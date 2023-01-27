One of the former workers convicted for child abuse at the First United Methodist Church daycare is looking to have her conviction overturned. Nina Morgan—who was found guilty by a jury of one count of third-degree criminal child abuse, a misdemeanor—is being represented by defense attorney Aaron Baker as she goes through the appeal process. Baker informed Special Judge Brian Wiggins in Muhlenberg County Circuit Court Monday that since Circuit Judge John Atkins was recused by the Kentucky Supreme Court from presiding over the case, he believes it shows that some of his rulings should not stand, including his decision for Morgan to serve a 12-month sentence. A jury had been unable to come to an agreement on a sentence for Morgan.

MUHLENBERG COUNTY, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO