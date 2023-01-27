Comedy shows coming to Albuquerque in 2023

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – For the last two seasons, Wynton Bernard has been a fan-favorite for the Albuquerque Isotopes. He is now moving on however, as he has signed with the Toronto Blue Jays organization. Bernard joined the Sports Desk to talk about his next chapter and reflect on his time in Albuquerque.

