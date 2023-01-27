Read full article on original website
Bill Miller BBQ has a secret menu. Have you tried any of these special items?Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Has Whataburger changed since it was acquired by an out-of-state corporation?Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Man killed after violent dispute with 54-year-old woman in Corpus ChristiEdy ZooCorpus Christi, TX
This Portland football star is giving away millionsAsh JurbergPortland, TX
Logan Borchardt leads state-ranked Bishop in runaway win over Robstown
Junior guard Logan Borchardt scored a game-high 18 points to lead Bishop to a runaway 56-20 road win over Robstown on Friday night, as the state-ranked Badgers won their eight straight game and remained unbeaten against District 31-4A competition
Bishop girls and boys basketball sweep Robstown
ROBSTOWN, Texas — Click the video above for Friday night high school basketball highlights as the Bishop Badgers remained in first place in the district standings with road wins over Robstown.
Boxing competition coming soon to Coastal Bend
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A special event is coming to the Richard M. Borchard Regional Fairgrounds February 18. Reyna Promotions will host 'Battle in The City', featuring professional fighters across multiple weight classes. Middleweight fighter, Mark Beuke grew up in the Coastal Bend and trains at Corpus Christi Boxing...
Kleberg-Kenedy County Junior Livestock Show underway this week
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Another weekend, another livestock show!. This weekend's edition of our Domingo Live Livestock Roundup takes us to Kingsville, where the Kleberg-Kenedy County Junior Livestock Show is set to take place. KKCJLS Queen's Contest Chair Michelle Dupont and 2023 Senior Queen Sarah Dupont joined us live...
Flour Bluff ISD addresses need for teachers during late night board meeting
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — As much of the state continues to face a deficit in teachers in the classroom, leaders in Flour Bluff Independent School District are working to figure out ways to help fill those difficult to fill positions within their own district. One strategy the district is...
Lake CC Kid Fish kicks off Texas State Parks 100th celebration
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The 31st annual Kid Fish event was a huge success at lake Corpus Christi. The history of kid-fish goes a long way with the park as kids from the ages 5 to 12 were able to fish for stocked rainbow trout for one hour. Participants...
Direction to Success: Paid internships while in high school get students ready for careers
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Emerging Professionals Internship Program (EPIP) provides high school students with real workforce training and experience through paid internships with businesses in Corpus Christi and the surrounding area. This year-long program is designed to help high school students with an interest in high demand careers...
Corpus Christi ISD high school expo gives middle schoolers a chance to plan their future
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — On Wednesday, middle school students in Corpus Christi ISD can head over to the High School Expo and get a jump on learning what career path they may be interested in studying. Tuesday morning, students with the Audio/Visual class at Carroll High School joined First...
Newly appointed Texas General Land Office Commissioner visits Corpus Christi
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Newly appointed Texas General Land Office Commissioner Dawn Buckingham toured Corpus Christi's spill response warehouse on the city's westside. Buckingham viewed several watercrafts that have been dispatched to oil and hazmat spills throughout the Coastal Bend since Hurricane Harvey -- including the most recent spill this past Christmas Eve.
Mi Gente: The life and career of statistical miracle Carlos Valdez
He was born in the 50s in one of the poorest barrios in Corpus Christi. Now, Carlos Valdez is one of the most successful Hispanic legal professionals in the city.
Snoop Dogg gives shoutout to iconic Corpus Christi man
Ronnie is well-known across the Corpus Christi area. He recently caught the attention of rapper Snoop Dogg.
Congrats to the 2023 Y Women in Careers Winners!
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — We've said it once, we'll say it again:. YWCA Corpus Christi CEO and President Nancy Wesson-Dodd joined us live to announce this year's winning group of Y Women in Careers, of which three reportedly work in male-dominated industries. The 2023 Y Women in Careers:. Kelly...
San Patricio-Aransas County A&H Show sees record turnout for Special Show
SINTON, Texas — Thursday was a big day for hundreds of kids at the San Patricio County Fairgrounds. They took part in the annual Special Show in the San Patricio and Aransas County A&H Show. It saw kids from around the area show goats and lambs. They ranged in age from elementary school to high school age.
Nickelodeon star Josh Peck speaking at TAMUK Tuesday evening
KINGSVILLE, Texas — Former Nickelodeon star Josh Peck will make an appearance at Texas A&M University-Kingsville on Tuesday evening. The actor, comedian and content creator will speak at the Jones Auditorium as part of the university’s lectureship series at 7 p.m.. The event is free and open to...
Gov. Abbott set to visit Corpus Christi next week
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Gov. Greg Abbott will be making a stop in Corpus Christi next week. The governor will join the Parent Empowerment Coalition at Annapolis Christian Academy next Tuesday, Jan. 31. from 6-7 p.m. Abbott has made education one of his top priorities this year and will...
Bishop CISD teacher resigns after allegations of improper relationship with student; police investigating
BISHOP, Texas — A Bishop CISD teacher has resigned after being accused of having an improper relationship with a student, according to the Bishop Police Department. The department has opened an investigation into the teacher, who has not been identified. "Their assisting with technical evidence collection," said Bishop Police...
FREE TACOS! Favor's 'Chief Taco Officer' giving away breakfast tacos in Corpus Christi Wednesday morning
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — All you have to say is "free tacos" and (most) Texans will come running. Wednesday morning, Corpus Christi residents can get two free breakfast tacos each at Chaco's Tacos from 8-11 a.m. Favor Delivery's Chief Taco Officer, Chris Flores, has teamed up with taqueria's across...
Corpus Christi Boxing Club offers unique ways to battle Parkinson's Disease
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Rock Steady Boxing program has been around for more than six years at Corpus Christi Boxing Club, helping people overcome the physical and mental effects of the disease. To be a boxer means you have to be tough, and for people living with Parkinson's...
Kleberg County Livestock Show brings community together for over 70 years
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — As Nueces County wraps up their livestock show, Kleberg County is set to begin theirs. Harrel's Pharmacy is one of many businesses in the community that benefit from the economic boom the livestock show brings. "You plan ahead and buy merchandise to have on hand...
One mother's journey magnifies importance of OBGYN's
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Due to a shortage of OBGYN's, expectant mothers are struggling to book appointments. Jacqueline Lopez spoke with 3NEWS as she discussed her journey and explained the importance of prenatal care, only magnifying the significance that obstetricians serve for moms. Lopez would have been celebrating her...
