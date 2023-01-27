Read full article on original website
KTLO
Rock goes through windshield of bus carrying MH girls’ wrestling team
The Mountain Home High School girls’ wrestling team dealt with a little bit of a scare Saturday morning. The Lady Bombers were traveling to Sherwood for the Class 5A State Duals at Sylvan Hills High School when a giant rock went through the windshield of the bus. Mountain Home...
KTLO
Mountain Home among schools closed Monday
The Mountain Home School District is among the schools being closed on Monday due to winter weather. Mountain Home is joined by Gainesville, Dora, Thornfield, West Plains, Hollister, Branson and Ava in closing their campuses. Mountain Home Christian Academy will also close its campus, but Monday will be an AMI...
bransontrilakesnews.com
Boxcar Willie remembered at Branson Centennial Museum
The children of legendary Branson entertainer Boxcar Willie gave a presentation about their father’s life and legacy at the Branson Centennial Museum on Tuesday, Jan. 17. Larry Martin, who performed for years as Boxcar Willie, Jr., and his sister Lorrie Brown shared stories about growing up as Boxcar’s children, his fierce dedication to his fans, and his love of America and his fellow veterans.
KYTV
1 shot near Springfield’s Glendale High School
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police say a man was shot while walking near Glendale High School in Springfield on Saturday. Officers responded to a shots fired call around 7 p.m. Witnesses say around 10 to 15 shots were fired. Police say a man showed up at a hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound around 8:30 p.m.
Ozarks schools, offices, services closed today
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — In addition to many schools in the area being closed due to inclement weather and icy conditions, many government and organization offices will be closed. All of the schools in the Springfield Public School system are closed today. Other closures include: This list will be updated as more offices and services announce […]
Out-of-state crews assist with power outages
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Work to restore power continues three nights after a winter storm rolled through the Ozarks. Thousands of homes in southern Missouri and northern Arkansas are still sitting in the dark on Friday. “We’re standing at 4,100 that are out of power,” said CEO of North Arkansas Electric Cooperative Mel Coleman. “About 2,000 […]
ksgf.com
Local For Less Ozarks: MoMo Sushi & Grill
Thank you for visiting Local For Less Ozarks. We’ve worked out deals with some of our area’s best businesses to give you half-off gift certificates & event tickets – That’s right, 50% off food, entertainment, and more!. This week we have half-priced, $50 gift cards, to...
KYTV
Nixa City Council approves rezoning for area at Main-Tracker Rd. to build apartments
NIXA, Mo. (KY3) - Contentious zoning issues are common in any town that has regulations on what can be built and where. Springfield has certainly had its share lately ranging from changes requested at University Heights and Galloway to a coffee business winning the right to build on Sunshine in a heavy-traffic area across from an elementary school.
KTLO
Fire damages barn west of golf course
A fire Thursday morning caused damage to a barn just west of Big Creek Golf and Country Club. No injuries were reported from the blaze at 3558 Highway 62 West. According to a report from the Mountain Home Fire Department, the alarm came in just after 8. Ten personnel were on the scene for nearly an hour with an engine company, two tankers and three support vehicles, and six other firefighters were on standby.
bransontrilakesnews.com
WonderWorks Branson hosting annual Homeschool Days
WonderWorks Branson is giving homeschool families the opportunity to experience their attraction at a discounted rate. Throughout the months of January and February, WonderWorks is hosting their annual winter Homeschool Days. Homeschool guests can receive admission tickets for only $12 per person, plus tax, before 2 p.m. “Homeschool Days are...
KTLO
More snow to come Tuesday night
Snow has started falling in the Twin Lakes Area, and there is more to come. A winter storm warning is in effect for north central Arkansas until 6 Wednesday morning, for Ozark, Taney and Douglas counties in southern Missouri until 9 Wednesday morning and for Howell County in southern Missouri until noon Wednesday.
KTTS
Watch Out For Slick Spots Tonight, Monday
(KTTS News) — Slick spots are expected to be a problem across the Ozarks tonight and Monday morning. Freezing drizzle and snow has been reported. There were several slide offs and crashes reported Sunday afternoon in Springfield. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until 9 a.m. Monday for...
Ozarks First.com
The subdued opulence of this $3M Missouri mansion
OZARK, Mo. – You’re never far away from peace and quiet in Missouri. Seclusion and serenity are usually a short drive away. About 16 miles south of Springfield is a 30-acre estate hidden in the trees that has cliff-side views of the Finley River and the surrounding valley.
Gunshots reported outside Glendale High School in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Springfield Public Schools issued a statement Saturday, January 28 at around 8:30pm. The school district said gunshot sounds were reported outside near Glendale High School. Glendale was hosting a speech and debate tournament with students from multiple schools, according to the statement. No one was injured and officers are investigating the scene. […]
fox5ny.com
Missouri farmer traps 'crazy-looking cat' that turns out to be wild African serval
AVA, Mo. - A Missouri family has seen some strange things prowl on their farmland in the Ozark Mountains, but discovering a wild African cat was a first. The Turpentine Creek Wildlife Refuge in Eureka Springs, Arkansas, received an email on Jan. 17 from a farmer in Ava, Missouri, that he had caught an African serval in a live trap. He told the sanctuary that the cat had been meandering on his property for about 6 months.
KYTV
Winter weather causing several crashes around Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Freezing drizzle, sleet, and snow has led to roads, bridges, and overpasses becoming slick and hazardous. The National Weather Service issued a Winter Weather Advisory for several counties in the Ozarks. It lasts from 4 p.m. on Sunday to 9 a.m. on Monday. Springfield Public Works tells KY3 that crews will begin treating bridges and hills and that Springfield roads were treated yesterday to help with conditions for Sunday.
KTLO
Area woman injured in 1-vehicle accident, charged with DWI
An Ozark County woman suffered moderate injuries in a one-vehicle accident Friday afternoon in Howell County. Thirty-three-year-old Jessica Wallace of Dora was transported by ambulance to Ozarks Healthcare in West Plains. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Wallace was traveling on Missouri Route CC. She was nearly a mile...
Deadly accident after truck loses control in Avoca
A driver was killed after losing control of a truck this morning in Avoca.
KTTS
Charges Filed In Deadly Springfield Crash
(KTTS News) — Greene County prosecutors have filed charges in connection with a fatal crash in Springfield two years ago. Investigators said Gary Calhoun, Jr. ran a red light in his pickup and hit an SUV, which then hit a semi. The crash happened near Glenstone and Cherry in...
