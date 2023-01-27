Read full article on original website
valleynewslive.com
NDHP promotes trooper to sergeant
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The North Dakota Highway Patrol announced one of their own has been promoted to sergeant and will be stationed in Jamestown, ND. Sgt. Nathaniel King will start his new position on Feb. 1. King graduated from the highway patrol academy in early 2014 and...
gowatertown.net
Unlicensed daycare provider in North Dakota charged with murder, abuse
CARRINGTON, N.D. (KFGO) – A Carrington woman, running an unlicensed daycare in Carrington, has been charged with the murder of an infant and the abuse of another child. The Foster County State’s Attorney says on Sept. 26, 2022, first responders were called to Patricia Wick’s house for an unresponsive 5-month-old boy.
valleynewslive.com
Minnesota man dead after snowmobile crash
WELLS COUNTY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Minnesota man is dead after a snowmobile crash near the town of Bowdon, ND in Wells County. The Highway Patrol says the body of a 67-year-old man from Jackson, Minnesota was found around 5 p.m. on January 25. There are no details...
6 North Dakota Cities With A Bedbug Outbreak Right Now
You probably grew up with your parents telling you, "sleep tight and don't let the bed bugs bite." Bedbugs were a common occurrence in America back in the early 1900s. They were then mostly eradicated with the advanced use of pesticides for a good share of the century. As more and more immigrants moved to America from third-world countries in the late 1900s and the early 20th century, we have once again seen a bed bug explosion in America.
