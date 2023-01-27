Read full article on original website
Related
msn.com
'You're An Embarrassment': Kimberly Guilfoyle Gets Backlash For Making Fun Of The FBI's Skills When Raiding President Joe Biden's Home For Documents
Kimberly Guilfoyle tried to crack a joke, but it didn't go over well with some of her followers. On Thursday, January 26, the TV personality, 53, uploaded a photo of two kids in play cards with the caption, "THE FBI PREPARING TO RAID THE BIDEN RESIDENCE." Guilfoyle, who is engaged...
Footage from attack on Paul Pelosi released by authorities
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 27 (Reuters) - San Francisco authorities released video footage on Friday of former U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband, Paul Pelosi, being struck by an intruder's hammer as police rushed into their home to stop the attack.
Jan. 6 rioter who put his feet on desk in Pelosi’s office is convicted on all counts
WASHINGTON — An Arkansas man who was photographed during the Jan. 6 riot with his feet on a desk in then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office was found guilty on all counts Monday after brief jury deliberations. Richard Barnett faced eight charges stemming from the insurrection in 2021, including...
Paul Pelosi video shows hammer attack after police arrive
Video footage showing the attack on Paul Pelosi in San Francisco on Oct. 28 has been released Friday by a California court. David DePape has pleaded not guilty.
Pelosi has 'absolutely no intention' of watching hammer attack on husband after video's release
Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) responded to the release of police body camera footage of the attack on her husband Paul Pelosi by saying she has no plans to view it.
Putin Aide Issues Warning: 'Wrath of God' Awaits US If It Pursues Prosecution Of Russia In War Court
A top Russian diplomat warned the U.S. in July 2022 against proceeding with efforts to bring the country before an international war court. 'Wrath Of God:' Dmitry Medvedev, the deputy secretary of Russia's Security Council, said the U.S. may have to face the "wrath of God" if it helps set up an international tribunal to investigate Russia's action in Ukraine, the Associated Press reported.
Paul Pelosi Attack Video Release Leaves Democrats Fearing the Worst
The hammer assault has led to unfounded conspiracy theories about former Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband, and any footage may in time be manipulated.
Accused January 6 rioter who put his boot on Pelosi's desk testifies that he regrets calling her a 'biatch'
"I probably shouldn't have put my feet on the desk," Richard "Bigo" Barnett said during testimony on Thursday.
Police Release Body Camera Video Of Attack On Paul Pelosi
The former House speaker's husband was attacked in their San Fransisco home in October.
Paul Pelosi Attacker Regrets Not Getting 'More of Them' in Ominous Call
"It's my own fault. No one else is to blame," David DePape said on Friday. "I should have come better prepared."
Video of Paul Pelosi attack made public
Video footage of the attack on Paul Pelosi, the husband of former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, was made public on Friday. The big picture: The move comes after a coalition of 13 news organizations had pushed for the release of evidence in the case of David DePape, the suspect accused of attacking Paul Pelosi, NBC News reported.
Daily Beast
Security Footage of Paul Pelosi Attack Puts Trump’s Conspiracy to Bed
A 911 call, security footage, and dramatic body-cam video capturing the infamous hammer attack on Rep. Nancy Pelosi’s husband Paul Pelosi were finally made public Friday, disproving a slew of ridiculous right-wing conspiracy theories that abounded after the attack in October. Newly released security footage showed alleged attacker David...
Release of Paul Pelosi home invasion videos ordered by judge
When will the Paul Pelosi videos be released? Who is David DePape? San Francisco body camera footage of Paul Pelosi home invasion.
‘Bakersfield BS’: Schiff, Swalwell, Omar blast McCarthy over committee removals
A trio of Democratic House members targeted by Speaker Kevin McCarthy for removal from their committee assignments defended themselves on Sunday from claims that they are unfit to serve on the congressional panels, with one blasting the California Republican's efforts as “Bakersfield BS."
Judge orders release of video of attack on Nancy Pelosi's husband
Sacramento — Footage of the attack on former U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband will be released to the public after a judge on Wednesday denied a request from prosecutors to keep it secret.San Francisco Superior Court Judge Stephen M. Murphy ruled there was no reason to keep the footage secret, especially after prosecutors played it in open court during a preliminary hearing last month, according to Thomas R. Burke, a San Francisco-based lawyer who represented CBS News, The Associated Press and a host of other news agencies in their attempt to access the evidence. The San Francisco District Attorney's...
Russian Politician Calls for Nuclear Strike on United States
"There is no other way to talk to these fools," State Duma member and former military commander Andrey Gurulyov said.
Comments / 0