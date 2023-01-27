Read full article on original website
Prior Design VW ID. Buzz embellishes the electric box with attitude
We imagine that after the Volkswagen ID. Buzz gets here in 2024, the revived bus is going to seed a fertile aftermarkett ecosystem. The tuner shoots are already showing in Europe, Germany's Ququq showing a camping kit called the BusBox-4, Alpincamper its full-on camper conversion, Norway's Zyrus Engineering showing a carbon fiber aero kit design, and Germany's Irmscher leaning into a Fast & Furious look. Staying in Germany, Prior Design is more known for the addenda it designs for supercars, but has turned its eye on the ID. Buzz. The reborn Bulli being effectively a spartan rectangle, there's not much to be done for tuning and not much needs to be done. The Prior kit in that case is mostly linear embellishments, starting with a front lip spoiler and extended carbon fiber corners for the diamond grille.
Renault partners with R-Fit to show off EV-converted classics
Renault has partnered with French EV converter R-Fit to show off R-Fit's upcoming electrified classic Renaults. The electric cars will be shown at Renault's booth at the vintage auto show Rétromobile. R-Fit will be offering conversions for three of Renault's most famous economy cars from the past century: the...
The ravishing Genesis X Convertible Concept is going into production
The Genesis X Concept 2+2 grand tourer that debuted in March 2021 began as an internal design exercise. We said then that Genesis needs to build it. Over the next 18 months, we were treated to follow-ups in the X Speedium Coupe Concept, a shooting brake with more accommodations made for back-seaters, and the X Convertible Concept shown at last year's L.A. Auto Show. Seeing the droptop variant was like finding a gorgeous new example of a species going extinct, the Genesis (conceptually) replenishing an ecosystem that once included the Mercedes-Benz S-Class convertible and Jaguar XK but is now down to the BMW 8 Series, and will soon see the return of the Maserati GranCabrio. Now Automotive News has been told by Peter Lanzavecchia, chairman of Genesis' national dealer advisory council, that the X Convertible Concept is going into production.
Audi Grandsphere concept reportedly going into production as the next A8
The next-generation Audi A8 will borrow several key styling cues and features from the GrandSphere concept, according to a recent report. The luxurious sedan will land in showrooms in a couple of years as an electric sedan with a spacious interior and a long list of tech features. Built on...
BMW recalls certain i4 and iX models due to faulty external noise generators
BMW is recalling 3,431 electric vehicles because the sound generator used when backing up might fail. Specifically, certain examples of the 2022-2023 BMW i4 eDrive40 (1,988 vehicles) and 2022-2023 BMW iX xDrive50 (1,443 vehicles) are being recalled. BMW says the external artificial noise generator control unit “may, sporadically, experience a...
Barrett-Jackson rundown: 2024 GMC Hummer EV, Colin Powell's Corvette and more
The echoes of the last hammer fall at Barrett-Jackson's Scottsdale Auction have disappeared into the Arizona night, as have the record crowds and the traffic jams. During the Super Saturday charity auctions, three main attractions drove onto the dais for bidding:. Late U.S. Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff...
2024 Mazda CX-90 three-row SUV revealed, with your choice of inline-6 or PHEV
Mazda's first product using its new rear-drive-biased platform and range of plug-in hybrid and inline-six engines is the CX-60 SUV. But it's not coming to America. For us, the automaker is leading with the three-row 2024 Mazda CX-90. And compared with the CX-9 that it effectively replaces, the new Mazda CX-90 is bigger, more powerful, more efficient and more luxurious.
Alpha Motor finally working on a Wolf pickup prototype
Alpha Motor impressed much of the car world a couple of years ago with its clean, vaguely retro-styled EVs. But then the company just kept releasing renderings of all sorts of different models. More and more, and there wasn't much sign of actual running and driving vehicles. The company eventually showed a full-size design buck, but again, it didn't seem to be anything more than a pretty model. But that may be changing now that Alpha has partnered with UHI Group, a prototyping and low-volume manufacturer.
Mercedes-Benz updates GLE-Class with new PHEV for 2024
The 2024 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class has been updated for 2024, though it's difficult to tell on the surface. It does have tweaked front and rear fascias, and the interior has the new steering wheel with touch-sensitive controls. But all the noteworthy updates are buried deeper with powertrain revisions and feature changes, the biggest of which is the GLE 400 e 4Matic plug-in hybrid.
Tesla has growing competition in China — these are the most popular electric SUV challengers
China is the biggest market for electric cars in the world and a crucial region for Tesla, the world leader in battery-powered car sales. But the country's electric vehicle market is ripe with competition from established automakers and startups alike. Although the Tesla Model Y was the second-best-selling electrified SUV in China in 2022, lots of other models are making things difficult for Elon Musk.
Tesla and Ford's EV price cuts make no sense, Bank of America says
Tesla kicked off 2023 by slashing the price of its vehicles by as much as 20%, and this week Ford did the same for its electric Mustang Mach-E model range. Neither move made much sense, according to Bank of America, though Tesla still holds a near-term advantage, the bank analysts said.
Toyota reportedly planning performance-oriented Prius GRMN
High on the list of sentences we never thought we'd write is this: Toyota is planning a sportier evolution of the Prius with modifications such as a performance-tuned suspension system, according to a recent report. The model could make its debut in Japan by the end of 2024. While nothing...
