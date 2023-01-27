Video Of The Attack On Nancy Pelosi's Husband Shows The Moment The Alleged Attacker Hits Him With A Hammer

Read full article on original website
Star NFL Player Suffers Significant InjuryOnlyHomersSan Francisco, CA
Person Rushed To Hospital After Amtrak Train Crashes Into Their Vehicle In OaklandWestmont Community NewsOakland, CA
Dave’s Hot Chicken Opens New Location in OaklandMadocOakland, CA
Oakland Police Searching for Missing Pontiac ManOlive BarkerPontiac, MI
Contra Costa Hopeful For A Fututre With Fair Housing And Integrated CitiesVince MartellacciContra Costa County, CA
buzzfeednews.com
In A Chilling Interview With A Californian Radio Station, Paul Pelosi's Attacker Said He Was Sorry He Didn't Injure More People
In a bizarre and chilling interview with a California radio station, the man accused of striking Nancy Pelosi's husband Paul with a hammer described himself as a patriot attempting to overturn tyranny and apologized for not attacking more Democrats. "Now that you have all seen the bodycam footage, I have...
Trump Responds to Paul Pelosi Attack Video
The former president previously called the violent attack on Pelosi "a terrible thing."
Friend of charged officer describes conversation they had about Nichols' death
CNN's Nick Valencia reports on the arrest of 5 Memphis police officers charged in the death of Tyre Nichols and speaks with Bennie Cobb, a family friend of one of the officers.
Biden Caught Donating Boxes of Classified Documents to the University of Delaware
On Sunday, Maria Bartiromo reported during a Fox News Sunday Morning Futures segment that there are 1,850 boxes filled with classified documents that President Joe Biden donated to his home state's university.
abovethelaw.com
Trump Lawyer Alina Habba Brags About All The Courtroom Winning. No, She Will Not Be Taking Questions At This Time.
Fresh off being fined a million dollars and called out by a federal judge for abusive, bad faith litigation, Alina Habba is back on air to assure the MAGA faithful that he is winning BIGLY. The former president is doing so much winning he’s actually sick of it, Habba explained...
Jim Jordan Confronted With Trump Campaign's Link to Russian Oligarch
The GOP lawmaker recently urged Democrats to join Republicans in a newly formed subcommittee tasked to investigate the "weaponization" of the federal agencies.
Donald Trump Gets Another Lawsuit - See The Crime He Allegedly Committed In Italy
The Durham Investigation, led by John Durham, was originally tasked with examining the origins of the Russia investigation and determining if there was any misconduct on the part of government officials. However, the recent revelation that the investigation expanded to include a criminal probe into Trump's financial dealings has raised eyebrows. This is because it seems to indicate that the investigation may have gone beyond its original scope and may have had a different objective altogether.
buzzfeednews.com
A Woman’s TikTok About Getting A Pedicure Showed The Unexpected Ways Surviving A Mass Shooting Affects Everyday Life
Ellen Davis captioned her TikTok, “sorry if this is too niche,” but, unfortunately, it wasn’t at all. The 24-year-old wedding photographer from Southern California has a scar on her leg from crawling over broken glass as she fled the mass shooting at the Route 91 Harvest music festival in Las Vegas in October 2017. In her TikTok, she captured just one of the ways her traumatic experience comes up in everyday life. The video shows her getting a pedicure; overlaid text describes how the pedicurist asked if the scar was from a car accident.
buzzfeednews.com
A Man Threw A Molotov Cocktail At A New Jersey Synagogue
A man in a ski mask threw a Molotov cocktail at a synagogue in New Jersey early Sunday, an incident police are now investigating as a bias crime. Surveillance footage shows the suspect, clad in all-black clothing, outside Temple Ner Tamid in Bloomfield, New Jersey, just after 3 a.m. He is seen lighting the Molotov cocktail, hurling it at the building's entrance, and then running away.
buzzfeednews.com
The News You Missed From The Weekend
Children of Taliban members, dressed in military uniforms, hold weapons as they walk on a snow-covered street in Kabul, Afghanistan, on January 29, 2023. This is an excerpt from Incoming, BuzzFeed News’ morning newsletter dedicated to making sense of this chaotic world we live in. Join the club. Tyre...
