Stephens County, TX

Larry Jack ‘Hondo’ Hudson

Larry “Hondo” Hudson, age 73, of Grandfalls, passed away Saturday, January 28, 2023. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, January 31, at First Baptist Church in Moran with Rev. Luke Spraberry officiating. Interment will follow in the Moran Cemetery under the direction of Morehart Mortuary. Visitation will be held from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., Monday, January 30, at Morehart Mortuary in Albany.
The New Texas Firewood Law Says Burn It Where You Buy It

As the Winter season continues to settle into Texas and the Big Country starts shutting down because of snowy or icy conditions we all try to find ways to stay warm. I will admit from the very start here that, I am the world's worst gatherer of firewood as I well know from my Boy Scout days to always be prepared and gather in advance.
Patricia Kay Roberts

Patricia Roberts, 80, of Breckenridge, passed away at Hendrick Hospice in Abilene on Monday, January 23, 2023, surrounded by her loved ones. Her family will be holding a private memorial service. Patricia Kay Roberts was born on September 8, 1942, in Tulsa, Oklahoma, to Leo and Ida Mae Pennington. She...
McKenna Adams crowned 2023 Buckaroo Queen

On Saturday night, Jan. 28, a crowd of Breckenridge High School students and their family and friends, along with teachers and school staff members, gathered in Bailey Auditorium for the school’s 98th Coronation. McKenna Adams was crowned the 2023 Buckaroo Queen by Great Lord Chamberlain Jerry Lawson, surrounded by the Royal Court.
Icy roads cause tens of crashes across Abilene, Big Country

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Several Abilene and other Big Country agencies have reported multiple vehicle crashes Monday morning due to icy driving conditions. Take a look at this wreckage just north of Ballinger: A KTAB/KRBC crew on-site gathered that, due to the slick road conditions, three vehicles and a boat were involved. This crash happened […]
City approves more than $800,000 bid for the Honey Bee Water Line Replacement Project by Lake Fort Phantom

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Abilene City Council approved a bid of more than $800,000 to the Honey Bee Water Line Replacement Project. The council approved an $828,696 bid to Starks Construction Company. The project is funded by water utility funds for capital improvement projects. The Honey Bee Road Water Line Replacement Project (CB-2320) will […]
Borden Milk building to become senior housing

A historic building is about to undergo significant renovations that will give the property new life, and solve a need for Abilene. The Abilene city council approved rezoning to allow for the construction of a new residential living space in the historic Borden Milk Building on the west side of the city. The outside will remain the same, but renovations will create new residential spaces dedicated to senior citizens. The plans also include adding a one-story building directly across from the existing building.
This Jimmy Tittle-Designed Mid-Century Is Living The Dream In Abilene

Coming in at over 5,000 square feet, this house is huge. The only thing bigger than the square footage? The style. It’s a two-owner home with a storied past. It was constructed for Bill Cree and his wife Amber Cree in 1955. Amber studied architecture at Texas Tech and became enamored with mid-century design. She teamed up with Jimmy Tittle, lead architect at Tittle Luther Loving, to design her dream home.
Abilene restaurant The Local nominated for James Beard Award for Outstanding Hospitality

ABILENE, Texas — Abilene restaurant The Local has been nominated for a James Beard Award for Outstanding Hospitality. The restaurant posted to their social media yesterday, saying, "We're a 2023 James Beard Restaurant and Chef Semifinalist for Outstanding Hospitality. We are absolutely BLOWN AWAY. Thank you for the nomination James Beard Foundation, it’s an incredible honor!"
Abilene area forecast: Monday January 30th

Conditions for this forecast are expected to deteriorate as freezing rain is included through the period and temps will remain very cold through the area. Don’t look for relief till at least by Thursday. For today, clouds all day and a 20% chance of freezing rain by late today. Winds will be light at 10 mph from the north northeast. For tonight, we will see periods of freezing rain, otherwise cloudy skies and a low around 22 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40% and winds will be light from the northeast at 10 mph.