VinFast lowers VF 8 prices, increases range, which changes maybe nothing
Nascent EV automaker VinFast is spending January trying to find its feet in the rapidly shifting U.S. market, some of the wobbles self-inflicted. After bringing a first batch of VF8 crossovers to the West Coast in December, reservation holders were informed every unit on the cargo ship was a previously unheard of "limited release" variant called the City Edition set aside "for VinFirst Pioneer customers only." In a letter to expectant shoppers, VinFast said City Edition came with a 179-mile range instead of the 260-mile or 277-mile range promised in April last year. Not only that, the automaker delayed its battery subscription program that was going to cost $169 per month for the VF 8 and give customers unlimited miles. New pricing for the VF8 was $56,700 for the City Edition Eco, the City Edition Plus starting at $63,700, and a base VF 8 Eco starting at $60,200 whenever it arrives. All those prices include the $1,200 destination fee. A California-only lease program starts at $519 a month.
Junkyard Gem: 1984 Toyota Van LE
Toyota made tons of yen selling various members of the LiteAce/TownAce van family in Japan, starting in the early 1970s, and sales of the an Americanized version of the MasterAce Surf began here in the 1984 model year (just in time to compete with Chrysler's then-new minivans). Because Toyota was already selling the Hilux pickup truck as the Toyota Truck, it made sense to call the MasterAce the Toyota Van, and that's what we've got for today's Junkyard Gem: a first-year Van LE with just about every possible factory option, found in a self-service yard just south of Denver.
New Jeep 2.0-liter turbo four makes more power, better fuel economy
Last November, Jeep debuted its new Global Medium Engine (GME) family 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine in the 2023 Compass. Out went the 2.4-liter naturally aspirated four-cylinder Tigershark with 177 horsepower and 172 pound-feet of torque, in came the GME 2.0-liter making 200 hp and 221 lb-ft. The mill is a detuned version of the engine also powering the 2023 Jeep Cherokee and the 2023 Dodge Hornet. In the Cherokee, the turbo four makes 271 hp and 268 lb-ft, the Hornet comes in a whisper behind at 268 hp with the same torque. In the two Jeeps, product planners eliminated the front-wheel drive Compass and Cherokee trims with the new engine's intro, but we finally have some EPA fuel economy ratings to compare what's left over.
Future Classic: 1999-2002 Saab 9-3 Viggen
Given the company’s now-defunct status, you could argue that all Saabs are future classics. Even the final round of cars from the era of General Motors ownership deserve their place in history. Seriously, how hot was the last 9-5? Handsome design and quirky features were hallmarks of the Saab...
2023 Hyundai Ioniq 6 EPA range revealed, maxes out at 361 miles
Official EPA figures are out for the 2023 Hyundai Ioniq 6, and Hyundai beat the estimates provided last year at the Los Angeles Auto Show. The longest-range Ioniq 6 is the SE RWD Long Range trim with the base 18-inch wheels, and it’s officially rated for 361 miles on a full charge (Hyundai’s original estimate was approximately 340 miles). That’s a massive boost in range — 58 miles — versus its platform mate, the Ioniq 5. You can thank aerodynamics for that big uptick, as the Ioniq 6 is rocking a 0.22 coefficient of drag. The Ioniq 5 sits at a 0.29.
2024 Cadillac Lyriq finally adds a leather interior
Ready for more news on the Cadillac Lyriq? Cadillac giveth and taketh away with its luxury electric crossover, inserting a new entry-level Tech trim into the lineup that lowers the model's starting price that, as a commenter noted, paradoxically omits a lot of tech. GM Authority reports exterior color options and interior choices will also grow. Inside, Perforated Inteluxe seating available in either Noir or Sky Cool Gray has been Hobson's choice up to now — "Inteluxe" being fancy code for fake leather — contrasted with Dark Ash Cluster open-pore trim. The 2024 Lyriq Tech will be stuck with non-perforated black leatherette and genuine aluminum trim. Two new Nappa leather interiors will suit buyers with larger budgets ready to splurge on the top-shelf Luxury 3 and Sport 3 trims. The $3,990 Nappa Leather Package is said to include perforated front- and second-row seats, leather on the upper instrument panel, doors, and armrests, Dark Ash wood trim, and illuminated tread plates. Color choices will be Oxford Stone with Garnet accents or Juniper with Sky Cool Gray accents.
There's a reason Dodge Hornet GT lags behind Jeep Compass for fuel economy
The 2023 Dodge Hornet is third in the trio of Stellantis' compact crossovers taking advantage of the Hurricane4 engine, a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-pot that also powers the new 2023 Jeep Compass and 2023 Jeep Cherokee. We wrote about fuel economy figures for the two Jeeps a few days ago. The Environmental Protection Agency is ready with the fuel economy numbers for the Hornet GT, the platform sibling of the Compass rated at 21 miles per gallon in the city, 29 on the highway, and 24 combined. Compared to the Compass, the Hornet gets three fewer miles per gallon across the board even with an additional cog in its nine-speed automatic transmission compared to the eight-speed auto in the Compass. However, the Hornet has a lot more power, the engine making 268 horsepower and 271 pound-feet of torque in the Dodge, a which is 68 more ponies and 50 more pound-feet than the Jeep.
Haas previews 2023 Formula One livery ahead of new car reveal
North Carolina-based Haas will compete in the 2023 season of Formula One with a new car. While the team isn't ready to completely unveil the model yet, it previewed the livery designed for it by showcasing it on a digital rendering of the racer it competed with during the 2022 season.
