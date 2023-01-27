ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

C. Heslop

Social Security Benefit Cuts Coming

Inflation has reduced the value of social security benefits to recipients. But there will be further cuts in the long run. Experts say the increasing needs of seniors are burdening small benefit reserves. Americans are living longer because of lower lifestyle risks. Life expectancy was 47 years in 1900 and it was 76 in 2021.
Scrubs Magazine

Delay in Care Leaves Singer Paralyzed

A Texas hospital has been ordered to pay millions of dollars in damages after a delay in treatment caused a woman’s spinal cord injury to turn into paralysis. The judgment ruled that the hospital likely could’ve prevented the injury if the patient had been treated in a timely manner.
bhbusiness.com

Senators Call Out Aetna, Anthem BCBS, Humana, United Healthcare for Mental Health ‘Ghost Networks’

A bipartisan group of senators has called out large payers for their mental health “ghost networks,” which provide an inaccurate list of in-network providers. “Ghost networks” often list providers no longer in-network, accepting patients, or having closed their practice. The lawmakers noted that ghost networks could lead to mental health access issues and make it challenging for patients to find in-network providers.
OREGON STATE
The Independent

44% of working age households ‘behind on or struggling with housing costs’

More than two in five (44%) working age households reported being either behind on or struggling with housing-related costs in November, according to a think tank.The proportion of those who have fallen behind or are struggling has jumped from 26% during the depths of the coronavirus pandemic in January 2021, according to the Resolution Foundation’s figures.The latest survey found that while 6% of working age households had fallen behind on their housing costs in November last year, a further 38% had met their costs, but struggled.The Foundation suggested that while the Covid-19 crisis worsened housing stress, the current cost-of-living crisis...
allnurses.com

Ultimate Guide to Nursing Leadership Skills

Specializes in Workforce Development, Education, Advancement. Has 25 years experience. Have you ever considered becoming a nurse leader? It's a specialty area of nursing that requires education, skills, and the desire to lead others and make a difference. You might not even consider it a true specialty; however, not just anyone can step into a leadership role and thrive.
sippycupmom.com

A Step-by-step Guide To Becoming A Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA)

A certified nursing assistant (CNA) is a member of the healthcare industry who offers patients and residents in assisted living, independent living, nursing homes, hospitals, and other healthcare institutions primary nursing care and assistance. They provide patient care by bathing, taking vital signs, feeding, and assisting with daily activities. The medical staff includes doctors, nurses, physical therapists, and CNAs. An excellent way to enter the nursing business without spending years in college getting a degree is by becoming a certified nurse assistant (CNA). Here is the step-by-step guide to becoming a nursing assistant and working in your dream workplace.
Arachna Arora

Increase monthly income through side business online

Increase monthly income through side business online. With a side business, you can make extra money and work from home. It's a great way to earn extra income if you're already self-employed or if you have a small business and want to expand. However, starting up your own side business can be stressful because there are so many variables that come into play. If you're planning on starting one or thinking about doing so, then here are some tips on how it could benefit your life:
allnurses.com

Can you give an opioid without a Dr's order?

Specializes in Tele, ICU, Staff Development, Freelance Writer. Has 30 years experience. Can you give an opioid without a Dr signing off on it? I say no but my co-worker says yes. I just don't understand if the Dr hasn't signed it than how can I legally give that? Instead, I offered Tylenol which had a Drs order. Did I do the wrong thing?
Narcity

BC Public Service Is Hiring For A Ton Of Jobs Right Now & You Can Make Over $100K

One of Canada's Top 100 Employers has over 500 open job postings right now — and some of them pay seriously well. BC Public Service is filling positions across multiple departments, including Citizens' Services, education, Ministry of Forests and more. If you're thinking of changing up your career in...
ValueWalk

Entry Level Mortgage Underwriter: How To Become A Certified Mortgage Underwriter

Do you want to pursue a career in mortgage underwriting, but you don’t have enough experience? You are at the right place. You will need an entry-level job or internship to become a mortgage underwriter with zero experience. Another way is to get training as a loan officer first or complete your certification from NAMU (National Association of Mortgage Underwriters).
cancerhealth.com

Time for a New Treatment for My Lung Cancer

About a year ago, after I had come back from the brink, I asked my oncologist what was the longest she had seen anyone stay on Alimta without progression. She said five years. That was my target, I decided. I wanted to make it five years or more. I lasted fourteen months.

