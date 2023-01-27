ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocean County, NJ

Cocaine Dealer Pleads Guilty

By Chris Lundy
 3 days ago
OCEAN COUNTY – A Manalapan man caught in a four-month investigation pleaded guilty to dealing cocaine, police said.

At his March 24 sentencing, Mark Kelber, 45, is facing a ten-year term.

His arrest came as part of “Operation Checkmate,” in which police from a number of agencies tracked down suspects in three networks that brought more than three kilograms of cocaine every week into Ocean, Monmouth, and Middlesex counties, police said. Kelber was one of 24 people arrested.

Police made a court-authorized search of his home on October 26, 2021, where they seized approximately 265 grams of cocaine and $24,325.

