Two Lottery Winners Splitting Half A Million Dollars

FREEHOLD – Two tickets matched all five numbers of the Jersey Cash 5 jackpot from the January 26 drawing, the New Jersey Lottery Commission reported.

One ticket was bought at R & R Convenience Store, 25 Broad Street, Freehold; and the other was bought at Jackpocket, 355 Warwick Turnpike, Hewitt.

The winning numbers were: 05, 14, 19, 30 and 32 and the XTRA number was: 02.

The jackpot was $493,936, meaning each ticket is worth $246,968.

The retailers will receive a bonus check for $2,000 for selling the winning tickets.