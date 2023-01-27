ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health Highlights: Jan. 27, 2023

By Ernie Mundell
 3 days ago

Is your gas stove making you sick? Experts weigh in. About 13% of childhood asthma in the United States can be attributed to gas stove use, a new study says. Experts warn that the full health implications of the stoves have not yet been addressed by science. Read more

Updated booster shots, not original COVID vaccines, should be standard: FDA panel. Dispensing with original shot gives the unvaccinated better protection, the agency advisors said. They deferred any vote on making COVID vaccination an annual event, however, saying more research was needed. Read more

Risks for heart failure rise in rural America. Living in rural areas upped the chances of the degenerative condition by 19%; for Black men in rural parts, the risk jumped 34%, the data showed. Read more

FDA says no to regulating CBD like a supplement. However, Congress needs to create new rules for the marijuana derivative, the agency said. Read more

The United States was already facing a critical shortage of teachers before COVID-19 brought the world to a screeching halt; the pandemic only exacerbated the problem. To address this, many states are testing out alternative programs that loosen the requirements for obtaining teaching licensure, including considering sufficient education or internship experience in lieu of sitting for and passing a qualification exam. Some criticize these loopholes for supposedly degrading the quality of public education. However, there are a variety of potential benefits that come with introducing...
CHEYENNE — Members of the House of Representatives killed an anti-discrimination bill addressing required COVID-19 vaccinations, mask wearing and testing on third reading. House Bill 66 was voted down 32-29-1, following the passage of an amendment widely debated by representatives Monday morning. The amendment was brought forward by Rep. Barry Crago, R-Buffalo, as a backup plan for hospitals if federal funds were withheld as a result of the bill. It...
MONDAY, Jan. 30, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- The pandemic has reached a “transition point,” the World Health Organization (WHO) said Monday. Still, that doesn’t mean the public health emergency of international concern (PHEIC) designation declared by the WHO in January 2020 is over yet. The organization’s International Health Regulations Emergency Committee met last week to discuss COVID-19, saying in a statement released Monday that it urged WHO to propose “alternative...
MONDAY, Jan. 30, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- Many adults with epilepsy have agoraphobia, or a fear of public places, new research suggests. That impacts quality of life and is something doctors should include in other screening that looks for anxiety or depression, the investigators said. "We know that agoraphobia can lead to delays in patient care because of a reluctance to go out in public, which includes appointments with health...
WASHINGTON — House Oversight and Accountability Committee Chair James Comer on Monday previewed his priorities for this Congress, which he says will include a heavy focus on the handling of classified documents, the origins of the COVID-19 virus, and what he described as possible “influence peddling” by Hunter Biden. The Kentucky Republican addressed reporters and the public at the National Press Club in Washington, D.C., taking audience questions and vowing to lead a “substantive committee.” ...
MONDAY, Jan. 30, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- Living in a U.S. state where recreational weed is legal does not appear to increase the average adult’s risk of succumbing to “reefer madness,” a new study of twins has determined. An adult living in a “legal” state is not more likely to develop any sort of substance abuse disorder than their twin residing in a state where marijuana remains outlawed, researchers found. ...
MONDAY, Jan. 30, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- Treatments for gum disease may have little benefit for heavy smokers, new research shows. The study findings suggest the need to rethink treatment of the common gum disease periodontitis, according to researchers from Aarhus University in Denmark. “To our surprise, we could see that the disease had actually grown worse in some parameters in the hardest-hit group, despite the fact that this particular...
(The Center Square) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food and Nutrition Service will invest $25 million into three states to encourage people on food assistance to buy more fruits and vegetables. The incentive pilot program would encourage people receiving what used to be called food stamps the ability to buy "healthy foods by providing a coupon, discount, gift card, bonus food items or extra funds when they buy specific foods, such as fruits and vegetables." ...
- State(s) that use this alternative: New Mexico, Montana, Maine, and Wisconsin Citing the prohibitive costs—around $700 total in New Mexico, for example—of taking multiple licensure tests to become a teacher, these states only require testing to teach elementary-level reading. Additionally, in Wisconsin, alternative ways of obtaining a teaching license aim to help fill gaps in subject areas lacking educators, such as the STEM fields. Candidates must have a bachelor's degree but can then prove their teaching competency via practical work experience. In Montana and New Mexico, candidates can choose to complete a non-content-specific portfolio in lieu of taking a test. Additionally, prospective teachers in Montana can also skip the test if they had a 3.0 GPA or higher while completing teaching-related coursework.
