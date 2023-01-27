ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Comments / 0

Related
WISH-TV

Hospitals balk at Indiana lawmakers’ plan to lower health care costs

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indiana lawmakers on Tuesday said hospitals already had their chance to lower costs, and it’s now the state’s turn. A Republican-backed bill on health care costs targets several hospital practices. It would prohibit noncompete clauses that prevent physicians from moving to another practice elsewhere...
INDIANA STATE
lakeshorepublicradio.org

Senate committee passes bill to boost public health system, but challenges remain

Senate lawmakers took their first step Wednesday aimed at dramatically improving Indiana’s public health system. But a committee hearing also revealed the challenges that lay ahead. The legislation, SB 4, is largely compromised of recommendations from Gov. Eric Holcomb's Public Health Commission, which finished a two-year study of the...
INDIANA STATE
Indiana Capital Chronicle

Mental health help clears House; throwing stars legalized for recreation in Senate

The Indiana House on Tuesday unanimously approved a major mental health proposal to ensure people experiencing mental health crises get treatment in local hospitals, not prisons or jails. Several other key bills also passed, clearing a major hurdle, and now move to the opposite chamber. Jails and correctional facilities have long been the state’s largest […] The post Mental health help clears House; throwing stars legalized for recreation in Senate appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
INDIANA STATE
WTHR

Indiana AG reaches $66.5M settlement with Centene over pharmaceutical costs

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana's attorney general reached a multi-million dollar settlement with a healthcare services company for allegedly overcharging the state's Medicaid program. Attorney General Todd Rokita announced the $66.5 million settlement with Centene Corp., which was accused of overcharging Indiana's Medicaid program for pharmaceutical costs while providing pharmacy services.
INDIANA STATE
warricknews.com

Indiana to begin dropping ineligible Medicaid members April 30

Hundreds of thousands of Hoosiers who have received their health coverage through Indiana Medicaid amid the COVID-19 pandemic will begin to be removed from the state's Medicaid rolls April 30 if they no longer meet standard eligibility guidelines. The Indiana Family and Social Services Administration (FSSA) recently confirmed the upcoming...
INDIANA STATE
wbiw.com

Attorney General Todd Rokita wins $66.5 million settlement with major healthcare company following allegations of overcharging

INDIANA – Attorney General Todd Rokita today announced a $66,496,758 settlement on behalf of the State of Indiana to resolve allegations against Centene Corp., a major healthcare services company. The allegations include claims that Centene, in the course of providing pharmacy services, overcharged Indiana’s Medicaid program for pharmaceutical costs....
INDIANA STATE
WTHR

Bill holding landlords accountable passes Indiana House

INDIANAPOLIS — Many Hoosiers living in rental properties owned by negligent landlords could soon see relief. State representatives passed a bill to hold those landlords accountable. Some Hoosiers have also advocated for change. “It doesn’t feel like tenants have a lot of power," said Dominiaca Hudson. Hudson used...
INDIANA STATE
Indiana Capital Chronicle

Indiana lawmakers want to crack down on data privacy. What about license plate readers?

State lawmakers are prioritizing multiple bills in the current legislative session that seek to increase data privacy and give Hoosiers more say over how their personal information is stored. But Republican legislators remain reluctant to enact policy around increasingly common surveillance technology like license plate readers used by law enforcement.  The Indiana State Police (ISP) […] The post Indiana lawmakers want to crack down on data privacy. What about license plate readers? appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
INDIANA STATE
Indiana Capital Chronicle

Bill seeks to prevent federal takeover of Indiana air pollution program

Indiana’s air pollution permitting program is low on money, edging toward violation of the federal Clean Air Act — and a potential U.S. Environmental Protection Agency takeover. And it’s because air pollution is decreasing. Lawmakers hope to head EPA action off with a bill allowing the state agency responsible to raise its fees. But Senate […] The post Bill seeks to prevent federal takeover of Indiana air pollution program appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
INDIANA STATE
wrtv.com

Lawmakers discuss what's in place in Indiana to address police misconduct in the wake of Tyre Nichols

INDIANAPOLIS — In Indiana and across the country, there are renewed calls for police reform in the wake of the death of Tyre Nichols. "I was horrified. I thought how could we have officers of the same race treat someone with no humanity?" said Representative Robin Shackleford. "What are we doing here in Indiana that would prevent us from having that same type of interaction happen?"
INDIANA STATE
inkfreenews.com

Supportive Housing Teams Include Kosciusko And Marshall County Organizations

INDIANAPOLIS — Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch, Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority and Corporation for Supportive Housing have announced the five teams selected to participate in the 2023 Indiana Supportive Housing Institute. The teams, which include organizations from Kosciusko and Marshall counties, were selected through a competitive process. Each...
MARSHALL COUNTY, IN
Yahoo!

Polk school district pays former equity officer $52,000 to settle discrimination complaint

Carol Wynn-Green worked for the state of Florida for nearly 26 years and for Polk County Public Schools for more than 10. She was expecting to retire there. But in 2021, the 52-year-old equity and compliance analyst, whose job was to investigate allegations of inequities, began to suspect that sexism was at play within her own department. She said a male colleague with less seniority and fewer qualifications was given a 3% raise and a higher position while she and two other women in her department were left stagnant.
POLK COUNTY, FL
lakeshorepublicradio.org

Bill creating statewide energy plan passes Indiana House

A bill that aims to create a statewide energy plan passed the state House on Monday. HB 1007 requires the state agency that oversees utilities — the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission — to consider five things in most of its decisions: reliability, affordability, resiliency, stability and environmental sustainability.
INDIANA STATE
KISS 106

Proposed Indiana Bill Brings Up Furries in School AGAIN

Should Teens Be Allowed to Wear Whatever They Want?. One of the best (or tricky) parts of being an adolescent and navigating those hormonal teenage years, is discovering your own style along with your likes and dislikes. Even I can recall my different phases through those formative years ranging from wearing pink with girly make-up choices to my all-black emo days where only punk rock music was good music. As an adult, I still carry those different identities molded together into one, making me the well-rounded person that I like to think I am today.
INDIANA STATE
WOWO News

Property Taxes See Significant Increases Across Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (NETWORK INDIANA): If you own a home in Indiana then you have likely noticed that your property taxes have gone way up. By how much varies on where you live and the local economic situation, but according to a study by the Association of Indiana Counties, Hoosiers are paying about 16-percent more in property taxes on average. Farmers are also paying about 16-percent more.
INDIANA STATE
laportecounty.life

Community Healthcare System leads Northwest Indiana in cancer care

Featured Image: CyberKnife team: Community Healthcare System’s CyberKnife S7 team includes Andrej Zajac, MD, medical director and radiation oncologist; Santosh Kar, medical physicist and radiation safety officer; Nickie Rollins, radiation therapist; Stacy Millsap, radiation therapist; Roberto Gonzalez, director of Imaging Services, St. Catherine Hospital; Jacqueline Katz, director Radiation Oncology and Medical Physics; and Leo Correa, CEO, St. Catherine Hospital.
INDIANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy