Texas Rangers hosting Fan Fest this weekend, first time since 2020

The Texas Rangers are hosting Fan Fest this weekend.

It’s the first time since 2020 and the first at Globe Life Field.

Fan Fest is scheduled on Saturday, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for children, aged 13 and under. Tickets can be purchased online or at the Globe Life Field north ticket office beginning at 8 a.m. Saturday.

The annual event will give fans plenty to do and see at Globe Life Field:

On-field activities such as running the bases, Wiffle ball home run derbies, bullpen speed pitch activation’s and other games for all ages.

Autographs from players and coaches.

A sneak peek at the Rangers and visiting team’s clubhouses.

Photos with Chuck Morgan, the team’s public address announcer.

Texas Rangers 50th Anniversary book signings with Jeff Russell from 11 a.m. to noon and Tom Grieve from 1 to 2 p.m. in the Grand Slam Team store.

Team merchandise, season tickets, promotional items, food and beverage, will all be available for purchase.

A map of parking and the entry gate for the 2023 Texas Rangers Fan Fest. Texas Rangers

A few of the players up for autographs include Jacob deGrom, Ivan Rodriguez, Corey Seager, Nathan Eovaldi, Jonah Heim, Marcus Semien, Martin Perez, Andrew Heaney and Taylor Hearn.

Tickets to autographs are on a first come, first served basis at Fan Fest. Any photo or personalized autographs are not permitted, and players will only sign a limited number of autographs per session.

Fan’s will receive their autograph ticket when in line and are only allowed one autograph per player. The video boards and concourse televisions will post who is signing during each session prior to when that sessions starts.

Free parking is available at Globe Life Field in lots B, C and D. Fan’s will enter Globe Life Field through the north entry when gates open at 9 a.m.