Westerfield says DJJ reforms a priority for remainder of legislative session
Addressing issues in Kentucky’s Department of Juvenile Justice system and juvenile detention centers will be a priority for state Senator Whitney Westerfield of Christian County as lawmakers return to Frankfort next week for the remainder of the 2023 session. The Republican accuses leadership in the Kentucky Justice Cabinet and...
Quarles makes stop in Christian County
Kentucky Commissioner of Agriculture and Republican candidate for governor Ryan Quarles made a stop Tuesday morning at the Christian County Courthouse as he promotes the Ag-Tag program. It allows Kentuckians who have a farm tag on their truck to donate $10 and Quarles says most of the money benefits youth...
Applications open for Hopkinsville City Diplomat program
Hopkinsville Mayor J.R. Knight Jr. is accepting applications for the City of Hopkinsville’s fifth City Diplomat Program. According to a news release, adult residents of Christian County and business owners interested in participating in the program are encouraged to apply. Becoming a City Diplomat gives citizens the opportunity to learn how to make municipal government work for them, gain knowledge of local government, and have the opportunity to support their community through service, promotion and volunteerism.
White Drive Motors & Steering to expand in Christian County
White Drive Motors & Steering in Christian County is looking to expand their operations, investing $16 million and creating 25 full-time jobs. According to a news release from Governor Andy Beshear’s Office, the manufacturer of orbital motors and hydraulic steering units will make a nearly 13,000 square foot addition to its 124,000-square-foot facility in Christian County. The project is moving production of the gearset, known as “the heart of the unit,” to Kentucky, transferring the company’s intended production operations from Parchim, Germany, to Bill Bryan Boulevard in Hopkinsville.
Warren County Deputy Jailer arrested, on administrative suspension
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Warren County Deputy Jailer was arrested Monday, Jan. 30 on several charges. Kevin Schmidt, 26, of Bowling Green, was charged with first-degree wanton endangerment, first-degree unlawful imprisonment, tampering with physical evidence, impersonating a peace officer and fourth-degree assault. According to court records, Bowling Green...
Judge Rules To Modify Bond In Drug Overdose Death Case
A Christian County Circuit Court judge granted a motion to modify the bond in the case of a Hopkinsville man charged in connection to a drug overdose death. Seth Henderson is charged with second-degree complicity of manslaughter and first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance – Carfentanil or Fentanyl derivatives in the death of 23-year Corbin Bowling of Crofton who died of a drug overdose in early 2021.
Sumner County Slayings: Judge rules in Michael Cummins hearing on competency
As the man accused of killing 8 people in Westmoreland awaits trial, a Judge has ruled in a recent motions hearing.
Probation denied for man who shot at woman on Evergreen Park Drive
Probation was denied Wednesday morning in Christian Circuit Court for a man who fired a gun toward a woman on Evergreen Park Drive in May of last year and who previously pled guilty to his role in gang recruitment. Nineteen-year-old Jacquan Redd of Hopkinsville fired a gun at a woman...
Former FUMC daycare worker looking to have sentence, conviction vacated
One of the former workers convicted for child abuse at the First United Methodist Church daycare is looking to have her conviction overturned. Nina Morgan—who was found guilty by a jury of one count of third-degree criminal child abuse, a misdemeanor—is being represented by defense attorney Aaron Baker as she goes through the appeal process. Baker informed Special Judge Brian Wiggins in Muhlenberg County Circuit Court Monday that since Circuit Judge John Atkins was recused by the Kentucky Supreme Court from presiding over the case, he believes it shows that some of his rulings should not stand, including his decision for Morgan to serve a 12-month sentence. A jury had been unable to come to an agreement on a sentence for Morgan.
JSH Officials Introduce ‘Smart Knee’ Procedure In Hopkinsville
In 2021, officials with Jennie Stuart Health and its Medical Center made a gamble on the future — introducing a “robotic surgical assistant,” or ROSA, to help the hospital’s lauded Orthopaedics team with knee replacements, joint repair and the ever-long battle against arthritis. Fast forward nearly...
Police Investigate Two Reports Of Forgery In Hopkinsville
Authorities are investigating two separate incidents reported to police Monday where checks were cashed with forged signatures. Hopkinsville Police say someone forged a man’s signature on a $221 check on January 23rd and cashed it. In a separate report, a woman reported two checks totaling $145 that someone had...
Most schools call off in-person classes Tuesday
The forecast for a wintery mix of freezing rain and sleet prompted most schools in Christian County to call off classes for Tuesday. Christian County Public Schools, Heritage Christian Academy and Saints Peter and Paul Catholic School all announced Monday afternoon that they will be closed Tuesday for in-person learning while following plans for non-traditional instruction.
Community groups receive more than $100,000 from Season of Giving campaign
Planters Bank reported Monday that it contributed approximately $103,000 combined to 12 community organizations that were selected for the bank’s Season of Giving campaign over the Christmas holiday. The bank’s financial donations matched the value of items for those organizations that individuals brought to Planters Bank branches in Western...
Travel Conditions ‘Not Ideal’ In Trigg, Christian Counties
For the remainder of Tuesday — and perhaps into midday Wednesday — several roads in south western Kentucky will be difficult to navigate, as a dangerous wintry mix, overcast skies and cooler-than-expected temperatures have created unfavorable traveling conditions. Trigg County Emergency Management Director David Bryant noted that there...
Campus Police bust APSU student Samuel Grigg with 33 grams of marijuana in dorm
18-year-old APSU Student Samuel Grigg is free on a $2,500 bond after Campus Police Officer Dustin Scroggins charged him with possession of 33.8 grams of marijuana in his dorm room. The campus housing authority had alerted police they believed drugs were in the dorm room. Officers say they smelled marijuana immediately upon arrival. Grigg admitted to possessing the green leafy goodness and was transported to jail.
One suspect takes plea deal in Glass Avenue home invasion case
A plea deal was reached Wednesday morning in Christian Circuit Court for one of the men charged in connection with an armed home invasion at the Glass Avenue residence of Charles “Bird Dog” Paige. Twenty-year-old Isaiah Campbell entered an Alford plea to second-degree robbery, second-degree assault and felony...
Juveniles made ‘orchestrated’ attack on Kentucky detention center staff, state alleges
Three youths attacked workers at a juvenile detention center in Bowling Green in the latest violent outburst reported in the troubled system being overhauled by Kentucky’s governor, the state said Tuesday. The three juveniles kicked and punched staff during the “orchestrated” attack Monday night at the Warren Regional Juvenile...
Muhlenberg Co. woman accused of adult abuse
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A Muhlenberg County woman has been indicted on adult abuse charges. Officials with the attorney general’s office say 24-year old Madison Hill, of Central City, abused or neglected a vulnerable adult while working as a caretaker. Hill’s first court appearance is set for next week....
Oak Grove Man Charged With Trafficking Drugs
An Oak Grove man was charged with trafficking drugs after a traffic stop on Thompsonville Lane in Oak Grove Saturday night. Oak Grove Police say 35-year-old Henry Brown was stopped at the intersection of Kentucky 115 and Thompsonville Lane and during the stop, he gave law enforcement false identifying information.
I 24 WB blocked by semi accident
A non-injury accident involving a semi has stopped traffic near the 92 mm of I-24 West in Christian County. You’ll want to detour via Exit 1 or Exit 4 in Clarksville if you’re headed back to Kentucky from Tennessee on I-24 this morning.
