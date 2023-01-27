ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sinton, TX

Boxing competition coming soon to Coastal Bend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A special event is coming to the Richard M. Borchard Regional Fairgrounds February 18. Reyna Promotions will host 'Battle in The City', featuring professional fighters across multiple weight classes. Middleweight fighter, Mark Beuke grew up in the Coastal Bend and trains at Corpus Christi Boxing...
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
Kleberg-Kenedy County Junior Livestock Show underway this week

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Another weekend, another livestock show!. This weekend's edition of our Domingo Live Livestock Roundup takes us to Kingsville, where the Kleberg-Kenedy County Junior Livestock Show is set to take place. KKCJLS Queen's Contest Chair Michelle Dupont and 2023 Senior Queen Sarah Dupont joined us live...
KINGSVILLE, TX
Newly appointed Texas General Land Office Commissioner visits Corpus Christi

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Newly appointed Texas General Land Office Commissioner Dawn Buckingham toured Corpus Christi's spill response warehouse on the city's westside. Buckingham viewed several watercrafts that have been dispatched to oil and hazmat spills throughout the Coastal Bend since Hurricane Harvey -- including the most recent spill this past Christmas Eve.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
Congrats to the 2023 Y Women in Careers Winners!

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — We've said it once, we'll say it again:. YWCA Corpus Christi CEO and President Nancy Wesson-Dodd joined us live to announce this year's winning group of Y Women in Careers, of which three reportedly work in male-dominated industries. The 2023 Y Women in Careers:. Kelly...
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
Gov. Abbott set to visit Corpus Christi next week

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Gov. Greg Abbott will be making a stop in Corpus Christi next week. The governor will join the Parent Empowerment Coalition at Annapolis Christian Academy next Tuesday, Jan. 31. from 6-7 p.m. Abbott has made education one of his top priorities this year and will...
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
One mother's journey magnifies importance of OBGYN's

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Due to a shortage of OBGYN's, expectant mothers are struggling to book appointments. Jacqueline Lopez spoke with 3NEWS as she discussed her journey and explained the importance of prenatal care, only magnifying the significance that obstetricians serve for moms. Lopez would have been celebrating her...
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
Corpus Christi, TX
Corpus Christi local news

