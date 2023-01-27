Video Of The Attack On Nancy Pelosi's Husband Shows The Moment The Alleged Attacker Hits Him With A Hammer

Ellen Davis captioned her TikTok, “sorry if this is too niche,” but, unfortunately, it wasn’t at all. The 24-year-old wedding photographer from Southern California has a scar on her leg from crawling over broken glass as she fled the mass shooting at the Route 91 Harvest music festival in Las Vegas in October 2017. In her TikTok, she captured just one of the ways her traumatic experience comes up in everyday life. The video shows her getting a pedicure; overlaid text describes how the pedicurist asked if the scar was from a car accident.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 3 HOURS AGO