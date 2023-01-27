Read full article on original website
Winter weather closes local schools, courthouse and some businesses
With some freezing precipitation moving through the area overnight and more predicted throughout the day, some streets and especially overpasses are slick this morning, Jan. 30, prompting the schools, courthouse and some businesses to close. Breckenridge Independent School District announced just before 7 a.m. today that the schools would be...
Larry Jack ‘Hondo’ Hudson
Larry “Hondo” Hudson, age 73, of Grandfalls, passed away Saturday, January 28, 2023. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, January 31, at First Baptist Church in Moran with Rev. Luke Spraberry officiating. Interment will follow in the Moran Cemetery under the direction of Morehart Mortuary. Visitation will be held from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., Monday, January 30, at Morehart Mortuary in Albany.
The New Texas Firewood Law Says Burn It Where You Buy It
As the Winter season continues to settle into Texas and the Big Country starts shutting down because of snowy or icy conditions we all try to find ways to stay warm. I will admit from the very start here that, I am the world's worst gatherer of firewood as I well know from my Boy Scout days to always be prepared and gather in advance.
Abilene Area Weather-Related School & Business Closings & Delays
Here are the Big Country's latest weather-related announcements. If your school, agency, group, or business has a closing or delayed opening to report, please email us.
Patricia Kay Roberts
Patricia Roberts, 80, of Breckenridge, passed away at Hendrick Hospice in Abilene on Monday, January 23, 2023, surrounded by her loved ones. Her family will be holding a private memorial service. Patricia Kay Roberts was born on September 8, 1942, in Tulsa, Oklahoma, to Leo and Ida Mae Pennington. She...
McKenna Adams crowned 2023 Buckaroo Queen
On Saturday night, Jan. 28, a crowd of Breckenridge High School students and their family and friends, along with teachers and school staff members, gathered in Bailey Auditorium for the school’s 98th Coronation. McKenna Adams was crowned the 2023 Buckaroo Queen by Great Lord Chamberlain Jerry Lawson, surrounded by the Royal Court.
Icy roads cause tens of crashes across Abilene, Big Country
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Several Abilene and other Big Country agencies have reported multiple vehicle crashes Monday morning due to icy driving conditions. Take a look at this wreckage just north of Ballinger: A KTAB/KRBC crew on-site gathered that, due to the slick road conditions, three vehicles and a boat were involved. This crash happened […]
Two structure fires occur within a mile radius in north Abilene Sunday morning
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Two buildings have caught on fire Sunday morning in the same area in north Abilene. The first fire occurred before 6:45 a.m. near the intersection of North 11th and Plum. Crews responded to a shed fire and were able to stop the fire before it affected the connected building. The second […]
Breckenridge school board approves four-day school week, starting this Fall
Beginning this Fall, students in Breckenridge schools will go to class just four days a week, rather than the traditional five, after the school board voted unanimously (with one member absent) for the change in a special meeting at noon today, Tuesday, Jan. 24. The details about things such as...
City approves more than $800,000 bid for the Honey Bee Water Line Replacement Project by Lake Fort Phantom
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Abilene City Council approved a bid of more than $800,000 to the Honey Bee Water Line Replacement Project. The council approved an $828,696 bid to Starks Construction Company. The project is funded by water utility funds for capital improvement projects. The Honey Bee Road Water Line Replacement Project (CB-2320) will […]
kacu.org
Borden Milk building to become senior housing
A historic building is about to undergo significant renovations that will give the property new life, and solve a need for Abilene. The Abilene city council approved rezoning to allow for the construction of a new residential living space in the historic Borden Milk Building on the west side of the city. The outside will remain the same, but renovations will create new residential spaces dedicated to senior citizens. The plans also include adding a one-story building directly across from the existing building.
tpr.org
Texas DPS won't enforce a handgun restriction for young adults, memo says
State public safety agents are no longer enforcing a Texas law restricting the possession of handguns for young adults aged 18 to 20, according to an internal memo sent out earlier this month. The memo, obtained by the Dallas Morning News, was sent out Jan. 10 to DPS officers and...
BISD Board of Trustees honored for School Board Appreciation Month
Students, faculty and administrators from the local schools honored the seven members of the Breckenridge Independent School District Board of Trustees at their meeting last week. January is School Board Appreciation Month. “This is School Board Appreciation Month,” Superintendent Bryan Allen said. “And this is the time of the year...
CandysDirt.com
This Jimmy Tittle-Designed Mid-Century Is Living The Dream In Abilene
Coming in at over 5,000 square feet, this house is huge. The only thing bigger than the square footage? The style. It’s a two-owner home with a storied past. It was constructed for Bill Cree and his wife Amber Cree in 1955. Amber studied architecture at Texas Tech and became enamored with mid-century design. She teamed up with Jimmy Tittle, lead architect at Tittle Luther Loving, to design her dream home.
ktxs.com
Abilene restaurant The Local nominated for James Beard Award for Outstanding Hospitality
ABILENE, Texas — Abilene restaurant The Local has been nominated for a James Beard Award for Outstanding Hospitality. The restaurant posted to their social media yesterday, saying, "We're a 2023 James Beard Restaurant and Chef Semifinalist for Outstanding Hospitality. We are absolutely BLOWN AWAY. Thank you for the nomination James Beard Foundation, it’s an incredible honor!"
Son cries, father addresses family in moments after Abilene ‘mattress murder’ trail verdict
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A Taylor County jury delivered a guilty verdict in the 2018 Abilene ‘mattress murder’ trial in the shooting death of Aaron Howard. Although Michael and Johnnie Dee Miller were both on trial, it was only 72-year-old Johnnie Dee who was found guilty in a unanimous decision. More from the trial: On […]
Breckenridge school board to discuss four-day school week at special meeting on Tuesday
At a special meeting scheduled for noon Tuesday, Jan. 24, the Breckenridge Independent School District Board of Trustees will discuss and consider possible action on changing the district’s academic structure to a four-day instructional week. The meeting also will include a discussion and consideration of purchasing structured cabling for...
3 Texas Cities Make List of the Windiest in the United States
Abilene Texas has consistently been on the list of the windiest cities in the United States over the years. But new data has blown the Key City out of the top 11. However, three Texas cities likely to give you super messy hair still make the list. Using NOAA’s National...
bigcountryhomepage.com
Abilene area forecast: Monday January 30th
Conditions for this forecast are expected to deteriorate as freezing rain is included through the period and temps will remain very cold through the area. Don’t look for relief till at least by Thursday. For today, clouds all day and a 20% chance of freezing rain by late today. Winds will be light at 10 mph from the north northeast. For tonight, we will see periods of freezing rain, otherwise cloudy skies and a low around 22 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40% and winds will be light from the northeast at 10 mph.
Cynthia Boyd
Cynthia Boyd, 54, of Breckenridge, Texas, passed January 22, 2023, surrounded by her loved ones. Services are currently pending.
