Comedy shows coming to Albuquerque in 2023
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A lot of laughs are coming to the Duke City in 2023. The following list is subject to change and will be populated as new shows are announced.
January
- January 27 – Fortune Feimster (Kiva Auditorium)
- January 28 – Bill Maher (Kiva Auditorium)
- January 28, 29 – Kristin Lytier (Dry Heat Comedy Club)
February
- February 17,18 – Steven Rogers (Dry Heat Comedy Club)
- February 18 – Willie Barcena (KiMo Theatre)
- February 24 – Stef Darnell (Dry Heat Comedy Club)
- February 25 – Cara Connors (Dry Heat Comedy Club)
March
- March 10 – John Crist (Kiva Auditorium)
- March 10 – Reena Calm (Dry Heat Comedy Club)
- March 17, 18 – Ed Hill (Dry Heat Comedy Club)
