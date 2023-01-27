ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Of The Attack On Nancy Pelosi's Husband Shows The Moment The Alleged Attacker Hits Him With A Hammer

By Clarissa-Jan Lim
buzzfeednews.com
 3 days ago
Related
Anthony James

Donald Trump Gets Another Lawsuit - See The Crime He Allegedly Committed In Italy

The Durham Investigation, led by John Durham, was originally tasked with examining the origins of the Russia investigation and determining if there was any misconduct on the part of government officials. However, the recent revelation that the investigation expanded to include a criminal probe into Trump's financial dealings has raised eyebrows. This is because it seems to indicate that the investigation may have gone beyond its original scope and may have had a different objective altogether.
buzzfeednews.com

A Woman’s TikTok About Getting A Pedicure Showed The Unexpected Ways Surviving A Mass Shooting Affects Everyday Life

Ellen Davis captioned her TikTok, “sorry if this is too niche,” but, unfortunately, it wasn’t at all. The 24-year-old wedding photographer from Southern California has a scar on her leg from crawling over broken glass as she fled the mass shooting at the Route 91 Harvest music festival in Las Vegas in October 2017. In her TikTok, she captured just one of the ways her traumatic experience comes up in everyday life. The video shows her getting a pedicure; overlaid text describes how the pedicurist asked if the scar was from a car accident.
LAS VEGAS, NV
buzzfeednews.com

A Man Threw A Molotov Cocktail At A New Jersey Synagogue

A man in a ski mask threw a Molotov cocktail at a synagogue in New Jersey early Sunday, an incident police are now investigating as a bias crime. Surveillance footage shows the suspect, clad in all-black clothing, outside Temple Ner Tamid in Bloomfield, New Jersey, just after 3 a.m. He is seen lighting the Molotov cocktail, hurling it at the building's entrance, and then running away.
BLOOMFIELD, NJ
buzzfeednews.com

The News You Missed From The Weekend

Children of Taliban members, dressed in military uniforms, hold weapons as they walk on a snow-covered street in Kabul, Afghanistan, on January 29, 2023. This is an excerpt from Incoming, BuzzFeed News’ morning newsletter dedicated to making sense of this chaotic world we live in. Join the club. Tyre...
MEMPHIS, TN

