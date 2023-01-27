ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami Herald

United States announces members of new economic partnership in the Western Hemisphere

By Nora Gámez Torres
Miami Herald
Miami Herald
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UQBCz_0kTbkxZ800

The Biden administration says 11 countries in the Western Hemisphere have initially signed up into the Americas Partnership for Economic Prosperity, in what officials called a “historic” initiative to drive economic growth and cooperation in the region.

“We view it as a historic new initiative to drive economic growth in the hemisphere, and tackle the core issues that will define the coming decades and galvanize greater economic cooperation in our hemisphere,” a senior administration official told reporters Thursday.

The group of countries joining the partnership — Barbados, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, the Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Mexico, Panama, Peru, and Uruguay — represent about 90 percent of the Western Hemisphere’s GDP and nearly two-thirds of its population. The United States has free trade agreements with nine of those countries.

The framework was officially unveiled Friday by Secretary of State Antony Blinken and U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai during a virtual meeting with ministers from the participating countries.

“There is no region that the United States is more profoundly or personally connected to than the Americas,” Blinken said. “We all recognized that our cooperation is more important than ever as we face in our hemisphere serious challenges from COVID-19 and its economic consequences to high food and energy prices exacerbated by Putin’s war of aggression in Ukraine, to enduring problems like the lack of broad-base economic opportunity, corruption and chronic insecurity.”

Only two Caribbean countries are included in the partnership so far — Barbados and the Dominican Republic — and some heavyweights like Brazil are absent from the list. During the ministerial meeting on Friday, Barbados’ minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Kerrie Symmonds, urged for the inclusion of the Caribbean Community, a regional organization comprising 15 members, in the partnership.

Previously one senior official told reporters the framework will be “open to all countries; we’re not picking winners or losers here.”

“The focus is to work with countries that have a set of shared values and a vision for a prosperous hemisphere,” the senior official said.

The Americas Partnership was first announced by President Joe Biden last June during the Summit of the Americas, the regional gathering hosted by the U.S. and the Organization of American States.

“Working together, we will unleash our full economic potential — including boosting our competitiveness, building more resilient regional supply chains, creating quality jobs, combating climate change, and reinvigorating our hemisphere’s economic institutions,” President Biden said in a statement Friday. “We will focus on improving the lives of our peoples and growing our economies from the bottom up and middle out.”

The initiative is still in its very early stages. No significant agreements or investments were announced during the call with journalists nor the public portion of the ministerial meeting. Most significantly, there was no talk of new trade agreements between the United States and the countries in the region that do not already have one.

A second senior official said the administration has been engaging with these countries to first agree on goals for the partnership that is expected to deliver future “binding and non-binding” commitments.

Areas of potential cooperation include “the digital economy, issues like decarbonization and climate, how we can work together, the integration of supply chains, not just from the U.S. to regional perspective but also helping them further integrate their economies,” one of the officials said.

The official added that the reform of the Inter-American Development Bank to expand beyond its traditional focus on poverty reduction and infrastructure would be “central” to these efforts.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

US will begin expelling Cubans, Haitians and Venezuelans who cross border illegally, White House says

The Biden administration will begin expelling migrants from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua and Venezuela who cross into the US illegally between ports of entry as part of a crackdown on illegal immigration while opening a number of legal pathways for people to legally claim asylum, President Joe Biden said on Thursday.Mr Biden announced the new policies in a speech at the White House at 11.15 am, just one day after he said he intends to make his first visit to the US-Mexico border next week when he visits Mexico for a trilateral summit with the Mexican and Canadian heads of government....
TEXAS STATE
msn.com

Americans are flocking to Mexico – a trend ignored during Biden's immigration-focused visit

MEXICO CITY – For more than a decade, Marcos Del Rosario Santiago has lived in la Roma — at the time an up and coming neighborhood in the west side of Mexico City. But Del Rosario has seen a shift in his neighborhood. More Airbnbs are popping up after those living in apartments, some who have had to already have three or four roommates, could no longer afford to live there. At his local panadería, where he often orders a coffee and pan dulce, he used to only hear people order in Spanish, even if they were not Mexican. Now, he said he’s seeing and hearing more foreigners order in English.
mansionglobal.com

Forget Florida—U.S. Retirees Are Hitting the Rainforest in Ecuador

When American expat retirees and vacation-home shoppers look outside the U.S. they traditionally flock to the Caribbean, Baja or Costa Rica to take advantage of peaceful surroundings and more value for their dollar. Now, a new hotbed for escapees of the U.S. real estate market awaits those willing to look a little farther south.
CALIFORNIA STATE
americanmilitarynews.com

Mexican president hails ’40 million Mexicans in the United States’

Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador remarked on the tens of millions of Mexicans living in the U.S. during a recent summit with President Joe Biden. The pair of presidents joined Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in Mexico City last week for an annual gathering of the North American leaders nicknamed the “Three Amigos Summit.”
newsnationnow.com

Iran vows to station warships in Panama Canal

WASHINGTON (NewsNation) — The Iranian navy plans to station warships in a critical trading route: the Panama Canal. The announcement comes amid an ongoing campaign to install an Iranian military presence in Latin America — which would also come to the doorstep of the United States. The commander...
The Independent

Colombia extradites to US brother of powerful left lawmaker

Colombia on Thursday extradited to the U.S. the brother of powerful leftist senator on charges that he conspired with dissident guerrillas to smuggle huge quantities of cocaine.A handcuffed Álvaro Córdoba was handed to agents from the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration for a chartered flight to New York. The case was something of a minefield for President Gustavo Petro, a former leftist rebel who signed off on the extradition of his ally's brother despite his own increasing criticism of Colombia’s role as the U.S. caretaker in the war on drugs. Córdoba was arrested in Medellin, Colombia, last February on drug...
WASHINGTON STATE
Miami Herald

Miami Herald

Miami-Dade County, FL
56K+
Followers
1K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

The Miami Herald, part of The McClatchy Company, LLC, is dedicated to serving the diverse and growing South Florida region and its people as the community's most credible and dynamic source of news, information, and advertising solutions.

 https://www.miamiherald.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy