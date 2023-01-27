Read full article on original website
Related
WISH-TV
Hospitals balk at Indiana lawmakers’ plan to lower health care costs
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indiana lawmakers on Tuesday said hospitals already had their chance to lower costs, and it’s now the state’s turn. A Republican-backed bill on health care costs targets several hospital practices. It would prohibit noncompete clauses that prevent physicians from moving to another practice elsewhere...
lakeshorepublicradio.org
Senate committee passes bill to boost public health system, but challenges remain
Senate lawmakers took their first step Wednesday aimed at dramatically improving Indiana’s public health system. But a committee hearing also revealed the challenges that lay ahead. The legislation, SB 4, is largely compromised of recommendations from Gov. Eric Holcomb's Public Health Commission, which finished a two-year study of the...
wdrb.com
Public health, first responders support Indiana governor's proposal to increase public health spending
CLARK COUNTY, Ind. (WDRB) -- Indiana's governor wants to bolster spending by hundreds of millions of dollars for the state's public health services. Gov. Eric Holcomb wants to spend nearly $350 million over the next two years for public health programs. The governor’s plan would direct $100 million in the...
Mental health help clears House; throwing stars legalized for recreation in Senate
The Indiana House on Tuesday unanimously approved a major mental health proposal to ensure people experiencing mental health crises get treatment in local hospitals, not prisons or jails. Several other key bills also passed, clearing a major hurdle, and now move to the opposite chamber. Jails and correctional facilities have long been the state’s largest […] The post Mental health help clears House; throwing stars legalized for recreation in Senate appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
Indiana AG reaches $66.5M settlement with Centene over pharmaceutical costs
INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana's attorney general reached a multi-million dollar settlement with a healthcare services company for allegedly overcharging the state's Medicaid program. Attorney General Todd Rokita announced the $66.5 million settlement with Centene Corp., which was accused of overcharging Indiana's Medicaid program for pharmaceutical costs while providing pharmacy services.
warricknews.com
Indiana to begin dropping ineligible Medicaid members April 30
Hundreds of thousands of Hoosiers who have received their health coverage through Indiana Medicaid amid the COVID-19 pandemic will begin to be removed from the state's Medicaid rolls April 30 if they no longer meet standard eligibility guidelines. The Indiana Family and Social Services Administration (FSSA) recently confirmed the upcoming...
wbiw.com
Attorney General Todd Rokita wins $66.5 million settlement with major healthcare company following allegations of overcharging
INDIANA – Attorney General Todd Rokita today announced a $66,496,758 settlement on behalf of the State of Indiana to resolve allegations against Centene Corp., a major healthcare services company. The allegations include claims that Centene, in the course of providing pharmacy services, overcharged Indiana’s Medicaid program for pharmaceutical costs....
lakeshorepublicradio.org
Youth climate activists – once again – urge the Indiana legislature to study climate solutions
Youth climate activists are trying again to create a state climate task force. They gathered with lawmakers, environmental groups, solar advocates and others on Wednesday to rally for climate action in Indiana. Rahul Durai is a junior at West Lafayette Junior-Senior High School and co-leads the statewide youth climate group...
Bill holding landlords accountable passes Indiana House
INDIANAPOLIS — Many Hoosiers living in rental properties owned by negligent landlords could soon see relief. State representatives passed a bill to hold those landlords accountable. Some Hoosiers have also advocated for change. “It doesn’t feel like tenants have a lot of power," said Dominiaca Hudson. Hudson used...
WISH-TV
Marian University, health provider try to combat Indiana nursing shortage
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indiana Hospital Association estimates Indiana will need 5,000 more nurses by 2031 to meet the needs of the state. That means Indiana needs to educate or recruit 625 additional nurses each year over the next eight years to have enough by the beginning of 2031.
Indiana lawmakers want to crack down on data privacy. What about license plate readers?
State lawmakers are prioritizing multiple bills in the current legislative session that seek to increase data privacy and give Hoosiers more say over how their personal information is stored. But Republican legislators remain reluctant to enact policy around increasingly common surveillance technology like license plate readers used by law enforcement. The Indiana State Police (ISP) […] The post Indiana lawmakers want to crack down on data privacy. What about license plate readers? appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
Bill seeks to prevent federal takeover of Indiana air pollution program
Indiana’s air pollution permitting program is low on money, edging toward violation of the federal Clean Air Act — and a potential U.S. Environmental Protection Agency takeover. And it’s because air pollution is decreasing. Lawmakers hope to head EPA action off with a bill allowing the state agency responsible to raise its fees. But Senate […] The post Bill seeks to prevent federal takeover of Indiana air pollution program appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
wrtv.com
Lawmakers discuss what's in place in Indiana to address police misconduct in the wake of Tyre Nichols
INDIANAPOLIS — In Indiana and across the country, there are renewed calls for police reform in the wake of the death of Tyre Nichols. "I was horrified. I thought how could we have officers of the same race treat someone with no humanity?" said Representative Robin Shackleford. "What are we doing here in Indiana that would prevent us from having that same type of interaction happen?"
inkfreenews.com
Supportive Housing Teams Include Kosciusko And Marshall County Organizations
INDIANAPOLIS — Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch, Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority and Corporation for Supportive Housing have announced the five teams selected to participate in the 2023 Indiana Supportive Housing Institute. The teams, which include organizations from Kosciusko and Marshall counties, were selected through a competitive process. Each...
Yahoo!
Polk school district pays former equity officer $52,000 to settle discrimination complaint
Carol Wynn-Green worked for the state of Florida for nearly 26 years and for Polk County Public Schools for more than 10. She was expecting to retire there. But in 2021, the 52-year-old equity and compliance analyst, whose job was to investigate allegations of inequities, began to suspect that sexism was at play within her own department. She said a male colleague with less seniority and fewer qualifications was given a 3% raise and a higher position while she and two other women in her department were left stagnant.
lakeshorepublicradio.org
Bill creating statewide energy plan passes Indiana House
A bill that aims to create a statewide energy plan passed the state House on Monday. HB 1007 requires the state agency that oversees utilities — the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission — to consider five things in most of its decisions: reliability, affordability, resiliency, stability and environmental sustainability.
Proposed Indiana Bill Brings Up Furries in School AGAIN
Should Teens Be Allowed to Wear Whatever They Want?. One of the best (or tricky) parts of being an adolescent and navigating those hormonal teenage years, is discovering your own style along with your likes and dislikes. Even I can recall my different phases through those formative years ranging from wearing pink with girly make-up choices to my all-black emo days where only punk rock music was good music. As an adult, I still carry those different identities molded together into one, making me the well-rounded person that I like to think I am today.
Children from at least 40 Native American tribes forced to attend residential school in Indiana
WABASH COUNTY, Ind. — An ongoing investigation into the grounds of a former residential school for Native American children has uncovered the scope of how many tribes were impacted by at least one of the institutions in Indiana. The Indiana Department of Natural Resources discovered at least 40 Native...
WOWO News
Property Taxes See Significant Increases Across Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (NETWORK INDIANA): If you own a home in Indiana then you have likely noticed that your property taxes have gone way up. By how much varies on where you live and the local economic situation, but according to a study by the Association of Indiana Counties, Hoosiers are paying about 16-percent more in property taxes on average. Farmers are also paying about 16-percent more.
laportecounty.life
Community Healthcare System leads Northwest Indiana in cancer care
Featured Image: CyberKnife team: Community Healthcare System’s CyberKnife S7 team includes Andrej Zajac, MD, medical director and radiation oncologist; Santosh Kar, medical physicist and radiation safety officer; Nickie Rollins, radiation therapist; Stacy Millsap, radiation therapist; Roberto Gonzalez, director of Imaging Services, St. Catherine Hospital; Jacqueline Katz, director Radiation Oncology and Medical Physics; and Leo Correa, CEO, St. Catherine Hospital.
Comments / 0