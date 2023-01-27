Read full article on original website
Social Security Benefit Cuts Coming
Inflation has reduced the value of social security benefits to recipients. But there will be further cuts in the long run. Experts say the increasing needs of seniors are burdening small benefit reserves. Americans are living longer because of lower lifestyle risks. Life expectancy was 47 years in 1900 and it was 76 in 2021.
WALA-TV FOX10
Playing God: Medical staff accused of placing DNRs on patients without family knowledge
InvestigateTV - Chuck Milne remembers his big sister, Leona, who always struggled to fit in. “It was like a little girl trying to be somebody big and grown up,” Milne said. “But, you could still see the child, the angelic part.”. Milne said Leona was born with a...
Scrubs Magazine
Delay in Care Leaves Singer Paralyzed
A Texas hospital has been ordered to pay millions of dollars in damages after a delay in treatment caused a woman’s spinal cord injury to turn into paralysis. The judgment ruled that the hospital likely could’ve prevented the injury if the patient had been treated in a timely manner.
KevinMD.com
ICU nurse of 33 years speaks out on the harsh reality of corporate hospitals
I wasn’t supposed to hear this, but I did. It sealed the deal for me. It was one of the reasons I had to finally leave my true love: ICU nursing. After 33 years as an ICU nurse, I knew it was time to go. I used to feel...
CNBC
Medicare users still have time to change, drop 2023 Advantage Plan coverage. What to know
Roughly 29.1 million people are enrolled in Medicare Advantage Plans. Each year from Jan. 1 through March 31, those beneficiaries can switch to another Advantage Plan or drop their current one altogether. Here's what to be aware of if you consider making a change. For Medicare beneficiaries enrolled in an...
studyfinds.org
Toxic office: 1 in 5 employees hate their work environment, 1 in 3 don’t trust HR department
BERKELEY, Calif. — What’s fueling America’s “Great Resignation”? A new poll suggests that many workers simply aren’t happy where they’re currently working. Moreover, nearly as many employees say their current workplace is toxic and they can’t trust the people they work for.
Massive Nursing Diploma Fraud Uncovered: Over 7,600 People Duped
Twenty-five recruiters and school officials from five states were charged with participating in a scheme to sell fraudulent nursing diplomas, according to the Department of Health and Human Services Office of the Inspector General and law enforcement.
Senior Caregiving Costs and Siblings: A Growing Concern
According to journalist Bruce Horovitz and AARP.org, "Jaclyn Strauss has four words of advice for siblings who want to share the costs of parental caregiving: play to your strengths."
Remote work hasn't actually saved Americans much time — they're mainly just working more
US workers working from home save just under an hour a day by not having to commute, one of the lowest amounts of time saved among 27 countries.
bhbusiness.com
Senators Call Out Aetna, Anthem BCBS, Humana, United Healthcare for Mental Health ‘Ghost Networks’
A bipartisan group of senators has called out large payers for their mental health “ghost networks,” which provide an inaccurate list of in-network providers. “Ghost networks” often list providers no longer in-network, accepting patients, or having closed their practice. The lawmakers noted that ghost networks could lead to mental health access issues and make it challenging for patients to find in-network providers.
44% of working age households ‘behind on or struggling with housing costs’
More than two in five (44%) working age households reported being either behind on or struggling with housing-related costs in November, according to a think tank.The proportion of those who have fallen behind or are struggling has jumped from 26% during the depths of the coronavirus pandemic in January 2021, according to the Resolution Foundation’s figures.The latest survey found that while 6% of working age households had fallen behind on their housing costs in November last year, a further 38% had met their costs, but struggled.The Foundation suggested that while the Covid-19 crisis worsened housing stress, the current cost-of-living crisis...
allnurses.com
Ultimate Guide to Nursing Leadership Skills
Specializes in Workforce Development, Education, Advancement. Has 25 years experience. Have you ever considered becoming a nurse leader? It's a specialty area of nursing that requires education, skills, and the desire to lead others and make a difference. You might not even consider it a true specialty; however, not just anyone can step into a leadership role and thrive.
sippycupmom.com
A Step-by-step Guide To Becoming A Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA)
A certified nursing assistant (CNA) is a member of the healthcare industry who offers patients and residents in assisted living, independent living, nursing homes, hospitals, and other healthcare institutions primary nursing care and assistance. They provide patient care by bathing, taking vital signs, feeding, and assisting with daily activities. The medical staff includes doctors, nurses, physical therapists, and CNAs. An excellent way to enter the nursing business without spending years in college getting a degree is by becoming a certified nurse assistant (CNA). Here is the step-by-step guide to becoming a nursing assistant and working in your dream workplace.
Increase monthly income through side business online
Increase monthly income through side business online. With a side business, you can make extra money and work from home. It's a great way to earn extra income if you're already self-employed or if you have a small business and want to expand. However, starting up your own side business can be stressful because there are so many variables that come into play. If you're planning on starting one or thinking about doing so, then here are some tips on how it could benefit your life:
allnurses.com
Can you give an opioid without a Dr's order?
Specializes in Tele, ICU, Staff Development, Freelance Writer. Has 30 years experience. Can you give an opioid without a Dr signing off on it? I say no but my co-worker says yes. I just don't understand if the Dr hasn't signed it than how can I legally give that? Instead, I offered Tylenol which had a Drs order. Did I do the wrong thing?
Narcity
BC Public Service Is Hiring For A Ton Of Jobs Right Now & You Can Make Over $100K
One of Canada's Top 100 Employers has over 500 open job postings right now — and some of them pay seriously well. BC Public Service is filling positions across multiple departments, including Citizens' Services, education, Ministry of Forests and more. If you're thinking of changing up your career in...
ValueWalk
Entry Level Mortgage Underwriter: How To Become A Certified Mortgage Underwriter
Do you want to pursue a career in mortgage underwriting, but you don’t have enough experience? You are at the right place. You will need an entry-level job or internship to become a mortgage underwriter with zero experience. Another way is to get training as a loan officer first or complete your certification from NAMU (National Association of Mortgage Underwriters).
cancerhealth.com
Time for a New Treatment for My Lung Cancer
About a year ago, after I had come back from the brink, I asked my oncologist what was the longest she had seen anyone stay on Alimta without progression. She said five years. That was my target, I decided. I wanted to make it five years or more. I lasted fourteen months.
A Decluttering Plan for Success in 2023
Groundhog Day is February 2, this is the perfect day to remember special tasks like replacing batteries in smoke detectors, changing filters in air purifiers, and cleaning paper clutter!
MedicalXpress
Financial coaching for parents in clinics yields higher attendance at their kids' well-child health care visits
Implementing financial coaching for parents of infants in a pediatric primary care setting reduced missed well-child care visit rates by half and significantly improved receipt of vaccinations at a timely age, according to a new community-partnered pilot study led by UCLA researchers. The study, published in Pediatrics, is the first...
