was pronounced on the scene at 11:55 a.m.

The victim was identified as Alwaleed Algheraibi.

Police say, 19-year-old Nicole Marie Rodgers is now in custody.

Rodgers is being charged with:

  • Murder
  • Robbery
  • Burglary
  • Theft

Police have not released details about what led to the stabbing or the motive.

