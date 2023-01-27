ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Freehold Township, NJ

Two Lottery Winners Splitting Half A Million Dollars

By Chris Lundy
Jersey Shore Online
Jersey Shore Online
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2G7Qgw_0kTbizP000
Photo by Chris Lundy

FREEHOLD – Two tickets matched all five numbers of the Jersey Cash 5 jackpot from the January 26 drawing, the New Jersey Lottery Commission reported.

One ticket was bought at R & R Convenience Store, 25 Broad Street, Freehold; and the other was bought at Jackpocket, 355 Warwick Turnpike, Hewitt.

The winning numbers were: 05, 14, 19, 30 and 32 and the XTRA number was: 02.

The jackpot was $493,936, meaning each ticket is worth $246,968.

The retailers will receive a bonus check for $2,000 for selling the winning tickets.

